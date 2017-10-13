Shock news: Melting ice in Greenland makes seawater a bit less salty

From AARHUS UNIVERSITY and the obvious science with one datapoint department
The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
For the first time, ocean data from Northeast Greenland reveals the long-term impact of the melting of the Greenland ice sheet.
For the first time, ocean data from Northeast Greenland reveals the long-term impact of the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. The observed increase in freshwater content will affect the conditions in all Greenland fjords and may ultimately affect the global ocean currents that keep Europe warm.
Today, researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark present a 13-year long time series of data in the esteemed journal Nature, Scientific Reports, which shows how the melting ice affects coastal waters in Northeast Greenland.
Over the years, the dramatic meltdown of ice in the Arctic Ocean has received great attention and is easy to observe via satellite images. Also, glaciers have been observed to melt and retreat and the researchers know that today’s meltdown of the Greenland ice sheet has more than doubled compared with the period 1983-2003. How the increased influx of fresh water will affect the marine environment is, however, largely unknown.
Now, unique annual measurements made within the framework of the ‘Greenland Ecosystem Monitoring Program’ since 2003 in Northeast Greenland tell a clear tale – fresh water from the ice sheet accumulates in the surface layers of the surrounding sea and flows into the Greenland fjords.
The measurements were made in Young Sound and in the sea outside Young Sound. Here, the long time series shows that the surface water layers became up to 1.5 per mill less saline during the measurement period. The is equivalent to an increase in freshwate [sic] content from approximately 1 m in 2003 to almost 4 m in 2015!
Part of the fresh water likely originates from melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet north of the Young Sound and is transported with the East Greenland ocean current along the eastern coast of Greenland.
From the ocean, the fresh water flows into the Greenland fjords where is influence local circulation with impacts on the production and ecosystem structure. More fresh water in the surface water layers makes it harder for the nutrient-rich bottom water to rise to the upper layers where the sunlight ensures the production of plankton algae in summer.
Plankton algae form the basis for all life in the sea and a lower production of algae will result in a lower production of fish. Today, fishing constitutes approx. 88% of Greenland’s exports.
Melting of the ice sheet in Northeast Greenland is significantly lower than in southern and western Greenland, and the researchers warn that the effects may be far more dramatic in other parts of the Greenland coastal waters than in Young Sound.
At a global scale, the increased melting of the ice sheet contributes to rising sea level and may impact global ocean circulation patterns through the so-called ‘thermohaline circulation’ that sustains among others, the Gulf Stream, which keeps Europe warm.
The article “Evidence of local and regional freshering of Northeast Greenland coastal waters” is published in Nature, Scientific Reports on Friday, 13 October.
23 thoughts on “Shock news: Melting ice in Greenland makes seawater a bit less salty”
Impact on Greenland fisheries is not discernable. Greenland summer melt rate has not increased. Seawater at exactly one location isn’t indicative of Greenland.
Sea ice is, but glaciers typically aren’t.
You cant argue with the results of adding freshwater to saltwater makes it less saline, especially at the source. However, a study including mixing zones, algae production and fish harvesting would have been meaningful.
When the ice age ended and all that fresh water melted into the sea it’s amazing any algae or fish survived at all. But once again Nature laughed it off.
One wonders how the earth survived when all those enormous continental glaciers (far bigger than the Greenland glacier) melted a mere 10k yrs ago.
There reallis a case for shutting down large swathes of pointless University research. The one who stdies the hisyory of early feamle playrights was on last night. How does this benefit the people who pay for it, even tenuously, in terms of how we can use that knowledge today. It doesn’t? Fire then all! And Melvyn Bragg who [provides a home for the pointless to pontificate on things that don’t matter and help no one. That’s the arts. What you do when you can get money for doing nothing useful. etc.
I may be mistaken but aren’t fjords the mouths of the glaciers where they meet the sea (or at least the trough created by remnants of a receding glacier)? Wouldn’t one expect that significant amounts of fresh water would be entering the fjords from those sources as well , if not more so?
“Plankton algae form the basis for all life in the sea and a lower production of algae will result in a lower production of fish.”
Does it follow then, that a larger production of algae will result in a larger production of fish? If so, then should we be looking to increase the plankton algae’s access to what it consumes? Since plankton algae consume Carbon Dioxide, we should look to increase access to CO2.
A column of freshwater almost 4 meters thick atop the saltwater below it? And, merely from melting glaciers a fair distance away from the measurement sites? The first thought that comes to mind is; how does that compare to the depth of freshwater floating over saltwater at the mouths of huge rivers such as the Amazon or the Mississippi? Certainly the water discharge from those rivers must be orders of magnitude larger than whatever the melting ice would produce. And, my understanding is that from space the plumes of discharge from these rivers can be seen traveling far out into the ocean. Nevertheless, the mixing of saltwater and freshwater, even with a flow rate significantly exceeding any conceivable flows from a melting glacier, still occurs near the mouth. The estuaries are brackish. So, how did these researchers arrive at the their measurements?