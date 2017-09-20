From the “The Stupid, It Burns” Department: “Science denial not limited to political right”

Guest rant by David Middleton
Science denial not limited to political right
September 19, 2017
In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many claims have been made that science denial, particularly as it relates to climate change, is primarily a problem of the political right.
[…]
That’s like saying in the wake of [insert random words], many claims have been made that science denial, particularly as it relates to climate change, is primarily a problem of the political right.
The article actually gets worse as it goes along. It’s based on a “publication” by a grad student and psych professor. Unsurprisingly, the “paper” cites the following “references”…
Lewandowsky S., Oberauer K. (2016). Motivated rejection of science. Current Directions in Psychological Science, 25, 217–222. Link
Lewandowsky S., Oberauer K., Gignac G. E. (2013). NASA faked the moon landing—Therefore, (climate) science is a hoax: An anatomy of the motivated rejection of science. Psychological Science, 24, 622–633. Link
Mooney C. (2011, 9 30). Newt Gingrich deceives on stem cell research, mocks evolution. Retrieved on March 15, 2015, from http://thinkprogress.org/health/2011/09/30/332730/gingrich-deceives-stem-cell-research
Mooney C. (2012). The Republican brain: The science of why they deny science—And reality. Hoboken, NJ: John Wiley & Sons. Mooney C. (2014, 9 11). Stop pretending that liberals are just as anti-science as conservatives. Mother Jones. Retrieved from http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2014/09/left-science-gmo-vaccines
The “funny thing” about politically oriented skepticism, is that scientifically literate liberals are more likely to buy into the Gorebal Warming scam than scientifically literate conservatives:
Of course, this divergence could simply be due to the nature of the scientific literacy. Geoscientists are nearly three times more likely to think that climate change is natural than government employees are.
Featured Image
6 thoughts on “From the “The Stupid, It Burns” Department: “Science denial not limited to political right””
A libtard is more apt to simply believe government-approved “concensus” science. They lack both the motivation and the intelligence to investigate on their own. Sad.
Rejecting science? Perhaps the European and US non-conservative views on GMO’s should be used as a counterexample. One can make an argument that the opponents are motivated by protectionism on the part of the EU, and the “organic” merchandisers in the US. Most of the claims against GMO’s are demonstrably overblown when not completely false.
The political left has superstitions about nuclear power, too, with equally heavy breathing commentaries on the health risks.
Neither has much to do with respecting “science”.
I recently began watching the HBO series ‘Westworld’, Based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name. It’s about a future with an ‘Old West’ theme park populated by very life-like androids, programed to play their limited roles over and over again in a never ending loop. In one episode, an android finds a photo (dropped by a guest) of a woman standing in Times Square. All he can do is stare at it, perplexed and agitated. He shows it to another android who looks and says “I don’t see anything!”
At the same time, I was having a lengthy debate on Facebook about climate change with a stranger named Timothy. Timothy believed that the theory of a man-made global warming crisis was already proven, because all the climate models unanimously say so, and that he was much smarter than I was, because he had actually taught climate change to sixth graders. He literally could not respond to my arguments or evidence directly, but could only call me stupid, appeal to the mythical consensus and become more agitated.
I could not help but notice the striking similarity between Timothy and a Westworld android: pre-programed, scripted responses and an inability to see or comprehend anything outside of their very narrow minded world view.
The way the show is going, it looks like the androids are starting to wake up to reality. I do not have the same hope for the Timothy’s of this world.
Agreed. The Timothy’s of this world are nothing more than programmed creatures not capable of independent thought. They comprise the majority of the troll population on the net, whose only technique for “proving the science” is to call names, insult, claim the commenters are lying (it’s surprising how many of the trolls are mind readers), etc. The more they are challenged, the more the bullying, name calling, denial of the truth of the other person’s credentials, etc increases. Some of these trolls have PhDs (as verified by their web pages on the net…..). To be honest, based on climate change “science”, I’d be very hesitant to hire anyone with an advanced degree. It’s terrifying how totally uneducated and clueless these people are. The more the schooling, the stronger the belief in their own authority and omniscience.
I’m not sure I understand what is meant by ‘denying science’. I use current astronomical references, the most recent biological and biosystems info I can find, and recent discoveries in genetic anomalies in creating science fiction. That includes current pro- and con-warming/chilling views on planetary systems.
So how can anyone expect me to accept being told I’m denying science just because I disagree on which way the climate is moving? These people are extraordinarily evangelical in their approach to trying to convince everyone that they’re right, and that Doomsday is at hand.
Doomsday has been ‘at hand’ since an asteroid fell out of the sky and smashed Gormorra to smithereens, maybe longer. Someone please let me know when Doomsday is over and done with? I have a lot of things to do.