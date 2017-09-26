Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The grumbling Bali Volcano Mount Agung has not erupted yet, but experts are already talking up the dramatic short term global cooling it will cause when it blows.
Bali volcano: Here’s why the Earth will get a little cooler after Mount Agung erupts
By Alle McMahon
Something very interesting will happen when Bali’s Mount Agung finally erupts: the Earth will become a little bit cooler.
Yep. It’s not exactly what you’d expect after a volcanic eruption, which will see molten lava spewed into the air.
But don’t get too excited, it will far from reverse the effects of global warming.
Here’s why:
Global temperatures dropped last time Agung erupted
Mount Agung last erupted in 1963 after laying dormant for decades.
When it erupted, experts said global atmospheric temperatures dropped by 0.1-0.4 degrees Celsius.
That might not sound like much, but it’s quite a significant drop when you consider the last ice age occurred when global temperatures were only 5C cooler than they are now.
…
But the effect didn’t last for long
According to Professor Arculus, that sulphuric acid haze can persist in the stratosphere for a few years, but eventually the droplets will drop back to Earth.
“They’re small enough that they can stay up there for a while … but eventually they get rained out,” he said.
And that’s why the temperature drop will far from cure global warming.
…
Read more: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-26/how-volcanic-eruptions-can-affect-world-temperatures-mount-agung/8987770
Last time Mount Agung erupted in 1963-4 just under 2000 people died. Indonesia is taking evacuation of the region around the volcano very seriously.
18 thoughts on “Bali Volcano the Latest Excuse for the Lack of Warming”
A few years? BS. Maybe 50 months.
Do you know how many months in a year?
if it were one, you would say ‘a year’
If it were two, you would say a ‘a couple of years’.
If it were six you would say a ‘half dozen years’
So ‘a few’ is 3,4, or 5 years.
Q.E.D.
Do you?
You can almost feel the wishful thinking of those that know the Global Warming overheated meme is reaching its natural weather decline, and anything is welcome ? to assist them in a gentle retreat from the out on a limb potential for a fall from grace, when the cycle of weather makes inevitable changes and they cannot keep adjusting any more, as other scientists are watching, commenting here and on social media, exposing when data is corrupted for convenience. How inconvenient that they would want other people to suffer to shy off this meme, but then of course there are others that use disaster anywhere and any type to push their non science agenda.
I thought we’d already passed the runaway warming tipping point?
Did I mis-hear?
Which time? We’ve had so many tipping points in the past that I’ve lost track.
Almost a Ping-Pong action……. Sounds like normal climate behaviour to me…..
One can only hope for the local population above all else, but also to disappoint the warmists, that the eruption is not as bad as feared and quickly subsides.
What number is this in the incredibly long list of epic fail excuses for none of the alleged death by heat rays we are supposed to have suffered over the last thirty years? I’ve lost count.
Following this logic, the antihuman environmental protection logic tipping point will be one of their craziest zealot casting TNT into a caldera.
All fine and good. Except there is no lack of warming.
Try living on planet Earth for a while.
That will be why my central heating is on then.
The only reason for me to wish for global cooling is to disarm environmentally insane mankind-haters progressively, sustainably and peacefully. Having a glance at US, UK and German elections, every minute counts, don’t you agree?
Turn your central heating down then Simon.
I made this very point a few days ago on one of the usual blog sites (it might have been this one, but I am not sure).
Personally, I want to see what a La Nina and a quiet sun and a will do for temperatures in the coming 24 to 36 months. I do not wish to see the waters muddied by a volcano eruption.
In fact, i consider this to be especially important. If a La Nina develops, as forecast, at the end of this year/early 2018, it will mean that by the time AR6 is being written, the impacts of a La Nina should be appearing in the temperature data sets, and this will make the writing of AR6 far more difficult since (i) the pause may well have reappeared, but this time it will be nigh on 20 years in duration, and (ii) the discrepancy between model projection and observed temperature will become more of an issue since temperatures will once again be tracking around the bottom end of the confidence levels further supporting the recent claims that models are running too warm, and (iii) it will further confirm that ECS is set too high, and that both the higher end and the lower end should be reduced by at least 0.5degC..
It will mean that there will once more be some difficult issues for AR6 to explore, which were largely ignored in AR5, If the IPCC were to lower the range for Climate Sensitivity to say 1 to 4 degC (or better still 1 to 3.5degC), it would mean that all the models would have to be reworked.
Although it is probable that we will not know the position until around 2020, by the Summer of 2018, if there is a La Nina as presently forecast, we will have much more of an indication as to whether the strong El Nino of 2015/16 (which has bordered on being a double El Nino) produces only a short lived temperature spike, like that seen with the strong El Nino of 2010, or whether there will be a long lasting step change in temperature as was coincident upon the Super El Nino of 1997/98.
Interesting times lie ahead but a Volcano will throw a spanner in the works.
Here is another excuse for the 1940s to early 1970s cooling, which changes/adjustments/homogenisation of the temperature record since 1980 have gradually been eroding and flattening off, and another excuse as to why Michael M@nn’s and Briffa’s tree rings showed that there was no net warming between 1940 and 1996, and hence the need to carry out Mike’s nature trick and splice on the highly adjusted thermometer record in MBH98.
It is good to know that the temperature reconstructions have such wide error margins that they cannot say whether temperatures dropped by 0.1degC or 0.4degC. That is a wide margin.
Best wishes to all who may be caught up in this incidence, and let us all hope for their sakes that the volcano does not erupt, or if it does then the eruption is only a small one.
Just looked at Hadcrut4 for 1883 when Krakatoa blew, doesn’t even register in the global average temperature anomoly. Was it the wrong type of volcano?