Study: Early Earth gobbled up mini-planets to grow

The volatile processes that shaped the Earth
Oxford University scientists have shed new light on how the Earth was first formed.
Based on observations of newly-forming stars, scientists know that the solar system began as a disc of dust and gas surrounding the centrally-growing sun. The gas condensed to solids which accumulated into larger rocky bodies like asteroids and mini-planets. Over a period of 100 million years these mini-planets collided with one another and gradually accumulated into the planets we see today, including the Earth.
Although it is widely understood that Earth was formed gradually, from much smaller bodies, many of the processes involved in shaping our growing planet are less clear. In a new study featured on the cover of the latest edition of Nature, researchers from the University of Oxford’s Department of Earth Sciences untangle some of these processes, revealing that the mini-planets added to Earth had previously undergone melting and evaporation. They also address another scientific conundrum: the Earth’s depletion in many economically important chemical elements.
It is well known that the Earth is strongly depleted, relative to the solar system as a whole, in those elements which condensed from the early gas disc at temperatures less than 1000°C (for example, lead, zinc, copper, silver, bismuth, and tin). The conventional explanation is that the Earth grew without these volatile elements and small amounts of an asteroidal-type body were added later. This idea cannot, however, explain the “over abundance” of several other elements – notably, indium, which is now used in semiconductor technologies, as well as TV and computer screens.
Postgraduate student Ashley Norris and Bernard Wood, Professor of Mineralogy at Oxford’s Department of Earth Sciences, set out to uncover the reasons behind the pattern of depletion of these volatile elements on Earth and for the “overabundance” of indium. They constructed a furnace in which they controlled the temperature and atmosphere to simulate the low oxidation state of the very early Earth and planetesimals. In a particular series of experiments they melted rocks at 1300°C in oxygen-poor conditions and determined how the different volatile elements were evaporated from the molten lava.
During the experiments each of the elements of interest evaporated by different amounts. The lava samples were then rapidly cooled and the patterns of element loss determined by chemical analysis. The analyses revealed that the relative losses (volatilities) measured in the molten lava experiments agree very closely with the pattern of depletion observed in the Earth. In particular, indium volatility agrees exactly with its observed abundance in the Earth – its abundance, turns out not to be an anomaly.
Professor Bernard Wood said: ‘Our experiments indicate that the pattern of volatile element depletion in the Earth was established by reaction between molten rock and an oxygen-poor atmosphere. These reactions may have occurred on the early-formed planetesimals which were accreted to Earth or possibly during the giant impact which formed the moon and which is believed to have caused large-scale melting of our planet.’
Having focused their original experiments on 13 key elements, the team are in the process of looking at how other elements, such as chlorine and iodine, behave under the same conditions.
Ashley Norris said: ‘Our work shows that interpretation of volatile depletion patterns in the terrestrial planets needs to focus on experimental measurement of element volatillities.’
The full citation for the paper is ‘Earth’s volatile contents established by melting and vaporisation’ and features in the September 28 2017 edition of Nature.
This web link will be active from 1:00 PM EST / 6:00 pm BST on Wednesday 27 September: DOI – 10.1038/nature23645
21 thoughts on “Study: Early Earth gobbled up mini-planets to grow”
What was the composition of the rocks they melted?
Realizing the we have absolutely no extraterrestrial rocks that haven’t passed through Earth’s atmosphere (except for the few moon regolith specimens) where did they obtain their samples of early protoplanets?
Was this simply an experiment to melt manmade specimens?
I assume that they started with the observed abundances of elements in the solar system, galaxy or detectable universe.
That is correct. They reconstructed, for example, the chemical balances of chondrite meteorites thought to come from the asteroid belt. Their results not only explain relative anundance compared to the solar system as a whole, they explain almost exactly relative isotope abundances, for example magnesium. I suspect it was more the moon formation impact than a series of planetesmals, because as Earth grew their relative impact diminishes.
The Indium obviously survives by design. As it is used in Computer Screen and Television screens…
World forms at 10…News at 11…
Without all the Indium, we wouldn’t hve been able to broadcast (or webcast) the event as noone would have been able to tune in
I presume the hot planetesimals also had a low enough escape velocity that the evaporated elements were driven off.
It’s not merely planetary mass which holds onto its atmosphere. What strips away the atmosphere is solar wind. The planets magnetic fields will also affect the strength of the impingement of the solar wind. Relative proximity to the host star is also a factor.
I find studies like this to be interesting, really. The problem I have with them is that they are very much like “modeling.” They made a decision as to what they “thought” was the process – basic programming assumptions, so to speak – have run their experiments that were basically designed to prove what they thought, and since their results, oddly, matched their expectations, have duly determined that their original hypothesis has somehow been vindicated and have declared it just short of a scientific fact. This really has been the problem with science overall.
TO, I see this study differently and very much in line with the essence of the scientific method. (See chapter 1 of the The Arts of Truth for a philosophical discussion of that and more).The authors of this neat paper start from an observation, that Earth is short elements in greater abundance elsewhere in the solar system (based, for example, on meteorites). They formulate a hypothesis as to why based on the planetesmal accretion theory of rocky planet formation. (One of the three astronomical indicia of a true planet is that it eventually sweeps the space around its orbit free of everything else. The moon has lots of very old craters, and almost no ‘new’ craters (at least on the visible side) because it is gravitationally locked to Earth. They artificially create lab chemistries representing elsewhere, heat those ‘planetesmal rocks’ up in a furnace as collisions with an accreting Earth would, cool them down, and find the chemistry of ‘elsewhere’ has been converted to the chemistry of Earth’s elemental composition. That is pretty classic science, experimental confirmation of a hypothesis. A+ and Ph.D summa cum laude. IMO.
ristvan:
” … heat those ‘planetesmal rocks’ up in a furnace as collisions with an accreting Earth would, cool them down, and find the chemistry of ‘elsewhere’ has been converted to the chemistry of Earth’s elemental composition.”
With regard to the cooling aspect, i.e., “[t]he lava samples were then rapidly cooled and the patterns of element loss determined by chemical analysis.”, does it matter whether or not the original cooling was “rapid” to the results of the experiment? E.g., would there be different “patterns of element loss” were the cooling gradual?
If it does matter, by what evidence did the researchers assume there was “rapid cooling” and how is that defined? What brought the rapid cooling about?
I have to agree with you ristvan. As I started reading, I was very skeptical, but indeed, it seams that they did some good science here.
I agree. This looks like good science to me. It will become better science when other researchers perform the same experiments and either confirm the results or not. Confidence arises not just from an experiment that jives with theory, but with independent replication of such experiments.
scientists know… are confident that the solar system began as a disc of dust and gas surrounding the centrally-growing sun
Scientists are prone to inference that corresponds with their faith and indulgence in assumptions/assertions that force means to meet spiritual but more often secular ends. The real scientists will limit their logical exploration to the scientific domain which is uncomfortably limited in both space, near and far, and time, past, present, and future.
Scientists do not “know” this. They make observations on nearby forming systems and other local solar system characteristics. They then apply first principle physics to make presumptions about similar cognate systems, such as our own. They then create models to predict the behavior of their presumptions and correlate them back to observations for verification.
No, we cannot “know” these things to be certain, but I have much better confidence in my astrophysics models than any climate model.
Many protoplanetary disks have been observed around young stars of solar mass. There is every reason to suppose that the solar system formed in the same way. Indeed all available evidence supports that conclusion, and none opposes it.
Science has nothing at all to do with faith and everything to do with observation. The only “faith” involved is the reasonable assumption that the universe behaved some five billion years ago as it does now.
Agree. There is such a thing as too much skepticism based on the travesty of ‘climate science’. A lot of the rest of the hard true ‘science’ (mathematics, physics, chemistry, astronomy, biology, molecular biology, geology, materials, computer science, … –except in some trendy portions of evidence based medicine like carbs v. fats and proteins, or gluten free) is very solid. GPS works. We find oil. We have plastics. Bridges do not fall down. Electric motors and semiconductors are ubiquitous. Smart phones are, well, smart. Very different than the ‘social sciences’ or ‘climate science’ which proves to be social engineering in disguise.
There is no depletion or surplus of any elements on Earth, all the missing data is hiding in places they have not got to yet.
This is from the “every thing old is new again”: this idea was in a book on astronomy that I read in the 70s.
The difference is that now it’s not “just” an hypothesis, since we have seen real protoplanetary disks around young, sun-like stars.
NOM NOM NOM NOM
If 2 balls of rock travelling at speed and collide will they stick together or smash apart? My physics master will hypothesize that they smash apart and isn’t that what happened at the asteroid belt?