Michael Shellenberger writes:
Stanford University professor Mark Z. Jacobson has filed a lawsuit, demanding $10 million in damages, against the peer-reviewed scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and a group of eminent scientists (Clack et al.) for their study showing that Jacobson made improper assumptions in order to claim that he had demonstrated U.S. energy could be provided exclusively by renewable energy, primarily wind, water, and solar.
A copy of Jacobson’s complaint and submitted exhibits can be found here and here.
Jacobson’s lawsuit is an appalling attack on free speech and scientific inquiry and we urge the courts to reject it as grossly unethical and without legal merit.
…
What Jacobson has done is unprecedented. Scientific disagreements must be decided not in court but rather through the scientific process. We urge Stanford University, Stanford Alumni, and everyone who loves science and free speech to denounce this lawsuit.
The lawsuit rests on the claim that Clack et al. defamed Jacobson by calling his assumption that hydroelectricity could be significantly expanded a “modeling error.”
…
One of the most environmentally devastating ways of producing electricity is with hydroelectric dams. While poor nations have a right to make cheap power from hydroelectricity, their environmental impact is enormous.
Expanding hydro? Sure….the enviros will embrace that one in the pursuit of 100% renewable energy. yeah, that’s the ticket. Let’s start with the Auburn dam in California as a test case.
This is probably the most idiotic lawsuit I’ve ever seen in science, Mann’s egotistical uproars against Tim Ball and Mark Steyn included.
22 thoughts on “UGLY: Disputing peer review by lawsuit”
If you can’t win in the court of public opinion, try the law courts, irregardless if your position has merits or not.
Greenies need to be careful what they wish for. A judge may actually order them to provide data, etc and demand that the scientific method be followed. If that happens, they’re screwed.
He’d better be investigated to see whether the Russians nobbled him in hopes of “hacking” US energy policy.
Someone sees an opportunity to make a buck and salve his ego simultaneously. There are plenty of precedents for this. It will be interesting to see just how far the case goes.
I wonder how much personal risk (i.e. money, position) Professor Jacobson is taking.
Well, to be cynical, Jacobson is filing in the Ninth Circuit, so he might actually get traction on this suit.
The Ninth Circuit? Well then all that needs to be produced is the coveted Green Hollywood Predator Card and the case is automatically won.
The Ninth Circus, as we say up here in Freeattle.
It will be many years before it gets a court date, then more years of motions, then a trial. All that before the 9th Circuit is ever involved. Maybe 4-5 years from now.
Naw. He filed with the Superior Court of Washington D.C. You can’t open with the Appeals Court anyway. It’s for if you challenge the ruling of a lesser court, hence appeal.
Flag on the play. Umpire says the ball was foul. Appeal to the line judge. He says you’re out. The Manager charges out of the dugout. Kicks sand on the line judges shoes. He get’s thrown out too.
In that senario the Umpire is the Superior Court, the line judge is the Court of Appeals, and the sand kicked on the lined judge’s shoes is the Supreme Court.
Gives ‘Robust Scientific Debate’ a new meaning. What next; lawsuits for spelling mistakes?
Scientific handbags at dawn!
There are many people making the improper assumption that CO2 has any effect whatsoever on climate.
The degree of egotistical self-righteousness and arrogance being demonstrated by Jacobson, Mann and their ilk leaves one wishing that it will eventually one day lead to their own self-destruction.
Unfortunately, I do not see that day coming anytime soon, if ever. But I sure wish it would.
Hydro / poorer nations… didn’t the WWF celebrate stopping a Major hydro dam project in Chile? One which would have provided 40% of their needs?
Are just dams used to generate electricity environmentally devastating or dams in general? If it is the latter then how do you plan to replace the massive amount of drinking water storage in ponds, lakes and reservoirs? If it is the former then tell how they are different from hydroelectric dams and reservoirs?
All water by river intake or groundwater?
I skimmed through the Clack paper and the emails accompanying the Google drive-based documents. It seems pretty clear that Clack et al, thoroughly took Jacobsen’s paper apart and shredded his ridiculous hydroelectric generation assumptions. He needed to assumptions to get to his claim that renewables can 100% provide the CONUS (lower 48 states) with its entire grid needs, base load included.
So, Jacobsen made some pretty outrageous claims/assumptions. His theoretical calculations make LaLa land assumptions so devoid from reality. One of the worst was that he assumed constant head pressures from hydroelectric generation as water discharge rate it was massively increased with new generators and supporting structures to dump the additional water through the new turbines. Clack pretty convincingly shows that assumption is grossly wrong as the water behind the dam is a finite resource and the more you draw it down the faster the head pressures fall, and thus generating capacity falls quickly. In the emails he goes through the reality of Hoover Dam compared to Jacobsen’s assumptions. It’s basic stuff that Jacobsen played fast and loose with.
Jacobsen et al got dismantled by Clack et al, and showed the world he can’t be trusted. Jacobsen basically is just another Michael “Disgrace to the Profession” Mann, in the renewable energy research sector of academia.
The real story that won’t get public vetting is how Jacobsen et al ever got through peer review at all. I suspect the answer lies in the fact in was done in PNAS, which everyone in academia recognizes PNAS is the GOB (good ole boy) network of the National Academy.
Have we reached Peak CAGW Tantrum?
Is anyone really surprised?…..I’m just surprised it hasn’t happened sooner
A “modeling error”? How about just “wrong”? He had an end goal – proving his wild claim about renewables, and played fast and loose with the facts in order to do so. Then when he got caught he cries foul, and sues. The word chutzpah comes to mind.
There’s nothing really wrong with Jacobsen’s theoretical calculations and models that Clack takes issue with. It’s Jacobsen’s input assumptions that went into the models that are grossly inaccurate. The biggest input assumption that even a high school science kid would know is wrong is assuming essentially an infinite supply of water available behind the hydrodams. Jacobsen’s water levels never get lower even as the water discharge rates ramp up dramatically. A fundamentally flawed assumption. So gross in fact by someone who knows better it rises to outright intellectual dishonesty.
GIGO in a renewable energy model.
Or the word Mann.
https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/climate-scientists-subverted-peer-review
If they only had Mark Z. Jacobson on the Climategate CRU, they could have just sued the IPCC and actually kept those papers out of the IPCC report… /Sarcasm
Is a Stanford Professor Jacobson going in Stanford Professor’s Paul Ehrlich’s footsteps? No; Professor Jacobson exudes optimism, while Professor Ehrlich exuded pessimism. They only share an underlying “scientific” approach.