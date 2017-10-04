Mann Claims Climate is Not Debatable – at an Academic Freedom Event

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon – Michael Mann has complained about Climate “Deniers” being given a platform, when speaking at an event held to honour academics targeted by the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1954.
Academic freedom lecturer takes on claims of climate change deniers
By Safiya Merchant
The University Record
Renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann took on those who deny climate change and highlighted the importance of acting to combat this environmental threat during Tuesday’s University Senate Davis, Markert, Nickerson Lecture on Academic and Intellectual Freedom.
Speaking to a full crowd at the Law School’s Honigman Auditorium, the Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State University and director of its Earth System Science Center, said those on the front lines of the climate change debate “were dealing with fake news and alternative facts before they were in fashion.”
Throughout his lecture, Mann dissected the ways in which climate change is often portrayed as a debatable phenomenon.
For instance, when climate change is a news show topic, producers will host a scientist alongside a “climate change contrarian,” even though a vast majority of scientists agree climate change “is real, it’s human-caused, it’s already a problem,” he said.
…
He was speaking at the 27th annual lecture that honors three former U-M faculty members — Chandler Davis, Clement Markert and Mark Nickerson — who invoked their constitutional rights when called to testify before a panel of the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1954. All three were suspended from U-M. Markert subsequently was reinstated, and Davis and Nickerson were dismissed.
In introducing Mann, President Mark Schlissel said he hopes U-M will always be “an unalienable forum for discovery, debate and discussion — a place where respect and disagreement are complementary, where each makes the other stronger and where we all advocate for and learn from their confluence.”
…
A few questions Dr. Mann.
If the evidence for the threat of anthropogenic climate change is so overwhelming, why are you so adamant that “contrarians” should not be allowed a public platform for rebuttal? Surely greater publicity for the positions of contrarians and their “fake news and alternative facts” as you put it is the best way to expose any falsehoods?
Even if you believe climate skepticism is the fossil fuel conspiracy which Mann claims, think about previous high profile public debates, such as the debate about the link between smoking and lung cancer. Ask yourself; did the anti-tobacco campaigners win by preventing well funded tobacco advocates from speaking? Or did anti-tobacco campaigners challenge tobacco advocates, provide evidence to back their claims that tobacco is a health risk, and force tobacco advocates to reveal the weakness of their position in public?
Perhaps Dr. Mann is worried that allowing his opponents to refute climate advocate arguments in public debate reveals the weakness of his position.
23 thoughts on “Mann Claims Climate is Not Debatable – at an Academic Freedom Event”
Mann’s attitude is “Don’t you give me no lip”
“Perhaps Dr. Mann is worried that allowing his opponents to refute climate advocate arguments in public debate reveals the weakness of his position.”
or not.
He manage to publish books,have a lot of places to post his thoughts and……………………………………..
Who tried to take away his free speech?
Meanwhile the Mann is dragging out TWO lawsuits,……………………………………………….
Snicker.
Of course he doesn’t want to debate. He knows how badly he would be crushed.
Mann?
Scroll down to off topic comment… https://climateaudit.org/2017/10/02/guccifer-2-from-january-to-may-2016/#comment-775469.
Dr. Mann will now undoubtedly release his emails.
“A few questions Dr. Mann.”
I’m sure one of his lurking minions will tell him of your questions, but answers are about as likely as the warming he claims will result from CO2 emissions.
Mr. Mann is right. CAGW at his point isn’t debateable – it has zero positive evidence, rather just claims, fudged data and busted models.
Now siddown and STFU Mr Mann.
I’m sorry but he’s correct — but only in that his simulated version of a planet with it’s modeled climate is completely flawless.
He just needs to move on to what is happening on this planet.
How do you explain the assertion of massive AGW?
Mann needed a way to pay for that kitchen in the background of the picture.
Yeah, and he’s increasing his carbon foot size by leaving all of those lights on.
The minor warming since the Little Ice Age is not climate change. No metric of climate has changed in the past more than 150 years.
Climate models have run hot from the beginning, most glaringly James Hansen’s. Only religious (political) fervor allows one to ignore facts on the ground. There is no evidence for CAGW alarm. The use of non-validated model speculation as truth is mendacious.
The world’s leading climate scientist James Hansen in the Guardian.
Governments today, instead, talk of “cap-and-trade with offsets”, a system rigged by big banks and fossil fuel interests. Cap-and-trade invites corruption. Worse, it is ineffectual, assuring continued fossil fuel addiction to the last drop and environmental catastrophe.
UK Sunday Times
“Carbon credits bring Lakshmi Mittal £1bn bonanza
LAKSHMI MITTAL, Britain’s richest man, stands to benefit from a £1 billion windfall from a European scheme to curb global warming.
Dr Mann, please show us one piece of documented evidence that shows atmospheric CO2 concentration controls global average temperature.
Bye-bye!
Hypothesis testing is not required.
Renowned???
In the alarmist world.
He is just upholding the good name of a psu education, like that other guy, the one mentioned by mark steyn in an article a few years back.
The most fitting forum for Mann would a “Lysenko: Not Really So Bad” symposium.
Academia is throwing up some really weird characters these days and, when it comes to debating whether climate change is caused by human activity, only one point of view is allowed. Freedom of speech? You are free to agree with us that climate change is Mann-made, peasants!
Climate, huh. Is that short for something man-made?
Oh, never mind. Baby, potato, tomato. It’s for a good cause: progress.
‘climate change
‘
Would seem to imply that Mann believes that human activity is the sole contributor to climate change.