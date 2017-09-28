Can We Stop Pretending China Actually Cares About Global Warming?

Environmental activists have called China as the world’s de facto “leader” on fighting global warming, but energy experts don’t think the communist nation will actually do much to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that while China will peak its coal use as soon as next year, “coal will remain an important component of China’s energy mix, peaking at nearly 4,400 billion kilowatthours (bkWh) by 2030.”
China has been replacing older, less efficient coal plants and even delaying coal projects until after 2020 as part of the government’s crackdown on air pollution. However, China still operates 1,000 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity, and that number isn’t expected to change much in the coming decades.
Coal’s share of the Chinese electricity market is expected to shrink dramatically, but that’s a relative measure. The EIA doesn’t expect Chinese coal use to change much in absolute terms by 2040.
However, there’s a lot of uncertainty in EIA projections. The EIA bases its outlook on current policies, including China’s latest five-year plan and the country’s plan to comply with the Paris climate accord.
China promised to peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and increase its use of energy from non-fossil fuel energy sources. China wants to get 20 percent of its energy from solar, wind, nuclear and hydro power by 2030.
China announced its Paris accord ambitions alongside former President Barack Obama in late 2014. One year later, China joined nearly 200 other countries in signing the accord.
President Trump announced in June that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord, largely on grounds that it favored China and India. Many politicians and environmentalists now see China as the “leader” of the global warming crusade.
China currently gets 72 percent of its electricity from coal plants and is ranked as the top carbon dioxide-emitting country in the world.
China and India both increased coal use in the first half of 2017, and China has spent billions of dollars financing coal projects outside its borders.
China signed a joint venture with Pakistan that is “expected to spend around $15 billion over the next 15 years to build close to a dozen coal power plants of varying sizes around the country,” Reuters reported in May.
14 thoughts on “Can We Stop Pretending China Actually Cares About Global Warming?”
So? It doesn’t matter what you do, just what you say.
When it comes to politicians, that has always been true.
Allow me to be the first to point out that the picture at the top of this story shows the flag of the Soviet Union and not the flag of the People’s Republic of China.
That said, this story is sort of “Dog Bites Man.” Anyone with a lick of sense knew that the PRC was ‘playing’ Obama and was a ‘leader’ of the global warming crusade the way a shepherd leads his flock to the slaughter house. But never underestimate the ability of some people to be able to fool themselves, because they want to ‘believe’ so hard in their own created narrative.
Did you even read the caption? It’s not a flag and it is in China.
Earlier this year, China cancelled plans for construction of 100 coal-fired power plants. Trumpeted across green sites as if China had converted over completely to solar.
This cancelled the plans for 100 plants because analysis indicated they could manage with just 1,100 new ones and not the original 1,200 .
The annual scheduled wife beatings have been reduced to 11 from 12, making the husband a great supporter of womens’ rights and not-at-all violent.
I thought AGW was an excuse to flood tibetan valleys for hydro power … ?
Why is every graph dealing with what’s “bad” i.e. things like global temperatures and arctic ice loss predictions an ever increasing accelerating trend. But then when it’s something they want to sell us as “good” the graph is always an ever slowing decreasing trend? I wasn’t taught in high school to base my graphing on my political view of a subject, guess i just had a bad teacher, the other magical thing about this graph is that it starts slowing next year wow how amazing it is that they can just flip a switch and poof everything changes tomorrow.
My guess is their nuclear plants will be very successful and their
“planned” increase in wind and solar will not be successful and curtailed.
China has committed to cleaning up its environment and US climate sceptics should be applauding rather than criticising them for this.
Sceptics do talk a lot of tripe sometimes – not really knowing anything about a topic but just going with their gut antagonism. Here is a source on a highly regarded lawyer and his take on China’s new resolve to commit to climate change and the environment:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/sep/10/my-job-is-to-clean-up-the-environment-china-really-wants-to-do-that
Thanks but I’ll stick with the data if it’s all the same with you. Watermelons can get their “information” from the Guardian if they wish.
A highly regarded lawyer and his take on China.
Now that’s funny.
Coming from the Guardian makes it twice as funny.
And that could very well mean …… 1% from solar, …… 0.5% from wind ……. and 18.5% from nuclear and hydro.
China is a large country with many remote areas of sparse population …… where only solar or wind generated electricity is economically feasible.
Like most areas in the State of Alaska, …… coal, nuclear and hydro generated power is of no consideration whatsoever.
The deal with Pres O resulted in building a surplus of plants and replacement plants now while they ‘honor’ the deal, then stop in 2030 and coast with a large coal capacity. They rightly judge that the whole shyteree will be well over and a new putsch will be cooked up by the globalgov set. China can’t believe the opportunities being offered by a self immolating West.