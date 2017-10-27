Quote of the Week: dissing McIntyre on ‘mental health’ …backfires

From the “upside down Mann” department; something I missed while on holiday this summer. Steve McIntyre writes below about a climate scientist at USC, that goes a bit too far, and ends up looking stupid.Then again, Mann and questionable temperature proxies are involved, so such things tend to come with the territory when one tends to question “settled science”.
Julien Emile-Geay (JEG) submitted a lengthy comment concluding with the tasteless observation that “Steve’s mental health issues are beyond PAGES’s scope. Perhaps the CA tip jar pay for some therapy?” – the sort of insult that is far too characteristic of activist climate science. JEG seems to have been in such a hurry to make this insult that he didn’t bother getting his facts right.
JEG concluded his comment with a strange peroration accusing me of “continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement”, which he called a “delirium of persecution” and a “mental health issue”, suggesting “therapy”:
Continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement is beginning to sound like a delirium of persecution. We can certainly fix issues in the database, but Steve’s mental health issues are beyond PAGES’s scope. Perhaps the CA tip jar pay for some therapy?
Where did this come from?
I’ve objected from time to time about incidents in which climate scientists have appropriated commentary from Climate Audit without proper acknowledgement – in each case with cause. I made no such complaint in the article criticized by JEG. Nowhere in the post is there any complaint about “lack of acknowledgement”, let alone anything that constitutes “continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement”.
The post factually and drily comments on the inventory of Arctic lake sediment proxies, correctly observing the very high “casualty rate” for supposed proxies:
This is a very high casualty rate given original assurances on the supposed carefulness of the original study. The casualty rate tended to be particularly high for series which had a high medieval or early portion (e.g. Haukadalsvatn, Blue Lake).
One should be able to make such comments without publicly-funded academics accusing one of having “mental health issues”, a “delirium of persecution” or requiring “therapy”.
Read the full story here
One comment: From the bio of the USC website, Julien Emile-Geay looks to be yet another Mann-climate-clone proxy prognosticator, right down to the generic climate scientist “look” noted by our resident cartoonist Josh, and by claiming “climate change is the greatest scientific issue of our time” with a dash of saving the planet built into the mindset.
|Julien Emile-Geay
Associate Professor of Earth Sciences
|
Biographical Sketch
|To a mathematical mind bent on understanding nature, climate dynamics strikes a perfect balance of mathematics, physics, chemistry, geology, biology, and social sciences. I am also convinced that climate change is the greatest scientific issue of our time, so applying one’s mind to the problem is not only fascinating, but also critical to the survival of civilization as we know it.
14 thoughts on “Quote of the Week: dissing McIntyre on ‘mental health’ …backfires”
When one’s livelihood depends on CAGW being real, there will inevitably be lashing out as the panic subsides and the tax dollars dry up.
The panic and uncertainty will likely drive some of the less stable or brainwashed alarmists over the edge. Many are already in a state of denial and semi-hysteria. Self-delusion is unfortunate and powerful since it affects the ego. E.g., “I am important and a good person because I am saving the planet.”
“…. but also critical to the survival of civilization as we know it.”
Oh my, mental health issues indeed! When one’s job is to save humanity I wonder to what length’s one will go, what brutality can be justified for the greater good? We’ve seen this before and this never ends well.
He won’t just be lashing out, he will become very dangerous to himself and others – unfortunately many others are just as deluded with grandeur as he is.
I think you meant to link to here:https://climateaudit.org/2017/07/29/arctic-lake-sediments-reply-to-jeg/
Hardly out of nappies. He has a lot to learn.
Quote: Steve McIntyre writes below about a climate scientist at USC, that goes a bit too far, and ends up looking stupid.
I’m having difficulty parsing this sentence. Is it meant to be able to be read without the part between the commas “Steve McIntyre writes below … , and ends up looking stupid” ie that Steve ends up looking stupid?
Or “Steve McIntyre writes below about a climate scientist at USC who went a bit too far and ended up looking stupid” ie the climate scientist ended up looking stupid?
It’s not entirely clear at first glance where Steve’s text begins.
I think I get it now but I was puzzled for a while.
… and how did his rudeness backfire on the climate scientist? Don’t they get brownie points any time they abuse the unbelievers?
His comments don’t sound at all like they are coming from a man with a mathematical mind bent on understanding nature. They sound like they come from the mind of a man bent on defending a paradigm that is mathematically indefensible, and will childishly proceed to call people names if they don’t go along with his way of thinking.
If the planet or our civilization needed saving, I would hope that people more mature than Mr. Emile-Geay would show up to save it.
If Dr. (he has a Ph.D.) Emile-Geay is here to save the planet from us, who will save us from people like Dr. Emile-Geay?
He says his mind is “bent”. Interesting. Do tell. How vas your relationship with your father and mother?
So, where is the long commentary located. The provided link does not seem to get you there directly.
It’s a ways down, but here’s the link.
The mathematics of proxies may be wonderful, but the science is garbage. Not one of them isgrounded in physical theory. Every single proxy “temperature” time series is physically meaningless. Mathematics doesn’t change any of that.
oh crap I have that same facial hair :( but thankfully a full head of hair on top … I think their lack of head hair (climate scientist standard) shows a lack of blood flow to the brain … supported by the evidence of their sloppy logic and poor scientific methods … correlation = causation … right ???