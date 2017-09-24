NPR: Most People Can’t Imagine Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
NPR author and psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett thinks the reason people don’t care about climate change is most people can’t imagine what 120F feels like. But the reality is that Lisa is demonstrating her personal lack of insight.
Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful spring day in the forest. In your mind’s eye, try to see tall, green trees and smell the aroma of blooming flowers. Can you hear the gentle breeze rustling the leaves above you?
Most people can conjure up this mental scene without much effort, at least for a few moments.
Now, imagine that the temperature rockets upward. It’s 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to produce, in your mind, the discomfort you’d experience under that scorching sun. I don’t mean just the idea of being hot — actually try to feel the physical sensations of stifling, smothering heat. Can you invoke these feelings on demand?
Most people cannot.
…
If the sensory consequences of climate change are unimaginable to our government officials, what can we do? Perhaps we can help them feel those consequences directly. The next time a city like Las Vegas has a record heat wave, as it did in June of this year (117 degrees F), we could petition President Trump to travel there. Perhaps a three-day stay at Trump International Hotel — with the air conditioning turned off — would be swelteringly educational. Or shall we ask Vice President Pence to visit Nuatambu, one of the Solomon Islands northeast of Australia, where rising ocean levels have washed away half the habitable land and forced families to flee? Let him live there for a month or two. Or maybe Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, should survive on minimal drinking water for a few days, so he can understand viscerally what a drought feels like.
…
What our leaders cannot simulate, they can make themselves feel. All it takes is the courage to do so.
One of my first jobs was working in a poorly ventilated rubber factory, operating hydraulic hot plates to produce pressed plastic products. I don’t have to imagine what 120F feels like, because in Summer I used to experience 120F pretty much every work day. Some days the temperature inside the factory hit 130F.
My experience is hardly unique – anyone who has worked a factory job or mining job in a place with warm summers has likely experienced similar conditions.
My friends tell me that when they worked day shift in the mines in the scorching hot Marble Bar region, with outside air pumped straight in through the ventilation system, 120F would have been welcome relief.
120F simply isn’t terrifying, for anyone who ever experienced similar temperatures on a regular basis. Uncomfortable, moderately unpleasant, but not a reason for panic.
But Lisa obviously doesn’t know any of this. So she creates specious theories within the limits of her personal experience of the world, of why attempts to frighten people about the horrifying climate pain people will experience on a 120F day fall flat; especially I suspect with working class audiences.
I worked in a cannery for a few years, in the cookroom with semi-trailer sized continuous cookers. It was perhaps 110 F (about 40 C), and very humid from venting steam. I don’t have to imagine such temperatures.
It’d certainly can be more than uncomfortable and potentially dangerous (e.g., people can die stranded in Death Valley). But what this has to do with climate change is beyond me. Which regions are going to jump from comfortable current temps to 120 degrees? And we could just as easily lock people in freezers for hours and say, “See? Do you really care if no place on earth stays this cold? Don’t you want it warmer?”
She doesn’t seem to understand much about real life.
The temperature increase bandied about by the AGW folk is 2 degrees C or approx. 3 degrees F over 80-100 years. Does she really think that people can’t accomodate that when they can go from 65 F to 80 F when they go on holiday or -10 to +100 from winter to summer?
Most academics have no real world experience. They’ve been living on public funds for all of their working lives and have never had to really deal with reality. They are clueless, think that they are gods, and we the unwashed masses should listen to them without question.
It’s about collectivism not science or climate. Until the “skeptic” base solidifies on that fact the social decline junk science politics grows and expands.
Reminds me of the old joke about the guy whose son finally got his PhD. “He got a BS, then a MS, and finally a PhD.” “Yeah, I know all about that”, replied his friend, “BS…you know what that is, MS…more of the same, and PhD…piled high and deep.” Sounds about right.
Jim B, JD. (JD…just dreamin'”
Eric, you have hit the nail squarely on its head. We used to say they live in an ivory tower, but it all means the same….no real world experience.
Old Adage – Those that can Do – the others teach
Second reply to Eric – “Most academics have no real world experience”
For an example – I worked in my profession for 2 years, then went back to grad school while working full time. One of the final courses was taught by a professor that had written several textbooks that were widely used (approx 1/3 of the programs though out the US used his textbooks). By the time I took his class, I had been working in the industry for approx 5 years.
I was essentially the co-instructor in that class. 5 years real world experience dealing with real problems with real money vs 25-30plus years of academia.
TABS: The Academic Blnker Syndrome.
I like to point out to people that the mainstream estimates of projected warming from AGW over the next century are less than the present “urban heat island” warming of a major city.
So if you want to know what this warming would feel like, simply drive from the rural surroundings of a large city through the suburbs and into the urban area. There, you’ve done it!
I worked in a bakery for 9 years or so and 4 months out of every one of those years it was often 120F in the building while I worked in front of an oven. It wasn’t pleasant but I’m not terrified. I could show up to work with a major hangover, drink plenty of water and “sweat it out” in an hour or so. I also experience climate change 4 times a year and have since birth so I can more than imagine it and would prefer warming over cooling to be sure.
Try playing cricket on the wharf at Khorramshahr between 2 and 4 pm on a nice sunny day. I have done this, and it was completely bearable. Unfortunately I did not have a thermometer to check the temperature, but up the Gulf in summer it does get pretty warm!
Where she goes wrong is in thinking that temperature is the only important parameter. It is not. Humidity is just as, if not more, important. If the Relative Humidity is 2% it is totally OK for thermometer temperatures over 100. If the RH is about 97% then it gets very uncomfortable, even if the temp is far lower. I found this that day in Khorramshahr, after the game, as I retired to my cabin, with my breath pushing out water vapour the RH very quickly rose from the 2% that it had been from the fresh air leaking into the cabin, to something far higher – probably the aforesaid 97%, an within minutes the sweat was pouring off me, too fast to evaporate, not that it could with that RH, and the only thing to do was to sit outside in the shade and fan myself.
Our engineers used to go into the boilers before they had totally cooled down, so as to reduce time the boilers were off power. Not quite red hot, but still blistering hot – rephrase that, still bloody hot.
she doesnt understand the terms clearly she is calling some wild IDIOCY about runaway warming = climate change…….she doesnt understand getting cooler is also climate change……she doesnt know the climate is NOT some force, has no power, and does NOT cause either warming or cooling…..the climate stats come AFTER the changes in weather have been ongoing.
I’m a geologist.
NPR is always looking for excuses for their failure to convince people of the global warming scare. They also prefer to blame it on the people, them being somehow deficient in some way.
What is even more stupid or narrow in NPR’s thinking is that a warmer climate does not mean hotter highs at all. All you have is longer, not hotter summers and shorter, milder winters and you have the two degrees of warming they fear so much. Wow, a longer growing season, that’s going to be terrible, how will the world survive? In fact, simply warmer nights in the summer can result in a warmer climate as well. The assumption that warming means incredibly high temps a lot of the time or more often is entirely vacuous and based only on the needs of fear-mongering.
I support Kirk’s remarks. The ship’s Master was an alcoholic and on that day he had consumed a fair amount – normally given his history he would have been another two of three days before coming out of the ‘jag’ – that may not be the correct term, but it will have to do. He played cricket with us that afternoon, and wonder of wonders, that evening he was stone cold sober.
I recommend temps of 120F as a good hangover cure.
For the reverse, try standing on the stern of a ship while it navigates for hours while turning from the Scheldt into Siberia Dock in Antwerp, through the docks and cuttings, and eventually making her fast alongside. Four or five hours was not unusual, and this when the ice was thick on the river, such that when we left and passed Flushing, we could see a coaster’s crew standing overside on the ice to chip off the rust.
Warm is better!
Don’t demand facts. The important thing is the NPR Message: TRUMP IS BAD.
But of course Lisa keeps on using fossil fuels, driving a car, flying on jets, turning on the lights, heating the house, but she wants to think that the government should make energy from wind and solar. She is naïve.
One more in a never-ending daily barrage of NPR advertorials and sermons promulgating the CAGW pseudoscience.
NPR really has become a propaganda broadcast operation. Every time I hear the sanctimonious hypocrites claim the mantle of journalistic balance and even-handedness, I roll my eyes in disgust.
NPR’s crack investigative journalists don’t do much investigating when it comes to climate science. Christopher Joyce and Adam Frank simply regurgitate religious dogma.
Most people can’t imagine global communism as a positive force, the actual lament found at NPR and climate group daily.
“Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful spring day in the forest.”
Many many years ago I was on a family camping trip. Unlike camping trips with friends, where the first things we would “imagine” on a “beautiful spring” morning in the forest would be a hangover, this was a family camping trip (being a little repetitious here but it’s necessary practice for dealing with climate warriors). And, on a family camping trip it’s neither wise nor legal to be unduly inebriated around children.
Did I say children? My brother’s eight year old son was present. And this boy, on that “beautiful spring day” did not get bitten to smithereens by mosquitoes, mauled by a raccoon, stung by a bee, or contract Lyme disease. But, on this “beautiful spring day” he did discover a tick on a uniquely male part of his not fully developed eight year old anatomy.
The other family members begged, pleaded, and implored our lovely brother in law not to joke about this with the eight year old because we knew, for the remainder of that weekend, and perhaps eternity, that young’ un would forever gleefully chant what my brother in law was about to say.
But, he said it anyway.
Let this be a lesson to all those global warming obsessed psychologists who implore us to “imagine a beautiful spring day in the forest” because in the real world us normals may not conjure up the same thing,
Instead, the first thing that may come to mind about a “spring day in the forest” may be a “tick on the dick.”
She should move to the Coachella Valley. We have temps above 115 F a lot and it reached 122 F twice this past summer. It is like this every year in Palm Springs, Rancho MIrage, La Quinta, Indio, etc. We don’t have to imagine it, we live here.
Don’t expect any kind of reasonable argument or a balance of views from NPR on the subject of AGW. Indeed it’s quite astonishing how they manage to insert references to it in interviews and programs quite unrelated, as if it flowed into nearly every aspect of life. Their continual reported mis-facts is often breathtaking, to the point where one has to wonder if they’re genuinely naive and ignorant adherents to the cause – like so many in the general public – or are simply following Goebbels’ prescription of repeating a lie often enough…..
Notice how all of these people seem to think they need a strongman to prevent global warming.
And they need one NOW, not yesterday. I get tired of these one-way claims in which the media makes no attempt to challenge these claims. Why does she think anyone needs to do anything? Isn’t it obvious that 1) electric cars are about to take over and 2) advanced nuclear power technology will dominate power generation, for economic reasons if nothing else ?
Art: The greenies think that wind and solar will displace oil and gas because of economics. Yet, in today’s Houston Chronicle, the business columnist weeps that new installations of both will come to a screeching halt when the tax credits expire. Some economics!
I’ll have to fact check the fleeing families from Nuatambu. It sounds like these poor families woke up one morning with their furniture floating.
I’ve been in Stovepipe Wells in July, I don’t need to imagine what 120 degrees feels like, and I’m still not concerned about AGW
Most people can’t imagine an attack by space aliens. Imagine yourself on a beautiful Spring day. There’s a gentle breeze wafting through your hair, birds are chirping, bees are buzzing, and butterflies drift by. In the distance can be heard the joyful cries of children as they romp, with an occasional dog barking. Suddenly, from out of nowhere giant spacecraft appear, and there are blinding flashes of light. In an instant your world is turned upside down. As you are dying a horrible death, you think to yourself, if only Trump had done something, and then you think, I hope he’s getting what he deserves and then some, because that makes you feel better.
I imagine when we can just ask Dust Bowl survivors and read accounts of what 120 F on the plains feels like. Oh that’s right, those temperatures never happened and needed adjusted out of existence, people were just sensationalist and weak back then compared to today.
It makes sense to her. That speaks volumes.
Even the alarmists have given up trying to claim that AGW is going to warm the planet by more than 3 to 5C.
Where the heck did this 120F nonsense come from?
The reason people don’t care about c̶l̶i̶m̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶c̶h̶a̶n̶g̶e̶ space invaders is most people can’t imagine what 1̶2̶0̶F̶ being zapped by a laser gun feels like
Wow!
What a load of babbling drivel that was,since large areas of the world will NEVER get above 100 F. Her silly essay died immediately.
Meanwhile people living in HOT Phoenix Arizona and HOT Las Vegas Nevada where it is really hot, stay there anyway.
I have worked in the summer in a building with a steam boiler, quite warm, thank you. I also was outside on a scorcher of a day on duct work taking data. We had to record the ambient temperature, it was 125F.
NPR? Is it still on air? And as to global warming: Sure, the globe is warming. We are in an interglacial period during which the globe warms up, after it quits warming we are back into an ice age. And: the catastrophists still haven’t explained why CO2 levels alway lag behind temperature increases. Purely political.
