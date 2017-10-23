Another ‘Manntastic’ modeling claim: sea level rise will cause NYC to flood

From Penn State and the “freaking out about sea level is easy when you don’ pay attention to history” department. (well worth a link click)
Sea-level rise, not stronger storm surge, will cause future NYC flooding
Rising sea levels caused by a warming climate threaten greater future storm damage to New York City, but the paths of stronger future storms may shift offshore, changing the coastal risk for the city, according to a team of climate scientists.
“If we cause large sea-level rise, that dominates future risks, but if we could prevent sea-level rise and just have the storm surge to worry about, our projections show little change in coastal risk from today during most years,” said Michael E. Mann, distinguished professor of meteorology and atmospheric science and director of Penn State’s Earth System Science Center. “While those storms that strike New York City might be bigger and stronger, there may be fewer of them as changing storm tracks increasingly steer the storms away from NYC and toward other regions.”
Coastal damage increases if the sea level is higher before a storm, and if the extra surge caused by the storm is higher.
The researchers looked at the history and future of both sea level and storm surge, from preindustrial times through 2300, in models that had been run for the full period. The researchers focused on results from simulations with rapid carbon dioxide release, often referred to as “business-as-usual” simulations. They reported their results online today (Oct. 23) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Future changes in sea level and storms would be smaller if actions were taken to slow climate change, such as the Paris Accord’s goal of limiting warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Sea level has been rising, and this is expected to continue as warming causes ocean water to expand and ice on land to melt and release water into the ocean. But, rapid change in the behavior of parts of the Antarctic ice sheet might cause much greater rise than is often included in coastal planning.
The researchers first calibrated their sea-level models to simulate the rates of historic sea-level rise. Then they ran simulations for the future, with and without results of a recent study that projects large future Antarctic ice sheet melt with business-as-usual increases in levels of greenhouse gases. Such large Antarctic melt implies large increases in sea level, globally and at New York City.
If this Antarctic instability occurs, the future risk to New York City is dominated by sea level rise. Then, according to Andra J. Gardner, postdoctoral fellow, Rutgers University, by 2100 the estimated 500-year flood height would be 17 feet, and by 2300 the 500-year flood height would be about 50 feet. A 500-year flood is one that has a 1 in 500 chance of occurring in any given year. Reducing warming enough to preserve the Antarctic ice thus would greatly reduce risk to New York City.
If sea-level rise remains small, then changes in storm surge are the most important concern for future coastal risk to New York City. In agreement with previous work, the models show that warmer future conditions allow stronger storms. But the models also show that the warming causes storm tracks to shift offshore and northward, away from New York City.
“If a shift occurs toward less common but possibly larger storms, it poses special challenges for coastal planners, and highlights the value of additional progress in understanding and projecting the tracks as well as the strength of these storms,” said Mann.
The paper describes the general agreement among the models studied that storms will strengthen and shift offshore with warming, but identifies important differences that could be reduced with further research.
“Sea level is rising and higher sea level increases the damages from coastal storms,” said Richard B. Alley, Evan Pugh Professor of Geosciences, Penn State. “Human decisions about energy will be important in determining how much the sea rises and thus how much damage we face, and accurate projections of storms will help in minimizing the risks.”
###
46 thoughts on “Another ‘Manntastic’ modeling claim: sea level rise will cause NYC to flood”
MSL has been rising globally at the same rate since the depths of the LIA during the Maunder Minimum, c. AD 1690. That’s about 2 mm per year. This rate has not accelerated since WWII, when CO2 took off.
The East Antarctic Ice Sheet, repository of most of the fresh water on the planet, is growing. It quit retreating about 3000 years ago.
So at the present and historical rate, unless another cool cycle kike the LIA intervenes, MSL should have gained some 160 mm by 2100 and another 400 mm by 2300, for a total of about 22 inches.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic coast around NYC is subsiding, as Hudson’s Bay rebounds from its lost weight of ice sheet, so there might be as much as two feet more of seawater in NY Bay as now.
Scary!
Not.
NY Times and Washington Post will make a scary story of it. Few people take them seriously today, and this will make more of a laughing stock of them. Why not? We all need a good laugh.
Subsidence is the issue. Not seal level rise. What total and complete idiots.
Just call in the Polar Bears and the Great White sharks. Problem solved.
What?
Sea Level?
Not seal level?
Never mind.
And, they call themselves scientists. How embarrassing.
This one’s hardly worth the effort of making a comment, so I won’t.
Of course sea level rise threatens New York City. Sea level will go up 10 feet, and then storm surges will flood out the whole place.
Of course it will take 1000 years to get there.
I can understand the panic of the residents. They have no idea how to cope with this disaster with only a 10 century lead time.
“Sea-level rise, not stronger storm surge, will cause future NYC flooding”
What should we do?
Cut fossil fuel emissions?
https://ssrn.com/abstract=3023248
But with the stronger storms wouldn’t we expect stronger storm surges?
What this study neglects is the fact that there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate. There is no such evidence in the paleoclimate record and there is plenty of scientific reasoning to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero. The previous interglacial period had warmer periods then today with more ice cap melting and higher sea levels. Mother Nature via primarily the sun and the oceans is responsible for climate change. Man does not have the power to force Mother Nature to change the climate according to Mankind’s dictates. If we following what had been happening is that the modern interglacial period is gradually fading but it still may be several thousand years before we can say that the next ice age has begun. The next ice age will help to significantly lower sea levels as contenental ice sheets return.
Let the groups talking on global warming and its catastrophic impact should present the climate sensitivity factor to CO2!!! Without doing this making and printing thousands of papers will worth nothing. We must raise this at every opportunity to stop such publications entering the media.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Calling yourself a “scientist” is easy, acting like one is hard part. In the case of climate scientists it seems to be an impossible task.
Outright piffle. Who are these twerps? Professors of mickey mouse model making. Forsooth!
Mann is not deterred by his record of making bad predictions from making more predictions. At least Harold Camping and other evangelicals who predicted the Second Coming and got the date wrong had the good grace to stop.
I believe they can tell us who will win the World Series in 2300. Surely they have a model for that.
/snark
The Minot Yankees will win in 2300 by beating the Omaha Dodgers. Both coasts will be under water. Didn’t you get the memo?
Wow
Even though these people are from Rutgers university in nj, they were not able to visit real NYC.
LOOK
Canarsie area in Brooklyn is named so because canarsie Indian tribe used to harvest their oysters for wampum . That was during global cooling. Now it is dry land
South shore of Staten island used to be oysters marches up to 1950’s. Now it is dry land
Manhattan was flooded up to Canal street in 1826.
British landed in Staten island in 1776 and at that time water was splashing onto Richmond terrace, i.e whole Saint George ferry was underwater during global cooling time
Castle Clinton was surrounded by the water in 1826, now it is dry land
Liberty island is now twice it’s size compared with 1889. So is Governor island
Give me a break, please
my model gives 3 feet of sea level rise extra… can i get more funding to do more investigation?
the name of the modeli sued to have this extraordinary finding? it called…….
…..
….
my vivid imagination :)
Look all the climate models have acronym names and a version number so can I suggest a name for your model, Great Imagination Model Projection 1.0 …. or GIMP1.0
GIMP is a freeware graphics program.
Um, come to think of it, just what you need to produce the next terrifying graph from the data that was mysteriously erased on the NOAA computer.
Never mind…
Couldn’t the poor residents of Manhattan and Newark relocate to the ice free Antarctic? Just a thought.
This blog features some really smart and educated people, but it is slowly being whittled down to the lowest common intellectual denominator.
Quite a large part of southern NYC was marsh or water not that long ago. Now there is a lot of valuable dry land.
Just as Seattle was raised by one story in a few years, the same could be done with any other city.
For those who don’t know, Seattle was only four ft above sea level and flooded periodically. After the catastrophic fire it was rebuilt one story higher using a small hill for source material. You can go on an underground tour of the old buildings under the street for a small fee. One of the unusual things down there is the world’s first ATM. Without the ‘A’ really. There was a guy inside.
They used big water hoses spraying salt water (driven by wood fired steam-driven pumps) from the sound to wash down the 150 foot high cliffs into the sloping uncompacted fill down to the waterfront.. When the Big Cascadia Quake comes, it will liquify that slope and the entire Seattle water front will slide into the Sound, skyscrapers, Market stalls, and all… into the water.
Yeah but doing Earthworks was possible back then apparently as a western civilization we have lost that ability according to climate science. China who is the pinup child for all the climate loonies has itself made a massive blunder, it’s man made islands in the South China Sea will be well under water which probably says a lot about what China actually believes.
Sea Level Rise has been stuck at around 7 inches per century since 1800 regardless of CO2 levels.
Sea Level Rise has been flat for the past 3 years, and with the AMO quickly approaching its 30-year cool cycle, Greenland’s land ice mass will likely start to increase, while Antarctica is already increasing land ice mass at around 80 billion tons per year.
If collapsing solar cycles lead to global cooling as many astrophysicists believe, glaciers and polar ice cap may actually start gaining ice mass and the oceans may start to cool, which would lead to falling sea levels in the decades ahead.
BTW, the Niño 3.4 Index just fell below -0.5C yesterday, so it seems likely a double-dip La Niña cycle will officially be in effect from January 2018, which will offset most of the warming spike from the 2015/16 Super El Niño…
Poor Leftists can’t seem to catch a break these days..
“…but if we could prevent sea-level rise and just have the storm surge to worry about, our projections show little change in coastal risk from today during most years…”
If we could prevent sea-level rise, it would theoretically mean pausing global temps (or possibly cooling them).
Coming to an equilibrium level with sea levels that are the same as those of today would mean there would be an IDENTICAL coastal risk as today. Even given the possibility of static conditions, Mikey still wants to make it seem like things will get worse, even if just a little in some years.
“…The researchers looked at the history and future of both sea level and storm surge, from preindustrial times through 2300, in models that had been run for the full period….” Need I say more.
We can hope for a miracle…. that is that the UN Building will collapse into the East River while in full session.
The basic problem I see here is that the model is tuned to use “business as usual” values for CO2. Without being explicit I suspect BAU is in reality the IPCC RCP 8.5 scenario. What is not being stated at all is that possibility of the RCP 8.5 scenario playing out is highly unlikely. Given that as an input, the projected outcome is also highly unlikely.
Most assuredly RCP 8.5, AussieBear: “The researchers focused on results from simulations with rapid carbon dioxide release, often referred to as “business-as-usual” simulations.”
They have been pushing this BAU crap so long that they actually get away the RCP 8.5 wildly exaggerated and physically impossible assumptions. Read about them yourselves, skeptics.
And the West Side Highway STILL isn’t underwater.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/10/22/a-little-known-but-failed-20-year-old-climate-change-prediction-by-dr-james-hansen/
In 2300. Wow. These guys must be really smart.
Who pays for this garbage.
+10
Now to get a scary story we project 300 years in advance as if NYC will still look like it does in 300 years. I would hazard a guess there aren’t 20 buildings in NYC that are 300 years old.
Per the Wikipedia list, there are nine built in 1717 or before. That is, in what most people except natives call “New York City” – there is only one actually in The City proper. The rest are in Queens, Staten Island, on some of the small islands off of Long Island, etc.
One of their listings is for a “carpenter’s shed” on Gardiner’s Island, purportedly built in 1639. Now, that was one hell of a carpenter!
How many “ifs” are in the paper? That’s all Mann does is ask “if,” then create a model based on if. He’s really just a one trick pony
He makes smoke machines to shout Fire! in crowded climate conferences.
…the Paris Accord’s goal of limiting warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
or the Paris Accord’s effect of limiting warming to .2 C (MIT, 2015)
or .17C (Lomborg, 2015)
or .6C (Rogelj, 2016)
or …. ?
A discussion of these speculations that is more balanced than I would have expected:
http://www.factcheck.org/2017/06/will-paris-tiny-effect-warming/
Sea level is falling where I live, fairly quickly in geological terms. There are local factors.
The models disagree, so who do I believe, the evidence of my own eyes, or the scientists models?
Why did the UN recently spend billions renovating their headquarters building? It appears it will soon be underwater. You would think they would have moved to higher ground.
Haha …. They decided to get help from there World Health Organization and appointed Robert Mugabe on the appropriations committee. They found all the money had disappeared and so they had to stay there.
The Eastern Seaboard is sinking. Sea rise has remained the same. The claimed sea rise for the last century was 7″. Old photos show not even that rise. Hmmmm. Even the accepted figure for the post glacial sea rise seem too high.
Good Bye New York…. :-(
But will you even be missed !
It’s going to be a very tough sell trying to convince people to be concerned about possible storm damage that might occur in 300 years.
If If If If – If wishes were horses beggars would ride.
enough already with all this B$.
The Thames barrage was built in 1984 to limit flooding in London. Long before any ‘global warming’ should have taken place.