Desperate acts: Trying to link “climate change” and Halloween

I had a Facebook discussion with Dr. Roy Spencer this morning, because he wrote a note about only having one trick-or-treater show up at the door of his home this year. I quipped:
“I blame global warming.” to which he wryly replied: “You can’t go out tonight kids because it’s almost 1 degree warmer than when your great-grandparents went trick-or-treating!”.
Chuckling, I replied: “surely somewhere, that argument has been made. That “climate change” will affect Halloween. Here, the EDF using the holiday as an excuse to write a scare story: http://blogs.edf.org/…/a-real-halloween-horror-story…/
Without getting into the details, here is their claims, the only one of which has any truth is #5, but would be better served by saying “don’t believe” rather than “deny”, as in 58% of Americans don’t believe in ghosts.
- Extreme weather is becoming more extreme
- Tipping points loom in near future
- Coastal communities battle sea level rise
- Humans are nearing uncharted climate territory
- Many American politicians deny the problem
And the EDF doesn’t stop there, they produced a series of posters for teachers to put up in the classroom:
Indeed, and that wasn’t the only example of climate zealots trying to co-opt Halloween for a climate agenda, I found many others:
- Scary Climate Change Facts to Haunt your Halloween
- Does Halloween Candy Contribute to Climate Change And Destroy the Environment?
- A common ingredient in Halloween candy is contributing to climate change
- Groups’ Halloween Message to Ducey: Climate Change is Scary
- These 3 climate change Halloween costumes will make you the biggest jerk at the party.
- Four of the Scariest Things About Climate Change
- Climate change is scary enough for Halloween
- Samantha Bee’s Halloween Climate Change Spooktacular (video)
As Dr. Roy quipped in his final Facebook comment, when it comes to climate change zealotry “Never let a good holiday go to waste.”
13 thoughts on “Desperate acts: Trying to link “climate change” and Halloween”
Their claims are scary but as real as the ghosts and goblins.
this is the first halloween i remember that was a celebration of sensitivity, too.
seems the most popular costume was SJW.in.Angst.Mode
I’ve experienced several ghosts. Pick another bogeyman :P
Last night as I took my daughter around, one older woman giving out candy commented that she usually had to wear gloves when she gave out candy but this year she didn’t have to. Despite the fact that it was still a chilly evening, my daughter, playing on the theme asked her why she thought it was warmer. “Climate Change” was the response and my daughter burst out laughing — irritating the woman. Fortunately we had already gotten our candy and we could walk away chuckling without fear that our treats were not “adjusted” like the surface temperature data.
Lol didn’t happen here (mid Maine) due to no power since 0845 monday morning. Man gas can get costly when feeding a generator
I had to google EDF. Environmental Defense Fund. “Finding the ways that work.” Not this way.
There is a market for scary stories, and unethical marketers of those stories. Environmental Defense Fund is one of those, and about the stories are about as real as werewolves and Bigfoot.
We only had 55 trick-or-treaters this year — vs about 76 last year (yes, I keep track). Warming certainly wasn’t the problem. Here in Colorado Springs, it was downright cold last night — and we had snow the night before. OT — as an experiment this year, I offered four types of candy (M&Ms with peanuts, M&M plain, M&M caramel, and KitKat) in a large bowl, and instructed each kid to pick one of their choosing. To my surprise, the selections were about evenly divided — and many of them verbally expressed their preference for one type or another.
We got the fewest “trick or treaters” this year than we have had in the recent years because it was too cold in Michigan.
Looks like a great Halloween game: Hey kids, see if you can spot the big scary climate lie hidden amongst the myths, fables, and fairy tales!
Those posters each seem to just list three silly legends believed by fools.
The rain and cooler temperatures kept most of the trick or treaters inside in my area.
Halloween is a great time to check whether the climate has really changed or whether the records are just being changed.
We were all kids once, out there in the chilly evening air. Even as adults, we remember taking out kids out or just note what the weather is like for whatever reason.
There is NO change in the Halloween weather. If it supposed to be so much warmer, nobody notices.
Where I live, the first snowfall usually happens right around Halloween. Yup, 1 inch last night.