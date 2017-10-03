And, I’m back – my thanks to everyone

Earlier this year I had mentioned that I had been blogging on Watts Up With That for over 10 years straight. Because of that I felt the need to take a sabbatical this summer, and I asked readers for some help in doing that. Many, many, people generously responded with offers of help offers of visits and lodging and many other things. I’m eternally grateful to all those who have stepped up to help to keep this website running during my absence, as well as those who made my rest and relaxation possible. We added a crop of new moderators who have kept comments flowing, and I thank you for what is essentially a thankless job. I want to give particular thanks to our own Charles the Moderator a.k.a. CTM, who has kept WUWT populated with stories while I took some much needed rest. I also want to give thanks to the many guest authors who have contributed stories and to our regular authors Eric Worrall and David Middleton who have regularly published stories here. If I’ve missed anyone, it’s not intentional.
Those of you that have been watching closely have noted that I have published a few stories this summer (when the mood struck me) as well as recently a series of stories for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, I also outlined the excellent adventure Charles and I had watching the total solar eclipse. I have to tell you that was truly the experience of a lifetime.
As of yesterday (Monday 10/2) I’m officially back and I feel good. I’m recharged and I have some fresh ideas that you’ll see taking place here on a regular basis. I also have a book in the works and another new project which I will outline at a future date that holds promise for putting climate modeling and climate modelers feet to the fire.Details on that will be forthcoming in a future post.
In the short term I’d like to ask our readers to take a moment to look at the sidebar and the advertisement for the Q-Lav. This is an invention of our own Charles the moderator, and I’m running this ad as a favor to him in thanks for all he has done. If readers have a need for such a device I urge you to take a moment and purchase it. He also has a very special chocolate that prevents gastrointestinal distress for people that are sensitive to certain types of sugars. It’s called Crotter’s Best.
Some of the things that you’ll see in the coming weeks:
- Some site reorganization – for example some of the reference pages are getting a bit stale due to broken links, I will be working on those
- A new front page format – the current format does not keep stories front and center very long and as a result useful conversations often get pushed out of sight. A good example is the recent story on a random walk analysis of temperature data which has scrolled off the main page after just two days.
- In-line ads from Amazon.com – (an example is above) these will be fairly unobtrusive and will link to deals of the day and lightning deals, and of course things like Climate related Books. Dr. Roy Spencer’s recent success in publishing two eBooks on Climate and Hurricanes owe their success in no small part to WUWT readers. This is a no-additional-cost way for readers to support WUWT, as it nets small percentage of each Amazon purchase.
- Regular features will return – such as “quote of the week” and “climate craziness of the week” plus some new features.
- Comment submission improvement – some comments end up flagged that should not be, some tuning is needed to keep the flow going while weeding out junk comments or comments that violate site policy
Of course, I’m open to suggestions any of you might have for making WUWT better and more effective. Leave a comment if you have an idea.
Again, my sincere thanks to everyone for all of your help, let’s make the next 10 years is even better!
33 thoughts on “And, I’m back – my thanks to everyone”
I hope I’m out of moderation at some point to celebrate this excellent news. Welcome back.
First?
Welcome Back!
Mac
YES! Welcome back, though I have been following your FB postings.
I’m glad that you are back. WUWT is a beacon of sanity in unruly surroundings.
All the best from Sweden.
Welcome home.
A nice message to start this beautiful fall day.
Anthony,
The guest authors should be thanking you for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the “world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change”!
Regarding the QLav… I was beginning to worry that it was one of those ads geared toward my Google searches! LOL!
Hahaha, QLav, you too! Maybe subliminally they are trying to tell us den!ers we are full of something….
David said exactly what I wanted to say:
The guest authors were great, they should also be thanking you for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the “world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change”!
And most of all thank you Anthony, you are the book of knowledge on the science and climate file.
Welcome back, and may your refreshed state always be refreshed.
Hmm. At first I thought the QLav was a lava lamp….
It’s sad to think science is in such sorry state that WUWT is necessary. That said, thank goodness for WUWT. Thanks for being there for us Anthony.
You are “allowed” to post pictures of the wonderful not-over-heated scenery you saw.
Welcome Back!!!
Welcome back.
The planet is a little safer today. Advocacy-driven fake science news has a steeper hill to climb as of this week.
I was wondering yesterday when you’d be officially back. I’m glad you got some R & R and are back in the saddle again. Many thanks for your on-going efforts, along with those of the content generators and moderators.,
Welcome back
Your dreams were
Your ticket out
Welcome back
To the same old tropes
That you laughed about
Well, the names
Haven’t changed
Since you hung around
But the trolls
Have remained and
Haven’t turned around
Who’d have thought they’d lead you
Back here where we need you
Yeah, we tease you a lot
Watts, we got you on the spot
Welcome back
apologies to John Sebastian
+1
WOOT!!!!!!!!!!
WUWT!!!!!!
Anthony, glad you are feeling better and refreshed, stay well!
WE LOVE YOU ANTHONY
this is how happy we are- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dQK8TCTuTY
Welcome back, Anthony! Thank you for all you do. Also thanks to all of you who made Anthony’s sabbatical possible.
Charles, there is a small typo on your website, on the “The QLav” page. I think you mean “friendly”, rather than “frienly”. Although, I must admit that I am frequently surprised at how often I have to get orientated with regard to the English language, and the many words I do not know (or believe are misused).
Great to have you back say all South African skeptics
Welcome back! Glad to see that you are refreshed, charged up and ready to go. Have at’em!
Welcome home and keep up the good work. The site was in good hands while you were away.
From Langley, BC, Canada
Welcome back
WELCOME BACK ANTHONY……………