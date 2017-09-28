Matt Ridley: “I’ve written about many controversial issues during my career,” Ridley said.
“Never, have I ever experienced anything like what happens when you write about climate, which is a systematic and organized attempt to blacken your name rather than your arguments, and to try to pressure any outlet that publishes me into not publishing me any more.”
Ridley cited a 2016 study authored by scientists from China, the U.S., Britain, and several other countries that showed a 14 percent increase in green vegetation between 1982 to 2011; 70 percent of that lush growth is attributed to higher concentrations of CO2. Zaichun Zhu, one of the study’s co-authors explained that “the greening over the past 33 years reported in this study is equivalent to adding a green continent about two times the size of mainland USA and has the ability to fundamentally change the cycling of water and carbon in the climate system.” We have more croplands, grasslands, and forests now than we did in the 1980s. “Frankly, I think this is big news,” Ridley told the audience. “A new continent’s worth of green vegetation in a single human generation.”
From the National Review: Matt Ridley: Climate Change’s Rational Optimist
23 thoughts on “Quote of the Week: The cost of daring to write about climate”
(alinsky 101)…
One must not doubt the orthodoxy, or at least be open about it.
Tom, i finally beat you to the top of the page (☺)
To see similar censorship, intolerance and hostility to contrary opinions, one has to g back to the Soviet Union and Maoist China where the slightest deviation from the Party Line would see one disappear forever into the Gulag or Labour Camp.
Same with Hilter who seriously retarded germany’s nuclear science development (and other science development) when by banned anyone who wasnt aryan – since only aryan scientist had the requisite science intellect.
You can bet every dollar you have that the far-left zombies would do the same thing if we allow them. I suspect the Second Amendment is the only cover we would have if the bad guys got full power and attempted to shut everyone else down.
The prophets of tolerance are always the most intolerant people of all.
The UK labour party, that of tolerance, sharing, equal rights and social benevolence are now condoning meetings to expel Jews from their organisation.
They are rallying the ignorant youth of my country to impose a socialist state, with a self proclaimed Marxist as shadow Chancellor.
The civilised West fought against such tyranny.
I never expected to face that evil from within.
In Australia, these sentiments apply about 110% to the expressing the notion that it is perfectly all right to vote NO to same-sex marriage.
The thing is SSM is a waste of time, there already *IS* equality in the law and has been since 2008/2009. One has to ask what else is the Govn’t up to while we are all distracted by the SSM “debate”?
Evil people are truth suppressors. Their violated consciences propel them on to evil deeds and to suppression, including violent suppression, of everything that reminds their consciences that their Big Lie is false.
The Big Lie can be humanism, communism, sexual anarchy, you name it. If you see coercion to join their evil deeds and frantic suppression of the truth, you can be sure this dynamic of violated conscience is at work.
The Left will put its opponents in death camps eventually, if they can.
Evil people are truth suppressors. Their violated consciences propel them on to evil deeds and to suppression, including violent suppression, of everything that reminds their consciences that their Big Lie is false.
The Big Lie can be humanism, communism, sexual anarchy, you name it. If you see coercion to join their evil deeds and frantic suppression of the truth, you can be sure this dynamic of violated conscience is at work.
The Left will put its opponents in death camps eventually, if they can.
Mod, would you please delete one of my two diplicate comments above? Thanks!
Please don’t. This is fine.
Humanism is a lie? What lie is that? Maybe I don’t know what you mean by humanism.
If it mean opposition to the Big Lies of creationists, then it has been one of the greatest forces for good in history, not evil. That would be creationism, under which false doctrine God must needs be evil, deceptive and incompetent, among other bad things.
Dean,
But if by humanism, you mean this movement, the same applies:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renaissance_humanism
Erasmus and St. Thomas More were both humanists, although the latter lacked tolerance.
People need to wake up to the Progressives/Socialists/Marxists/Whatever you want to call them. They will do anything to gain control. Their dominance of the MSM and academia must be challenged. An excellent starting point would be the UN.
It would seem that “Freedom of Speech” no longer includes “Freedom of Thought”.
“the greening over the past 33 years reported in this study is equivalent to adding a green continent about two times the size of mainland USA”
I’ve not seen it described that way before….and had no idea it was that big
Latitude
I’m surprised you of all people have missed it for the last year or so.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
Nor is it Matt Ridley that goes on to describe the greening in terms of continents, it’s one of the authors own descriptions. Not in the foregoing excerpt, but elsewhere.
Matt’s presentation here is illuminating. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-nsU_DaIZE
“….describe the greening in terms of continents,…” But if you listen to Monsanto or other big corporations Co2 is poison.
Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) will stop at nothing. They go for the throat. They will inflict the maximum pain as they totally destroy lives and careers. It doesn’t matter if you are actually sympathetic with their cause. Any tiny deviation from their orthodoxy is enough to bring out the venom.
Alice Dreger describes, in great detail, several cases of the above in Galileo’s Middle Finger. IMHO, the SJWs are right up there with the Red Guard, or maybe they are like the folks who ran the Salem Witch Trials.
The SJWs went after Scott Adams the creator of the Dilbert cartoon strip. He estimates that they have cost him upwards of a million bucks. link