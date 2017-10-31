Climate change to make volcanoes more climate disruptive

From the NATIONAL CENTER FOR ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH/UNIVERSITY CORPORATION FOR ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH and the “It’s models, all the way down” department.
Future volcanic eruptions could cause more climate disruption
Climate change reduces oceans’ ability to buffer impacts
BOULDER, Colo. — Major volcanic eruptions in the future have the potential to affect global temperatures and precipitation more dramatically than in the past because of climate change, according to a new study led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).
The study authors focused on the cataclysmic eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Tambora in April 1815, which is thought to have triggered the so-called “year without a summer” in 1816. They found that if a similar eruption occurred in the year 2085, temperatures would plunge more deeply, although not enough to offset the future warming associated with climate change. The increased cooling after a future eruption would also disrupt the water cycle more severely, decreasing the amount of precipitation that falls globally.
The reason for the difference in climate response between 1815 and 2085 is tied to the oceans, which are expected to become more stratified as the planet warms, and therefore less able to moderate the climate impacts caused by volcanic eruptions.
“We discovered that the oceans play a very large role in moderating, while also lengthening, the surface cooling induced by the 1815 eruption,” said NCAR scientist John Fasullo, lead author of the new study. “The volcanic kick is just that — it’s a cooling kick that lasts for a year or so. But the oceans change the timescale. They act to not only dampen the initial cooling but also to spread it out over several years.”
The research will be published Oct. 31 in the journal Nature Communications. The work was funded in part by the National Science Foundation, NCAR’s sponsor. Other funders include NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy. The study co-authors are Robert Tomas, Samantha Stevenson, Bette Otto-Bliesner, and Esther Brady, all of NCAR, as well as Eugene Wahl, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
—A detailed look at a deadly past—
Mount Tambora’s eruption, the largest in the past several centuries, spewed a huge amount of sulfur dioxide into the upper atmosphere, where it turned into sulfate particles called aerosols. The layer of light-reflecting aerosols cooled Earth, setting in motion a chain of reactions that led to an extremely cold summer in 1816, especially across Europe and the northeast of North America. The “year without a summer” is blamed for widespread crop failure and disease, causing more than 100,000 deaths globally.
To better understand and quantify the climate effects of Mount Tambora’s eruption, and to explore how those effects might differ for a future eruption if climate change continues on its current trajectory, the research team turned to a sophisticated computer model developed by scientists from NCAR and the broader community.
The scientists looked at two sets of simulations from the Community Earth System Model. The first was taken from the CESM Last Millennium Ensemble Project, which simulates Earth’s climate from the year 850 through 2005, including volcanic eruptions in the historic record. The second set, which assumes that greenhouse gas emission continue unabated, was created by running CESM forward and repeating a hypothetical Mount Tambora eruption in 2085.
The historical model simulations revealed that two countervailing processes helped regulate Earth’s temperature after Tambora’s eruption. As aerosols in the stratosphere began blocking some of the Sun’s heat, this cooling was intensified by an increase in the amount of land covered by snow and ice, which reflected heat back to space. At the same time, the oceans served as an important counterbalance. As the surface of the oceans cooled, the colder water sank, allowing warmer water to rise and release more heat into the atmosphere.
By the time the oceans themselves had cooled substantially, the aerosol layer had begun to dissipate, allowing more of the Sun’s heat to again reach Earth’s surface. At that point, the ocean took on the opposite role, keeping the atmosphere cooler, since the oceans take much longer to warm back up than land.
“In our model runs, we found that Earth actually reached its minimum temperature the following year, when the aerosols were almost gone,” Fasullo said. “It turns out the aerosols did not need to stick around for an entire year to still have a year without a summer in 1816, since by then the oceans had cooled substantially.”
—The oceans in a changed climate—
When the scientists studied how the climate in 2085 would respond to a hypothetical eruption that mimicked Mount Tambora’s, they found that Earth would experience a similar increase in land area covered by snow and ice.
However, the ocean’s ability to moderate the cooling would be diminished substantially in 2085. As a result, the magnitude of Earth’s surface cooling could be as much as 40 percent greater in the future. The scientists caution, however, that the exact magnitude is difficult to quantify, since they had only a relatively small number of simulations of the future eruption.
The reason for the change has to do with a more stratified ocean. As the climate warms, sea surface temperatures increase. The warmer water at the ocean’s surface is then less able to mix with the colder, denser water below.
In the model runs, this increase in ocean stratification meant that the water that was cooled after the volcanic eruption became trapped at the surface instead of mixing deeper into the ocean, reducing the heat released into the atmosphere.
The scientists also found that the future eruption would have a larger effect on rainfall than the historical eruption of Mount Tambora. Cooler sea surface temperatures decrease the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere and, therefore, also decrease global average precipitation.
Though the study found that Earth’s response to a Tambora-like eruption would be more acute in the future than in the past, the scientists note that the average surface cooling caused by the 2085 eruption (about 1.1 degrees Celsius) would not be nearly enough to offset the warming caused by human-induced climate change (about 4.2 degrees Celsius by 2085).
Study co-author Otto-Bliesner said, “The response of the climate system to the 1815 eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Tambora gives us a perspective on potential surprises for the future, but with the twist that our climate system may respond much differently.”
###
The paper (open access): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-01302-z
The amplifying influence of increased ocean stratification on a future year without a summer
Abstract
In 1816, the coldest summer of the past two centuries was observed over northeastern North America and western Europe. This so-called Year Without a Summer (YWAS) has been widely attributed to the 1815 eruption of Indonesia’s Mt. Tambora and was concurrent with agricultural failures and famines worldwide. To understand the potential impacts of a similar future eruption, a thorough physical understanding of the YWAS is crucial. Climate model simulations of both the 1815 Tambora eruption and a hypothetical analogous future eruption are examined, the latter occurring in 2085 assuming a business-as-usual climate scenario. Here, we show that the 1815 eruption drove strong responses in both the ocean and cryosphere that were fundamental to driving the YWAS. Through modulation of ocean stratification and near-surface winds, global warming contributes to an amplified surface climate response. Limitations in using major volcanic eruptions as a constraint on cloud feedbacks are also found.
32 thoughts on “Climate change to make volcanoes more climate disruptive”
The caterpillar theory of plate tectonic predicts that global warming will cause volcanoes. (But it’ll take about 100,000 years)
http://scottishsceptic.co.uk/2015/02/17/the-caterpillar-theory-of-tectonic-plate-movement-its-just-simple-physics/
The earth is just a pinball machine in simulated climate science land.
These maroons at NCAR really think like that? Amazing.
Volcanos (their aerosols and stratospheric dust) do cool. No one questions that. The Biosphere suffers, as in reduced crop production due to early fall frosts, late spring freezes. A year without summer and all that hype due to volcanic aerosols in the stratosphere. And more CO2 makes plants more resilient to these transitory perturbations in weather.
And do they really think that a fraction of degree C different in deep upwelling waters really has the impact they want to believe it does? Only in their fervent “simulation” fantasies.
Now these maroons need a narrative that covers cooling by volcanos. They want it both ways. They need all possible outcomes “predicted” by their pet theory.
Junk science on so many levels.
note: “maroon” is the Bugs Bunny-version of a pejorative term for a low IQ person that can pass WP filters.
Making volcanic effects variable over time is a cool way to add yet another unconstrained fudge factor to the models.
they desperately need a stronger volcanic cooling to “explain” the lack of warming relative to model predictions since the end of the millennium. They had manufactured a nice balance of exaggerated GHE and volcanic cooling by tweaking model parameters to fit 1960-2000 warming. Unfortunately this no longer works with post Pinatubo lack of any major stratospheric events.
The obvious conclusion is that they over-estimated climate sensitivity to both volcanic forcing and GHG.
But to avoid admitting that they now want to make volcanic forcing depend, not only on volcanic activity but some other malleable fudge factor. They “know” what the right answer is, they just need a few more free variables to make it work.
Alternate headline: Climate Change Makes Volcanoes More Volcanoier!
Hey, it is Halloween after all. It’s the season of fright and horror for the masses to eat up their ridiculous alarmism.
Of course, there is about 35% of the US population that forms their hard-core faithful congregation who eat-up this kind of stuff. That results in their writing letters to Congresspersons, letters to editor, and all that urging that we must “Act and Act now”, because their priest class demands sacrifices and salvation from our carbon sins.
This paper apparently is based on the flawed assumption that CO2 causes warming that will continue for the rest of the century, despite the lack of any warming for ~20 years and we have just entered a cool period.
“would not be nearly enough to offset the warming caused by human-induced climate change (about 4.2 degrees Celsius by 2085).”
And how does 4.2 deg C by 2085 relate to reality? Only in the unrealistic RCP 8.5 phantasmagorical fantasies of Alarmists in need of further funding increases and tenure… that’s where.
It’s really models all the way down. As the current models do not accurately depict current net weather conditions, it is an act of faith to believe that they can depict perturbations to a future situation.
would not be nearly enough to offset the warming caused by human-induced climate change (about 4.2 degrees Celsius by 2085).
We’re at 400 ppm CO2 now, going up by 2 ppm per year. So in 59 years we’d be at about 518. CO2 being logarithmic, and doing very rough guestimate in my head which hasn’t done real math in decades, we’d need a sensitivity on the order of 17 deg C per doubling of CO2 to get to +4.2 by 2085. They’s have to be assuming that we start burning several TIMES as much fossil fuel world wide as we are now, starting TOMORROW to get that kind of a number.
Never mind that they’re using models which even the IPCC has admitted are inaccurate, they’ve modeled against a scenario so unlikely as to be absurd.
These NCAR charlatan hucksters have to go to the most extreme part of the IPCC assessment to get there to create their alarmist rhetoric:
davidmhoffer,
it seems observed atmospheric CO2 was higher in 1942 than it is today.
Makes an interesting read on the subject – https://arxiv.org/pdf/1710.09544.pdf
This type of thing has all happened before. There have always been volcanic erruptions. The previous interglacial period, the Eemian, was warmer than this one with more ice cap melting and higher sea levels and no one was there to stop the volcanoes from errupting yet our ancestors survived. Based upon the paleoclimate record and the computer simulation that has been performed, the climate change that we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which Mankind has no control. Apparently volcanic erruptions can have some effect on climate because of a change in albedo but to date, Mankind has no control over volcanic erruptions. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of sceintific reasoning to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero. I am sure that there are plenty of other phenomena that could affect the Earth’s climate about which we are doing nothing. For example a super nova of the sun that vaporized the Earth would also have an adverse effect on our climate for a long period of time yet no one is taking any action to prevent the sun from blowing up. Mother Nature is the culprit here but what effective action can we take to force Mother Nature to abide by Mankind’s wishes?
Didn’t Willis debunk the volcano-induced year without a summer?
I say we demand that the computers be turned off to save electricity and prevent further carbon dioxide emissions. Can you imagine their reaction. I went to school in the SE and in Florida. From first through twelve grades we never had air conditioning. In a legislative budget committee meeting I once suggested one way to save money in the educational budget, now a huge portion of the state budget, was to turn off the A/C. Similarly the universities could turn off the air-conditioning both to save money and in the eyes and minds of modern academia save the planet.
“This so-called Year Without a Summer (YWAS) has been widely attributed to the 1815 eruption of Indonesia’s Mt. Tambora and was concurrent with agricultural failures and famines worldwide.”
Cold is worse than hot. Who woulda thunk.
“…by then the oceans had cooled substantially.” What is “substantially?” You have to realize that it started snowing in New England in July, and the snow stayed on the ground until next Spring. That means temperatures were consistently well below freezing! If the surface of the oceans were to decrease 5 deg F, I doubt that would have much influence either way on interior continental temperatures that were at least 50 deg F lower than usual.
What I’m saying is that once the dominant effect of the aerosols was removed, oceans with surfaces a little cooler than usual might lead to slightly (i.e. measureable) cooler subsequent years, but it seems unlikely that it would be of much consequence, despite what the models might predict. Those land masses adjacent to upwelling zones probably wouldn’t be any different from usual.
Didn’t Willis E shows in one of his posts that global temps drop BEFORE a major eruption. Like CO2, cause and effect is not always obvious.
We know from the ice core records that temperatures drop when CO2 is highest, and temperatures rise when CO2 is lowest, and have done so for hundreds of thousands of years. The exact opposite of what is predicted by GHG theory.
so since the current models are so wrong….we’ll just use more of them
So it seems when a volcano goes off, it’s my fault. Sorry, I had no idea. I’ll get right on that.
“…where it turned into sulfate particles called aerosols.” An anyone enlighten me with just what is meant by “sulfate particles?” Is it sulfuric acid, calcium sulfate, sulfate ions, or what?
All three usually (the sulfate ions normally in solution in small water drops). Though sulfuric acid isn’t really a sulfate.
Probably won’t know exactly how or what sulfate species form in the stratosphere until the next major tropical eruption presents an opportunity to study it again.
“We discovered that” Uhh no, you guys didn’t discover jack sh!t. Anyone confusing scientific discovery with model results should never receive a grant ever again.
” In the model runs, this increase in ocean stratification meant that the water that was cooled after the volcanic eruption became trapped at the surface instead of mixing deeper into the ocean, reducing the heat released into the atmosphere.”
This means that the surface water must be colder, and thus denser, than the deeper layers. Otherwise the heat flow would not decrease. It would be extremely interesting to get an explanation how global warming manages to cancel out gravity.
By the way the “heat-is-disappearing-into-the-deep-ocean” explanation for the absence of surface warming necessarily implies that stratification is decreasing, not increasing.
Amazing isn’t it? The heat hiding in the deep ocean AND increased stratification, the coriolis effect and gravity play second fiddle to the all powerful CO2 molecule.
It’s true, if you warm water by a fraction of a degree it stops behaving like water.
Confusing??
Tambora event 1815/6 cools ocean surface then the oceans are slowly warmed by the warmer layer beneth the cold surface
Model Run 2085 cools the surface but can’t be gradually rewarmed by the warmer layer benath the cold surface.
HEADLINE…”CO2 Stops Cooled Ocen Surface Waters from Mixing with Warmer Layers Below”
The alarmists much think and think (imagine the gears spinning in their heads) about how to spin CAGW theory in new ways, leave no stone unturned, my gosh the perversion of weather to try to bring about Marxism faster, shameless.
Quoting from the article: “Cooler sea surface temperatures decrease the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere and, therefore, also decrease global average precipitation.”
Hmmm… wouldn’t that mean: Warmer sea surface temperatures increase the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere and, therefore, also increase global average precipitation.
If you want less droughts, make it warmer!