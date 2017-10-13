10 Atlantic hurricanes so far this season, but so were there in the past

There is much wailing and gnashing of teeth about Hurricane Ophelia , which gained Category 1 hurricane status on Wednesday, [October] 11th.
Ophelia becoming Cat1 means that 2017 became the first year in more than a century in which 10 Atlantic storms in a row reached hurricane strength. Here are the names of all ten hurricanes so far in 2017:
Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, and Ophelia.
But here is the kicker: This is the fourth time on record that we have had 10 Atlantic hurricanes. This is nature doing business as usual, with her swings between boom and bust. The last time there were 10 Atlantic hurricanes was in 1893, as seen in this tracking map below:
Here is something else to note. Back then, satellite, radar, and even ship to shore radio communications didn’t exist. So, there was not the same level of reporting we enjoy today. Therefore it is possible some weak tropical storms even an 11th hurricane may have gone unreported that year.
There were also 10 Atlantic hurricanes reported in 1878 and 1886. But since modern records began in 1851, there has never been an 11-hurricane stretch that we know of, though without the modern weather technology we enjoy today, it’s quite possible storms were missed in the past.
And, for those that want to blame global warming/climate change for what is going on on 2017, they should probably explain why there were three 10 hurricane event years in a short span of time when the planet was noticeably cooler between 1850 and 1900:
Right now, Ophelia is very far out in the Atlantic from the United States, and no threat. But it looks like it could affect Ireland and part of the UK:
And that’s causing the usual social justice warriors to have a cow. Of course there’s evidence of past hurricanes hitting the Ireland and UK area as extratropical cyclones, the end-stage of a hurricane.
A report in LiveScience in 2011 says:
From 1851 to 2010, only 10 extratropical storms, typically the tail ends of tropical cyclones, have hit within 200 miles (322 kilometers) of Ireland, Feltgen said. Hurricane Debbie was the only tropical hurricane to make landfall in that area, clipping the far northwest of the British Isles in 1961.
By the time storms make it across the Atlantic they are no longer getting their energy from the warm water, and they are similar to the winter storms that blow across the ocean, Feltgen said. Also, the strongest winds are no longer confined to the storm’s core as they are in a tightly wound hurricane. Katia is expected to bring winds of up to 80 mph (129 kph).
Sometimes they just form on their own, without a hurricane starter, such as the Great storm of 1987:
The Great Storm of 1987 was a violent extratropical cyclone that occurred on the night of 15–16 October, with hurricane-force winds causing casualties in England, France and the Channel Islands as a severe depression in the Bay of Biscaymoved northeast. Among the most damaged areas were Greater London, the East Anglian coast, the Home Counties, the west of Brittany and the Cotentin Peninsula of Normandy which weathered gusts typically with a return period of 1 in 200 years.
I won’t get too worried about all the alarmist caterwauling over Ophelia remnants.
Note: within 15 minutes of publication, some minor formatting issues were corrected, with some additions to enhance readability. A typographical error was also corrected, changing July to October.
24 thoughts on “10 Atlantic hurricanes so far this season, but so were there in the past”
The last time there were 10 Atlantic hurricanes was in 1893…without the aid of their handy dandy little algorithm that estimates surface wind speed…from Mars
Please Latitude.
Men are from Mars, or so they claim.
Given that it’s NOAA’s odd algorithms estimating wind speed from estimated pressures from space… How about “from Uranus”?
Hurricanes are more frequent and stronger during cold spells than warm. During LIA, especially its depths of the Maunder Minimum, they were two to three times more numerous and more powerful than now. Hence the many sunken Spanish treasure fleets.
And, yes, I know that researchers in AZ last year concocted a hurricane record from FL tree rings and shipwrecks to show a dearth of hurricanes during the Maunder, but their result is bogus, blatantly brewed to stir the CACA tempest in a teapot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Atlantic_hurricanes_in_the_17th_century
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Atlantic_hurricanes_in_the_18th_century
October 11th ?? It says July
Fixed, thanks, don’t know where that came from.
The same place George Bush the Elder found that Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in September. Anyone talking or writing enough will sometimes slip into neutral.
One of the favorite bits of unreason by the “We all gonna die right soon now” advocates is the cut-off-graph .Nothing ever happened before, lets say, 1980 in the case of arctic ice, so the decline shown is dreadful.
” Hurricane Ophelia , which gained Category 1 hurricane status on Wednesday, July 11th.” and still growing stronger!!! WOW that is one long-lived storm!
That typo has been fixed, refresh please.
A typo is like hitting the wrong key or missing a letter. Writing July instead of October is an error. Kudos for documenting changes. Most outlets just sneak an change in a pretend it never happened.
[Our practice is placing sq brackets around every correction. Most often, they border pruned or punned comments, but edits and typo’s as well – when the writers point out an error or misleading phrase that must be fixed. .mod]
The jet stream in the north will now accelerate (geomagnetic storm) and will direct the tropical storm to the west.
https://www.facebook.com/Sunclimate-719393721599910/
Proof positive! Binary stars gobbling up all kinds of celestial grist and now a long lived, two day old, Category Catastrophic hurricane heading for a never before seen destination….it’s all proof that the Chicago Cubs, current reining Major League Baseball World Champions are gonna do it it AGAIN!!! Prepare yourselves.
Are you Kidding! The Cleveland Indians will win a World Series before the Cubs manage to repeat. Geez… :)
The BEST temperature chart is nonsense as far as the width of its 95% error bar is concerned. Before the digital era, all temperatures were only recorded to an accuracy of +/- 1 degree F (0.55 degree C) …. the error bar MUST be at least that wide — certainly the lack of standardization and calibration of thermometers, poor spacial coverage, etc adds a great deal more uncertainty early on.
Cue Mosher in 3…2…1
Not to mention a switch from mercury to digital instruments.
Not only that, but they only recorded the daily high and low. Anyone who believes that you could calculate a daily average from those two numbers alone must work in climate science.
Don’t get me started on the lack of quality control and the extreme paucity of working weather stations.
Looks like the Scots n Irish might get their whiskey ‘watered’ for them, by milli-barmaid Ophelia!
The 1893 graph purports to show the 10 hurricanes at 6 hour intervals…..
They sure had a ton of weather ships in the Atlantic at he end of the 19thC!!!
I was thinking exactly the same thing. WUWT???
Why is it so important to anyone that the hurricanes be in a row. I would still consider 2005 to be a worse year with 14 hurricanes, 4 of which were cat 5’s and one was a cat 4. Seems silly to worry about whether there was something smaller in between
2005 had 15 hurricanes.
Regarding: “From 1851 to 2010, only 10 extratropical storms, typically the tail ends of tropical cyclones, have hit within 200 miles (322 kilometers) of Ireland, Feltgen said.”:
This can’t possibly be anywhere near true, unless these extratropical storms are some specific subset of extratropical storms. Ireland gets many extratropical storms every year.