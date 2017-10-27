Guest opinion by Viv Forbes
It was ice, not global warming, that killed and entombed millions of mammoths and woolly rhinos in Siberia and Alaska.
It was unrelenting cold and then ice, not global warming, that forced the Vikings out of Greenland.
It was bitter winters, not heat waves, that finally defeated the armies of Napoleon and Hitler in Russia.
George Washington’s army also suffered from an unusually bitter winter at Valley Forge in 1778, in the depths of the Little Ice Age.
Snowy blizzards periodically kill more cattle than heatwaves in Colorado, South Dakota and Texas.
When the Tambora volcano exploded in 1816 it spewed massive volumes of ash and “greenhouse” gases including carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. There was no global warming from the greenhouse gases, but the heat-blocking ash-filled atmosphere and a quiet sun caused “the year without a summer”. Failed crops and famine stalked Europe, Asia and America.
It is icebergs, not warm oceans, that sink ships like the Titanic, and spreading sea ice trapped “The Ship of Fools” in Antarctica.
Every major geological era has ended with massive volcanism on land and under the seas. Molten lava heats the seas and eruptions on land fill the atmosphere with dust which blocks incoming solar energy. There is rapid evaporation from the warm seas followed by rapid condensation in the cold dark atmosphere. This process dumps massive snowfalls which become ice sheets on land, starting a new ice age and bringing the extinction of many species.
It is lethal global cooling we need to fear, not life-sustaining global warming.
20 thoughts on “Warmth is no Worry but Cold Kills”
AGW does not mean that all the temps just go up a comfortable few degrees and that the plants grow better.
“It is lethal global cooling we need to fear, not life-sustaining global warming.”
That’s one of the stupidest statements I ever read
Yes, we know. Your magical mystical CAGW means whatever you want/need it to mean.
What about the concept of warming is better than cooling do you not grasp?
When are you moving to Siberia , griff?
Going to drop to around 8 or 9ºC in your area tonight, isn’t it griff.
Got the heater going yet ?
Lots of blankets, thick doona. ?
Griff
Did you get that from the Guardian again?
Griff,
Please explain why this is one of the stupidest statements you have ever heard. It is a undisputed fact that cold kills more than warm unless that data has been adjusted as well?
“AGW does not mean that all the temps just go up a comfortable few degrees and that the plants grow better.”
….actually, yes it does
Let’s play pretend:
30 years ago we ask environmentalists about large scale ways that we could make the environment more bountiful what would they have recommended?
1) Temperature, warmer or cooler? Clearly warmer has more growth potential for life. So we would definitely want a warmer climate
2) Bio diversity, how do we improve it? How about using CO2 for plant fertilizer. At 300 ppm we are very low in CO2, if we could raise that a bit it would help plants grow.
What are the drawbacks? Well clearly ice will melt raising the oceans, but people are remarkably adaptable and we would manage. A small sacrifice to improve bio-diversity and strengthen eco-systems.
It really is hard to argue that a cooler world and lower CO2 is actually good for the planet as a whole.
Sun cycles 24-27 return a 400-year grand minimum.
Finally, someone who gets it. This is the truth of the matter! I hope CO2 is responsible for a degree or 2 of warming, since a significant cooling period is something to be truly terrified about. Especially now that the people of the good Earth have developed a civilization of 7.6 billion people within one of the most stable climate periods that the planet has had in the last 2.5 million years of glaciation. Any deviation from this stability towards a much colder climate is an absolute death sentence for hundreds of millions of people. And it usually comes like a thief in the middle of the night. Global warming is good!
Unfortunately CO2 does not drive the climate. It does not produce the 2 degrees warming at any realistic concentration. Therefore it will not bail us out of the big freeze.
Maybe not Ed, but we can hope. At least the convective heating we get from the UHI and land use change will help. That is in part, IMO, what is driving wild wacky weather in close proximity to where this heat is being created. But since sacrifices must be made, CO2 gets all the blame. No one even talks about the thermal waste heat out of billions of tail pipes and smoke stacks. We can measure that heat, and it all adds up, but is not part of any equation on any side of the debate. Or the additional water vapour that is being continually created which is also the most potent GHG. Just CO2…the alarmists have a pretty weak argument and really aren’t all that bright. Sort of like Griff…
Cold is a killer? Yes, it is.
Humans started domesticating plants +/- 18,000 years ago. Grasses like wild wheat and barley in the then-Fertile Crescent bore edible seeds. Rice was domesticated in Africa and China long, long ago, corn and squash were domesticated in the Americas.
You can’t plant, grow or harvest crops in ground that is covered by thick ice sheets.
I’ve had the furnace running since Tuesday. My zinnias are still blooming, but that won’t last much longer. Migration flights are to the west of me. Maybe I can get photos again this year.
Thanks for the article and a nice dose of reality. I wholeheartedly appreciate it.
Well said Viv. Thank you for these well documented historic statements.
Yes, one of the amazing events of our time is the triumph of propaganda that has convinced a huge segment of the world’s population that a warmer climate and warmer world constitutes a catastrophic disaster. That more CO2 produces non-nutritious food, that more water vapor produced by a warmer world will result in droughts, that shrinking glaciers will cause rivers to dry up, that methane from cattle needs to be regulated, that … etc. … etc. … etc. Number Watch hasn’t been updated in a long time – but it’s still a valid eye opener.
Napoleon didn’t actually stick around for the winter – he hurried back to France to take control of the situation before the full scale of the Russian defeat became apparent. Most of the lost army had actually been recruited from Germany, so while his overall power base was diminished, his French one was still intact. It still took the joint forces of Austria, Russia, and Prussia to actually, finally defeat him at Leipzig in 1813.
Another defeat in 1815 proved terminal to his ambitions.
http://www.nhm.ac.uk/discover/marengo-makeover.html
Simple common sense but well worth repeating Viv Forbes. Javier’s magnificent cartoon showing global temperatures against the track of earth’s obliquity – interspersed with some cracking human and natural ‘milestones’ – is still one of he best things I have ever seen on Anthony’s superb blog. I keep it bookmarked and revisit it regularly. Viv’s commentary reminds me of its ongoing relevance.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/09/29/earths-obliquity-and-temperature-over-the-last-20000-years/
Short, …… and ever so sweet.
Great commentary, Viv Forbes,
Having been a cold weather and winter backpacker all my life, with cold you need merely to dress well. But you can only take off so many clothes in the summer. I wonder how frequent severe heat events like last year in India will occur in the future.
Note that in the cold weather, your sweater is actually colder than you are, but it warms you. I wonder how that could work…a cold object like the atmosphere warming the surface…