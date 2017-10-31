Ancient asteroid collision put Earth in the freezer

From AGU: Dinosaur-killing asteroid impact may have cooled Earth’s climate more than previously thought
WASHINGTON D.C. — The Chicxulub asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs likely released far more climate-altering sulfur gas into the atmosphere than originally thought, according to new research.
A new study makes a more refined estimate of how much sulfur and carbon dioxide gas were ejected into Earth’s atmosphere from vaporized rocks immediately after the Chicxulub event. The study’s authors estimate more than three times as much sulfur may have entered the air compared to what previous models assumed, implying the ensuing period of cool weather may have been colder than previously thought.
The new study lends support to the hypothesis that the impact played a significant role in the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event that eradicated nearly three-quarters of Earth’s plant and animal species, according to Joanna Morgan, a geophysicist at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom and co-author of the new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.
“Many climate models can’t currently capture all of the consequences of the Chicxulub impact due to uncertainty in how much gas was initially released,” Morgan said. “We wanted to revisit this significant event and refine our collision model to better capture its immediate effects on the atmosphere.”
The new findings could ultimately help scientists better understand how Earth’s climate radically changed in the aftermath of the asteroid collision, according to Georg Feulner, a climate scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Potsdam, Germany who was not involved with the new research. The research could help give new insights into how Earth’s climate and ecosystem can significantly change due to impact events, he said.
“The key finding of the study is that they get a larger amount of sulfur and a smaller amount of carbon dioxide ejected than in other studies,” he said. “These improved estimates have big implications for the climactic consequences of the impact, which could have been even more dramatic than what previous studies have found.”
A titanic collision
The Chicxulub impact occurred 66 million years ago when an asteroid approximately 12 kilometers (7 miles) wide slammed into Earth. The collision took place near what is now the Yucatán peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico. The asteroid is often cited as a potential cause of the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event, a mass extinction that erased up to 75 percent of all plant and animal species, including the dinosaurs.
The asteroid collision had global consequences because it threw massive amounts of dust, sulfur and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The dust and sulfur formed a cloud that reflected sunlight and dramatically reduced Earth’s temperature. Based on earlier estimates of the amount of sulfur and carbon dioxide released by the impact, a recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters showed Earth’s average surface air temperature may have dropped by as much as 26 degrees Celsius (47 degrees Fahrenheit) and that sub-freezing temperatures persisted for at least three years after the impact.
In the new research, the authors used a computer code that simulates the pressure of the shock waves created by the impact to estimate the amounts of gases released in different impact scenarios. They changed variables such as the angle of the impact and the composition of the vaporized rocks to reduce the uncertainty of their calculations.
The new results show the impact likely released approximately 325 gigatons of sulfur and 425 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, more than 10 times global human emissions of carbon dioxide in 2014. In contrast, the previous study in Geophysical Research Letters that modeled Earth’s climate after the collision had assumed 100 gigatons of sulfur and 1,400 gigatons of carbon dioxide were ejected as a result of the impact.
Improving the impact model
The new study’s methods stand out because they ensured only gases that were ejected upwards with a minimum velocity of 1 kilometer per second (2,200 miles per hour) were included in the calculations. Gases ejected at slower speeds didn’t reach a high enough altitude to stay in the atmosphere and influence the climate, according to Natalia Artemieva, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona and co-author of the new study.
Older models of the impact didn’t have as much computing power and were forced to assume all the ejected gas entered the atmosphere, limiting their accuracy, Artemieva said.
The study authors also based their model on updated estimates of the impact’s angle. An older study assumed the asteroid hit the surface at an angle of 90 degrees, but newer research shows the asteroid hit at an angle of approximately 60 degrees. Using this revised angle of impact led to a larger amount of sulfur being ejected into the atmosphere, Morgan said.
The study’s authors did not model how much cooler Earth would have been as a result of their revised estimates of how much gas was ejected. Judging from the cooling seen in the previous study, which assumed a smaller amount of sulfur was released by the impact, the release of so much sulfur gas likely played a key role in the extinction event. The sulfur gas would have blocked out a significant amount of sunlight, likely leading to years of extremely cold weather potentially colder than the previous study found. The lack of sunlight and changes in ocean circulation would have devastated Earth’s plant life and marine biosphere, according to Feulner.
The release of carbon dioxide likely led to some long-term climate warming, but its influence was minor compared to the cooling effect of the sulfur cloud, Feulner said.
Along with gaining a better understand of the Chicxulub impact, researchers can also use the new study’s methods to estimate the amount of gas released during other large impacts in Earth’s history. For example, the authors calculated the Ries crater located in Bavaria, Germany was formed by an impact that ejected 1.3 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This amount of gas likely had little effect on Earth’s climate, but the idea could be applied to help understand the climactic effects of larger impacts.
This research article is open access for 30 days. A PDF copy of the article can be downloaded at the following link:http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2017GL074879/pdf.
36 thoughts on “Ancient asteroid collision put Earth in the freezer”
Wouldn’t you want to look for evidence (of sulfur in the rocks of that age, perhaps) in order to support your findings? …or are mathematical calculations all that one needs to get geology papers published these days?
They lost me at models. No need to look further on this one.
It’s amazing – they understand that sulphur cooled the atmosphere in the distant past, but seem totally oblivious to the effect of sulphur in the atmosphere that was removed by the clean air acts.
To put this in context; 1970s we had global cooling scare.
From 1970 -2000 we saw a dramatic drop in sulphur and other pollutants and a modest rise in global temperature.
From 2000 there has been no significant drop – and guess what there’s been no significant rise in temperature.
It’s amazing how sulphur was so potent in the distant past as to cause the extinction of the dinosaurs – but removing it in the 1970s had no effect “WHATSOEVER” on the modern climate.
So the ejecta deposits are safely removed from the model assumptions?
If the ejecta is above escape velocity, there wouldn’t have been any deposits.
I was referring to the meters thick deposits in the Caribbean and centimeters thick deposits in Colorado.
Notice at the end they still have to mention CO2 and its “likely” warming effect…
“The release of carbon dioxide likely led to some long-term climate warming, but its influence was minor compared to the cooling effect of the sulfur cloud, Feulner said.”
It’s not that much CO2. 10 times the amount the amount emitted by man in 2014. That’s only enough to increase total CO2 levels by about 10 to 20 ppm.
Back then normal levels were over 1000ppm.
I realised not long ago and CO2 and SO2 have very similar chemical characteristics and both dissolve readily in water to form acids.
And then I realised that in the same way SO2 could help form cloud nucleation, that CO2 could potentially have the same (but much weaker) effect.
And that rising CO2 could potentially cool the earth in the same that SO2 cools it.
Wouldn’t that be ironic!
It could do both like water does, but like water, the net effect is to warm. However, the net warming from water is far less than generally considered.
Water vapor is a strong GHG and contributes to making the surface warmer than it would be otherwise.
Water vapor results in clouds which reflect solar energy making the surface cooler. The water in clouds also absorbs all wavelengths emitted by the surface which re-radiates some (about half) back to the surface, again making the surface warmer than it would be otherwise. Water also turns into ice and snow which reflects energy and cools the surface.
With all these complicated effects, the question is whether the net effect of water is to warm or cool. To establish this, start from a baseline without water or other GHG’s. The albedo is reduced to about 0.11 (the same as the Moon), the average incident energy is about 304 W/m^2 corresponding to an average surface temperature of about 271K.
Clearly, water combined with the other GHG’s both warms and cools the surface. The cooling reduces 271K down to 255K and the warming brings 255K up to the current average of about 288K. Clearly, the warming is larger than the cooling, but the net is not the 33C claimed (288-255), but only 17C (288-271) since you can not get the 33C of warming without the 17C of cooling resulting in only 16C of net warming. It turns out that most of the net warming is not from water, but about 10-11C of this warming is from other GHG’s and only about 5-6C of the net warming occurs as the result of water.
The IPCC obfuscates the cooling effects of water by considering forcing to be equivalent to incoming solar energy AFTER reflection by albedo and thus conceals the cooling effects of reflection. They also conflate the warming from clouds with the warming from GHG’s in order to make GHG’s seem more important than they are and to provide the wiggle room for the insignificant enhancement of warming by increased water vapor arising from increased temperatures.
GREG in Houston
October 31, 2017 at 9:21 am
It’s hard to get published unless you mention evil CO2.
Jim
And this even applies to papers that have nothing to do with the climate. If your paper unambiguously proves that CO2 so far from evil it’s beneficial, whether you get published or not, you can count on getting relentlessly pilloried.
Science is clearly broken when the principle defense used by the ‘consensus’ in support of the IPCC’s agenda is to banish the scientific truth by crucifying the truth seeker.
All that CO2 in the atmosphere and no global warming?
Since we know where it hit, wouldn’t we already have a pretty good idea of what the terrestrial rocks were composed of?
One would think so. This impact crater is the only place we find blue pectolite, or larimar, usually it is grey.
Mostly limestone.
It was found while drilling for oil.
Not all dinos were wiped out. Birds are still with us.
It was a hair and feathers epoch of survival.
Sulphur and carbon dioxide? A bit more like in cAGW model greenhouse planet Venus?
…. the cooling mechanism has nothing to do with SO2, its different …
…otherwise there would be a geological “black mat – layer” with SO4
in the rock, stemming from the impact plume fallout for this date…..
They attribute the cooling onto SO2 without looking for an necessary
impact dust-SO4-rich black mat intercalation in the rock. Therefore: Shady
“science”, as usual by modelers and simulants… As soon as I hear
“modeling”, I get entirely turned off. JS
The more obvious source of extra sulfur is the contemporaneous Deccan Trap eruptions.
The trouble with that theory is that dinosaurs are found in the inter-trappan layers, so the Deccan eruptions by themselves didn’t even exterminate dinosaurs on the (isolated) Indian continent.
Though it is possible that the seismic energy from Chicxulub may have been enough to trigger a paroxysmal eruption:
http://bulletin.geoscienceworld.org/content/127/11-12/1507
Computer simulations are a form of make believe and their results do not make an explanation more likely. Many computer simulations beg the question and their results are quite useless. I for one believe that large objects striking the earth at high velocities could have adverse effects. To date no one is taking any effective action to prevent large objects from striking the Earth in the future.
There seems to be quite a range in the estimated size of the KT impactor, and what it was (comet or asteroid). Obviously this is for the very good reason that there were no human eye-witnesses and we are picking over difficult evidence. Since even a difference of a kilometer in size and a composition of stone or iron as against ice and fragments would make a dramatic difference to the kinetic energy released, it leaves a lot of room for working out what may or may not have happened. At least this study doesn’t just bandwagon CO2 as the major culprit.
Come to think of it I don’t recall the Bible fingering CO2 as the culprit for anything in particular. Obviously an oversight.
They have made a really major blooper in this paper, from p. 6:
“The remaining shocked materials are either ejected with lower velocity and, hence, stay in the crater vicinity (both CO2 and SOx are heavier than atmospheric gases)”
So any CO2 not ejected at above 1000 m/s stays around indefinitely where it was produced? It’s not a “well-mixed” atmospheric gas anymore?