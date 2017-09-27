Iron Seeding of the Pacific Ocean May Have Played a Role in Global Climate Change

Newswise — A Texas A&M University research team has examined a 100,000-year-old ocean core and found that there have been at least eight occurrences of iron penetrating the Pacific Ocean, each likely associated with abrupt global climate change over thousands of years.
Texas A&M scientists Franco Marcantonio, Matthew Loveley and Marilyn Wisler, all in the Department of Geology and Geophysics in the College of Geosciences, and colleagues from the University of Connecticut, Oregon State University and Old Dominion University have had their findings published in Nature Geoscience.
The team examined ocean sediment cores and found that over the past 100,000 years, at least 8 “pulses” of iron have penetrated the eastern equatorial Pacific. The iron came in the form of dust blown into the ocean during the last glacial period 71,000 to 14,000 years ago.
Each pulse of iron into the Pacific almost certainly resulted in some sort of climate change event that affected temperatures, their findings show.
“Dust was blown into the ocean, and much of this dust contained iron,” explains Marcantonio.
“Some of the dust dissolved and released iron to the surface waters of the ocean. Each time the dust and iron were added to the surface ocean, we found that there was a corresponding pulse of algae growth. The timing of the pulses is associated with cooler temperatures in the northern hemisphere.
“The connection to carbon dioxide levels is not clear,” he adds, “but we do raise the provocative idea that the last time global carbon dioxide levels were rising in the past, adding iron to the equatorial Pacific Ocean may have acted to lower these levels to some extent.”
He notes that some researchers think that by seeding the ocean with iron, we can capture large amounts of carbon dioxide gas from the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is a potent greenhouse gas which makes the atmosphere warmer — the more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the warmer it is, and the less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere the colder it is.
“What does iron have to do with the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere? Plants need trace amounts of iron to photosynthesize,” Marcantonio says.
“So adding iron to the oceans would fertilize the growth of algae. The algae would absorb more atmospheric carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and then sink to the seafloor when they die.
“If a lot of atmospheric carbon dioxide is absorbed and removed from the atmosphere by algae and then transported to the deep ocean, then the atmosphere should theoretically stop warming and get cooler.”
Their research gives us more clues about past climate change events on Earth and the impacts these have had through time.
The project was funded by the National Science Foundation and the Jane and R. Ken Williams ’45 Chair in Ocean Drilling Science, Technology and Education.
HT | Ian H
18 thoughts on “Iron Seeding of the Pacific Ocean May Have Played a Role in Global Climate Change”
First they say that these pulses occur during cold periods.
Then they say that when CO2 was rising, these iron pulses could have moderated the pulses.
Then they claim that CO2 is a potent green house gas.
If CO2 is as potent as they claim, how can it be cooling at the same time CO2 is increasing.
Secondly, have they bothered trying to correlate CO2 levels with the timing of these iron pulses? If not, there speculations are highly unscientific.
Thirdly, if they could present some evidence that CO2 is a potent greenhouse gas, I would appreciate it.
I think the simplest answer to your rhetorical questions are thus:
… there’s a narrative.
… it must be maintained, even tho’ the evidence doesn’t support it.
… as evidence is found to the contrary, say somewhat misleading “chains of fact”
… that in turn point ambiguously as to “heating”, “cooling”, “rising CO₂”, dropping, ice ages, blah…
That’s the answer.
Researchers that find things, but who belong to departments that get “non-debateable” results contrary to the non-debate.
Or as I said yesterday in another response, “follow the money”. When SCIENCE is made up of people who take money to achieve colored results, well … then it ain’t exactly science is it?
GoatGuy
Its nice to read that … the world is a complicated place.
FeSO4 (Iron (II)) is a great and almost free resource (its a waste product created by the titanium-dioxide refining industry). The question is, can we responsibly use it as such?
It sure would be nice.
In Newfoundlandese is the only way I can respond: Large E’s bye these f*@kers are screwed in the head!!!!
” the more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the warmer it is, and the less carbon dioxide in the atmosphere the colder it is.”
Causality the wrong way around, bozos !!
Nah… its much better as “the warmer it is, the more often it is correlated to higher CO₂ levels. However, Science has never unambiguously shown which is the dog, and which is the tail. So… all we know is that primary statement”. Just saying. GoatGuy
For most of the past 400,000-plus years, CO2 was a positive feedback for temperature changes initiated by something else. That was when the sun of carbon in the atmosphere, hydrosphere and biosphere was roughly constant. That changed when we started transferring carbon from the lithosphere to the atmosphere. Now we have nature as a net removing carbon from the atmosphere and atmospheric CO2 increasing year over year.
And to think, all we REALLY need to do is spread a bit of FeSO₄ ferrous sulfate into the “near desert” blue north Pacific (and for that matter South Pacific) oceans. Plenty of Fish will be created along with trillions of kilograms of CO₂ absorbing plankton. Where is the lose-lose part of that? GoatGuy
“If a lot of atmospheric carbon dioxide is absorbed and removed from the atmosphere ”
The world food supply will collapse !!
Only if you change your / their statement to “if too much CO₂ is absorbed… then plant growth will be stunted and we’ll all die of a great worldwide famine”.
GoatGuy
I like that ‘abrupt climate change over thousands of years’ statement…OMG!
You just can’t make this stuff up. Remind yourself tho’, that the article’s post-composition journalistic summarizing was done by a person who couldn’t quite make all the facts fit, so used a bit (ho, ho, ho) of journalistic license to slap out a bunch of oxymoronic canards.
Abrupt. Thousands of years. Yep.
At some level we need to encourage them.
Because the more stupid it gets, the less anyone believes it.
GoatGuy
Although I don’t buy the necessity to soak up CO2, especially at a measly 400 ppm, there are real benefits to seeding the ocean. Canada’s Haida Tribe did that in 2012 and the salmon return 2 years later was phenomenal.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/376258/pacifics-salmon-are-back-thank-human-ingenuity-robert-zubrin
Where did they find a 100,000 year old ocean core. Was it stuffed in some prehistoric core library? sarc
wonder if they considered the consequences if they seed the ocean a little too rich??? Who would want to make it cooler anyway?
Maybe in the end it wouldn’t be approved for wholesale roll-out. But it sure would be interesting, instructive and good science to perform a few hundred experiments around the globe. Every year. For 20 years.
THEN (if one’s following the sub-rosa point of this site that “well, it might not be as bad as anyone thinks”) who knows. Maybe global warming doesn’t materialize. Maybe the people with their hair on fire will start to see that well, not much is happening, and moreover, the Great Savannas of the planet are getting greener. All by themselves.
But the experiments definitely should be embraced and funded.
GoatGuy
““The connection to carbon dioxide levels is not clear,” he adds, “but we do …” know that it must be connected, otherwise our grant money will be cut off.
What I noticed is that they found an interesting correlation (maybe) between iron in ocean cores and Earth’s climate over time. Then, instead of saying hmmm. what’s the connection — they immediately jump to CO2. It’s entirely possible they’ve completely missed whatever real connection there might be.