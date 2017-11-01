Good news: climate change won’t appreciably impact outback mammals

From the UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY:
Feral animals pose major threat to Outback, climate change study finds
Australia has lost about 30 mammal species since European arrival
Scientists at the University of Sydney have analysed up to 22 years of long-term monitoring data on plants and animals in central Australia to project how changing rainfall and wildfire patterns, because of climate change, will influence desert wildlife.
The research from the University of Sydney’s School of Life and Environmental Sciences found there could be decreases in the cover of the dominant plant, spinifex, and a resulting decrease in seeding – and that introduced cats and foxes pose one of the major threats to seed-eating rodents.
Spinifex is a major habitat type across central Australia – from Queensland to Western Australia, including in the Simpson Desert where this study was conducted.
The findings are being published in the Royal Society’s journal Open Science.
Some estimates have suggested that up to one in six species are at risk from climate change. Predators can take advantage of more open habitats for hunting, which puts more pressure on wildlife.
Lead author Dr Aaron Greenville said their model suggested that if removing introduced cats and foxes, the rodent population would increase by almost one in 10.
“The dingo plays a complex positive role for wildlife in arid Australia,” said Dr Greenville.
The researchers, Dr Aaron Greenville, Professor Glenda Wardle and Professor Chris Dickman, in addition to working in the Faculty of Science, are affiliated with the Desert Ecology Research Group and the Terrestrial Ecosystem Research Network in Australia.
The paper, “Desert mammal populations are limited by introduced predators rather than future climate change”, will be available online at http://rsos.royalsocietypublishing.org/lookup/doi/10.1098/rsos.170384
Abstract (bold mine)
Climate change is predicted to place up to one in six species at risk of extinction in coming decades, but extinction probability is likely to be influenced further by biotic interactions such as predation. We use structural equation modelling to integrate results from remote camera trapping and long-term (17–22 years) regional-scale (8000 km2) datasets on vegetation and small vertebrates (greater than 38 880 captures) to explore how biotic processes and two key abiotic drivers influence the structure of a diverse assemblage of desert biota in central Australia. We use our models to predict how changes in rainfall and wildfire are likely to influence the cover and productivity of the dominant vegetation and the impacts of predators on their primary rodent prey over a 100-year timeframe. Our results show that, while vegetation cover may decline due to climate change, the strongest negative effect on prey populations in this desert system is top-down suppression from introduced predators
19 thoughts on “Good news: climate change won’t appreciably impact outback mammals”
No effect? There will be no soup for these researchers!
Why don’t they just say stop evolution
The study is obviously wrong – Climate change affects everything negatively
Our results show that, while vegetation cover may decline due to climate change …
And maybe not.
…found there could be decreases in the cover of the dominant plant, spinifex,…
So…a more equal balance of plant diversity, then…?
The Fool on the Hill, head spinning round , try reading the article – it is a copy of a paper published by the University of Sydney.
Fool, why is it so important to you to to paste meaningless insults and childish accusations? What are you trying to gain? Have you nothing constructive you could be doing with your life?
I’m not sure that an assumption that climate change will bring ‘more open habitats’ has much basis in fact or reality.
As we know from NASA data and reports the Earth has increased its vegetation by around 20% over the last 20 or so years as a direct result of increased CO2 levels – and done so during a period where there are (heavily disputed) claims that the earth has warmed further. We also know that deserts such as the Sahel are actually shrinking as plants are able to survive and spread into this arid landscape as a direct result of increased CO2 levels reducing their water requirement for transpitation.
That suggests to me that any assumption of there being More, rather than Less, open habitats doesn;t seem to fit with what is actually seen and found to be happening.
But the vegetation has not increased universally or at the same rate… nor will this necessarily continue under the impact of changed rainfall patterns (or other events -e.g. boreal forest loss due to beetle infestation in a warming climate)
Griff, take a gander at how unbelievably wrong u were about a new record low in the arctic sea ice extent and how the arctic continues to make a fool out of you and your climate nonsense https://realclimatescience.com/2017/11/massive-growth-in-arctic-ice-since-last-year/
Griff,
I’m not aware that NASA has found or commented that this is anything other than a universal increase in vegetation across the globe. Can you show otherwise ?
I appreciate how awkward that is for AGW activists and particularly those who keep making the false claim that ‘Deserts are Growing’ when the satellite evidence shows, and NASA states they are shrinking, or those who claim there will be insufficient food for the world’s population when the ever-rising food production figures prove that to be untrue.
It must be very difficult to be a fervent believer in the Global Warming Religion when the earth resolutely refuses get hotter and hotter as that pseudo-faith wants and needs it to. Just get used to the idea that the public are waking up to the fact that this is about taking money from their pockets and placing ever greater controls on them.
I think the next few years are going to be very difficult for believers as the religion is fully exposed for what it is and then dies – I suspect from the increasing barrage of ever-wilder climate hysteria claims of late that it is in its early death throes now.
It is pretty obvious that the introduction of more CO2 will have a positive effect on dry areas due to the improved water use efficiency of all plants. It is not at all obvious that more CO2 will have a drying effect on the local climate (the sum of local weather).
As long term records show that in a warmer climate it rains more in deserts, it is far more likely than not we will in the near future find an increase in animal populations, diversity and specialisation for local microclimates.
The unsubstantiated belief that ‘warmer’ means ‘drier’ is I thin based on the belief that when the atmosphere is warner it will not increase in absolute humidity, clearly not the case even in climate models where water-based feedbacks are supposed to lever temperature change up. Warmer means wetter, all the time.
There is evidence that humans are increasing biodiversity. link
The greenies always wail about the negative things mankind does but never acknowledge the good things. They could find a way to complain about Heaven.
“They could find a way to complain about Heaven.”
But they wouldn’t, they only believe in Gaia and other forms of mysticism such as climate modelling.
If we have a lot of new species down the line, we can surely still regret he loss of existing species right now, due to our actions?
What species have been lost recently? Other than those the ecologists-“scientists” killed off by bringing in disease and fungii to the amphibians they were paid to study.
Griff nothing in climate science is going to save a these animals they are talking about and in fact climate change could help them …. now because you don’t know Australia you won’t know why.
Most of the areas they are talking about is semi to full desert and they are talking about tiny climate changes. Those animals are adapted to that enviroment the invasive species aren’t. They talked about the ground cover opening up but they didn’t study if the invasive species were going to be able to tolerate the changes.
They sure fact is these animals are going to go extinct without certain actions regardless of climate change. They need predator and invasive species control and wasting money studying climate change effects is a joke.
They really needed to do a study to work that out …you have got to be kidding. This is one of the cases that you can conclude they must have put the climate change stuff in to get funding.
If we don’t do the fencing and baiting programs on the predators a pile of these outback mammals are going to go extinct many are already suspected to be extinct. The only way these animals are going to be saved is predator-free, predator-controlled and invasive species free areas.
The whole climate change thing in this context is like sending a patient in for a checkup on a splinter when they are having a heart attack. You may die from an infection from the splinter but it’s not the most pressing matter.