Quote of the Week: dissing McIntyre on ‘mental health’ …backfires

From the “upside down Mann” department; something I missed while on holiday this summer. Steve McIntyre writes below about a climate scientist at USC, that goes a bit too far, and ends up looking stupid.Then again, Mann and questionable temperature proxies are involved, so such things tend to come with the territory when one tends to question “settled science”.

Julien Emile-Geay (JEG) submitted a lengthy comment concluding with the tasteless observation that “Steve’s mental health issues are beyond PAGES’s scope. Perhaps the CA tip jar pay for some therapy?” – the sort of insult that is far too characteristic of activist climate science. JEG seems to have been in such a hurry to make this insult that he didn’t bother getting his facts right.

JEG concluded his comment with a strange peroration accusing me of “continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement”, which he called a “delirium of persecution” and a “mental health issue”, suggesting “therapy”:

Continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement is beginning to sound like a delirium of persecution. We can certainly fix issues in the database, but Steve’s mental health issues are beyond PAGES’s scope. Perhaps the CA tip jar pay for some therapy?

Where did this come from?

I’ve objected from time to time about incidents in which climate scientists have appropriated commentary from Climate Audit without proper acknowledgement – in each case with cause. I made no such complaint in the article criticized by JEG. Nowhere in the post is there any complaint about “lack of acknowledgement”, let alone anything that constitutes “continuing to whine about the lack of acknowledgement”.

The post factually and drily comments on the inventory of Arctic lake sediment proxies, correctly observing the very high “casualty rate” for supposed proxies:

This is a very high casualty rate given original assurances on the supposed carefulness of the original study. The casualty rate tended to be particularly high for series which had a high medieval or early portion (e.g. Haukadalsvatn, Blue Lake).

One should be able to make such comments without publicly-funded academics accusing one of having “mental health issues”, a “delirium of persecution” or requiring “therapy”.

One comment: From the bio of the USC website, Julien Emile-Geay looks to be yet another Mann-climate-clone proxy prognosticator, right down to the generic climate scientist “look” noted by our resident cartoonist Josh, and by claiming “climate change is the greatest scientific issue of our time” with a dash of saving the planet built into the mindset.

Julien Emile-Geay Associate Professor of Earth Sciences

Biographical Sketch To a mathematical mind bent on understanding nature, climate dynamics strikes a perfect balance of mathematics, physics, chemistry, geology, biology, and social sciences. I am also convinced that climate change is the greatest scientific issue of our time, so applying one’s mind to the problem is not only fascinating, but also critical to the survival of civilization as we know it.

