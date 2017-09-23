India: Third World Needs Green Freebies to Survive

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, the only way to save future generations in poor countries is to give them lots of free stuff.

Developed world must help less fortunate ones on climate change: Sushma Swaraj

UNITED NATIONS: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said the challenge posed by climate change requires more “serious action than talk” and asked the leaders of the developed world to help the less fortunate ones through technology transfer and Green Climate Financing.

Arguing that countries like China and India are benefiting the most from the Paris Accord, President Donald Trump had said that the agreement on climate change was unfair to the US, as it badly hit its businesses and jobs.

Addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Swaraj said that it was not just mere coincidence that the world has witnessed hurricanes, earthquakes, rains that inundate storms which terrify.

“Nature sent its warning to the world even before the world’s leadership gathered in New York at the United Nations through Harvey,” she said, adding that once the gathering of world leaders at the UNGA began, an earthquake struck Mexico and a hurricane landed in Dominica.

“We must understand, this requires more serious action than talk. The developed world must listen more carefully than others, because it has more capacities than others.

“It must help the less fortunate through technology transfer and Green Climate Financing – that is the only way to save future generations,” Swaraj said.

…