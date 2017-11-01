Global temperature continues to cool

Global effects of El Niño event seem to have passed, and we’ve cooled to a value just before the event, according to data from the UK Hadley Climate Centre
Earlier we reported on ocean temperatures dropping, now we have confirmation that global air temperature is dropping as well. The latest data is in, and now according to HadCRUT data, we are back to the same level as before the 2014/2016 super El Niño event heated up the planet.
Clive Best writes:
The HadCRUT4.5 temperature anomaly for September calculated by spherical triangulation is 0.54C, a fall of 0.17C since August. Temperatures have seemingly returned to a long trend after the 2016 El Niño.
Clive Best uses a custom triangulation method to calculate the global temperature anomaly from the raw data, so I thought I’d verify this from the publicly available HadCrut data.
Source of global temperature anomaly data:
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcrut4/data/current/time_series/HadCRUT.4.6.0.0.monthly_ns_avg.txt
HadCRUT4 time series
These ‘best estimate’ series are computed as the medians of regional time series computed for each of the 100 ensemble member realisations. Time series are presented as temperature anomalies (deg C) relative to 1961-1990.
Quoted uncertainties are computed by integrating across the distribution described by the 100 ensemble members, together with additional measurement and sampling error and coverage uncertainty information.
The data files contain 12 columns:
- Column 1 is the date.
- Column 2 is the median of the 100 ensemble member time series.
- Columns 3 and 4 are the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval of bias uncertainty computed from the 100 member ensemble.
- Columns 5 and 6 are the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval of measurement and sampling uncertainties around the ensemble median. These are the combination of fully uncorrelated measurement and sampling uncertainties and partially correlated uncertainties described by the HadCRUT4 error covariance matrices.
- Columns 7 and 8 are the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval of coverage uncertainties around the ensemble median.
- Columns 9 and 10 are the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval of the combination of measurement and sampling and bias uncertainties.
- Columns 11 and 12 are the lower and upper bounds of the 95% confidence interval of the combined effects of all the uncertainties described in the HadCRUT4 error model (measurement and sampling, bias and coverage uncertainties).
More details are given in the paper introducing the dataset.
According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the 2014-2016 El Niño event formed in May 2014.
Plotting the HadCRUT4.5 data (column 2, mean anomaly) for that period yields this:
In May 2014, at the beginning of the ENSO event, Global Temperature Anomaly was 0.608, now in September 2017, it has cooled to 0.561. It appears all affects from that ENSO event are now removed from the global temperature record.
Looks like claims of the “hottest year ever” won’t be happening in 2017, and we may see a return of “the pause” soon.
42 thoughts on “Global temperature continues to cool”
Don’t expect the official gatekeepers to use any methodology which shows a cooling world.
Reality must not be allowed.
Looking forward to the UAH satellite results for October. Should be available from Dr. Spencer tomorrow or Friday.
JCH expects satellite October to be higher based on through the month figures? If these are available or accessible. Are there sites out there giving daily or weekly updates for some areas.
Hope he is wrong.
I don’t know of updates other than monthlies for UAH observations.
Resistance is futile!
resistance is exothermic
“Don’t expect the official gatekeepers to use any methodology which shows a cooling world.
Reality must not be allowed”
Unless they change back to the global COOLING scare, caused by CO2, of course, and PRETEND that the Global Warming scare never happened. ;-)
They’ll keep up the global warming scare for as long as possible.
“and we may see a return of “the pause” soon.”
The pause is a lack of significant warming NOT AN ALTERNATIVE FOR COOLING. As such the pause never went away.
I’ve long suggested that “the pause” should be considered as a change that is closer to no net change than the 0.14C/decade change – or just to use a round figure, any change of +/-0.5C/decade or less.
This is just the start and not a short-term departure like earlier ENSO cycle swings. There are other factors lining up or overlapping of cycles this time. Invest in fleece
What happened to the El Niño around 2000 in that dataset?
[1998 El Nino? .mod]
Nothing “happened” to it. I chose a time scale to match what Clive Best did, starting in January 1999. The El Nino you are thinking of was in 1997/1998
“It appears all affects from that ENSO event are now removed from the global temperature record.”
September 2017, at 0.561°C, was only slightly lower than annual 2014 (0.579), a record year at the time. And it is higher than any earlier annual average. Monthly temperatures fluctuate. November 2016 was 0.553, but the start of 2017 was much warmer.
The cooler September was mainly due to a steep dip late in the month. It warmed again, and October will be warmer overall.
2017 won’t be the warmest year, but is quite likely to beat 2015 for second.
That doesn’t matter. The Globe is supposedly 0.561C higher than the 1961-1990 average. The addition of ocean data through ARGO Floats gives the best known coverage of the entire surface. How old is ARGO? !961-1990 surface data is still suspect in it’s actual portrayal of a GAST. We’re giving too much credit to CO2 Warming IMO.
Nick,
The effects cannot be “removed” from the global temperature record but what has happened
Is that the temperature has now subsided back to the recent average.
It has some way to go to reintroduce the pause, basically one La Niña of similar effect to the recent El Niño i.e. 2 years or a steady drop over 3 years, both possible.
I see you and JCH pushing the second warmist year in the context of a recent very large El Niño.
Have you no shame.
Firstly it is before any actuality so it is plumping up the disaster meme.
Secondly it is taking advantage of a recent warming singularity.
Like so much of what you argue you take a technicality and weave something out of it which is a wrong interpretation.
Keep going, it is like watching someone play twister, interesting , informative, artistic and irrelevant.
“Secondly it is taking advantage of a recent warming singularity.”
Seems to be more of a trilogy. ♆
We were told 2015 was a singularity. Then 2016. How long can this go on?
Nick,
Super El Ninos are always multi-year. I’d have thought you would have noticed that fact.
I agree with Nick here. Monthly temperatures fluctuate. A 1-year moving average shows that we have only cooled about half of the warming of the 2014-16 El Niño. Temperatures are at the level of August 2015, and 2017 is going to beat 2015 easily.
The last 3 months have been pretty warm, but a colder winter than the past few years appears likely at this point. That’s what the meteorologists are saying.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4795922/weather-forecast-coldest-winter-temperatures-plunging/
My reason to believe they are correct is that we are close to a solar minimum, and the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation is in East mode, conditions that are statistically related to a higher probability of colder NH winters.
You believe CFSR?
I don’t.
What’s CFSR? I don’t understand this love for acronyms that keep most people from knowing what is all about.
“2017 won’t be the warmest year, but is quite likely to beat 2015 for second.”
In which data set? Reality …… or in GISS, HadCrud
When does anyone expect to bring back the 1920-1940 Global Warming, since there is a lot of correlation between sea surface temps and land-surface temps? I have yet to see as many 100F to 110F temperatures as were prevalent during the 30s. Judith Curry presented an article in 2013 about Russian researchers documenting Arctic Ice Melt and we know that the U.S. had extreme warming during that period.
Pretty soon Vicvucik will gallop forth, and declare that he “told us so” a few years back. I for one am happy with that.
The ocean does contain a larger fraction of the integration of incident insolation than the land or air. Land’s heating is too shallow (in actual depth) per day; at night it can easily radiate away. Air’s is even less tenaciously held – there’s ONLY about 10 tons of air above every square meter of dirt, and most tropospheric heating occurs in the bottom 25% of that. Like dirt tho’, it is a fairly efficient IR radiator, so (as evidenced by the 40+ degree temp swings in clear-sky deserts), the diurnal swing can be big. Being IR transparent as well (to a lot of wavelengths), it allows dirt to cool actually below air temperature on sufficiently clear nights.
So the ocean’s top 50 meters is the carrier of a lot of seasonal thermal energy. The Al Gore (and Hanson) schools of Hubris and Alarm like to stir the narrative that we’re not even seeing the majority of the integration of insolation … because the oceans’ temperatures change so LITTLE with so much intercepted energy. Because they’re so deep. But also that means if we’re doomed in the future, we’ve already lit the fire under our stewpots today and in the last 50+ years of our Anthropocene Era.
I kind-of don’t think so. Ocean currents have their seasons. They have there decadal variations. They have their century-long and multi-century (if not millennial scale providences). We have fairly strong evidence that there are giant time-scale chaotic attractors that change things up on whole hemispheres of the planet due to forces we very simply don’t understand to any projective confidence, at all.
For instance, once the Sahara was a Savannah. It had lots of grasslands, lots of seasonal rain, plenty of open water and open rivers. That was what, about 8,000+ years ago? I’m guessing. I think it was called the Neocene Subpluvial. Or maybe Neolithic Subpluvial. Or Holocene Wet Phase. 9,000 a – 7,000 a before present.
Then, like someone turned off a frikkin light switch, it desiccated. Why? Well … the sad but true answer is, we just don’t dâhmned know. Indeed, there’s an equally remarkable paucity of theories as to why the HWP itself came into being. Millennial scale giant-region CLIMATE changes. Big ones.
It’d be interesting to see how the upper 50 meters of ocean has really been doing in the instrumental record. We see snippets of it, but the whole thing?
GoatGuy
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neolithic_Subpluvial
Easier just to remember “Green Sahara”, roughly 5.0-9.5 Ka, or the Holocene Climatic Optimum.
GoatGuy,
The truth is we know very well why the Sahara desiccated when it did, since the mid-80’s. The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, the climatic equator, moved southward following hemispheric changes in Milankovitch insolation due to the orbital variations of the Earth. The African monsoon stopped reaching the Sahara.
The Sahara will be again green in about 8000 years. You can buy now cheap land there and make a killing when the rains return.
Not surprisingly, humans have been blamed:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/feart.2017.00004/full
“…, and we may see a return of “the pause” soon.”
I don’t want to be the bad guy here, but wouldn’t it require a lot of ‘normal’ temperatures, or some quite low temperatures to bring back the pause?
Even “normal” won’t do. When the trough gets as big as the spike, things will change.
It would require 2018 and 2019 to look like 2000 and 2001 in the above graph. That is, cooling two years after the 1997-98 Super El Nino would have to be repeated after the 2015-16 Super El Nino.
Or a longer period of time with temperatures less far below the median line.
It depends on how one defines the term ‘pause’… Since temps are right back where they were before the el nino, the pause is back. We don’t have to wait til temperatures fall far enough to give us a zero trend. That would entail a significantly cooler temp anomaly than was maintained during the pause before the el nino. (sometimes it behooves us to use a little common sense)…
Joe Bastardi published A chart based on NCEP October 2metre data. Shows nicely where things are.
In the upper right corner:
Global Anomaly .393 C
CONUS Anomaly .596C.
We will see how UAH compares shortly.
Lotsa, LOTSA cool in central Africa.
UN says CO2 levels catastrophically up — so panic!
But the ‘best estimate’ series of temperatures slump — it’s just a pause?
Err,, right!
No way! 2015 was 0.763. After 9 months, 2017 averages 0.711. So the last 3 months need to average 0.919 to beat 2015. It has not reached that all year and with a La Nina looming, Hadcrut4 will stay in third.
Were you perhaps thinking of GISS where second is possible?
Yes, it’s true that Hadcrut gave 2015 as very warm, and that will be hard to beat. Yes, I was thinking mainly of GISS, where a 2nd place is quite likely.
Still, absolutely NO CO2 warming signal in the satellite temperature data.
Wouldn’t you agree, Nick .
“Were you perhaps thinking of GISS where ANYTHING is possible?” !!!!!
Chaotic. We have yet to sufficiently model the system, let alone properly characterize its various processes and relationships.
Where can we see updated data from the 2012 Watts “All Rated Stations in the Conus.” Right hand column below.
I don’t hear any talk of RSS anymore. What’s up with that?
They joined the Borg.
RSS lost some standing with the “denialists” when Carl Mears took them to task for misrepresenting his data.
(The denialists really like to fit trends starting in 1997, so that the huge 1997-98 ENSO event is at the start of their time series, resulting in a linear fit with the smallest possible slope.)
http://www.remss.com/blog/recent-slowing-rise-global-temperatures/
Looks like a random walk to me.