An eminent atmospheric scientist says that natural cycles may be largely responsible for climate changes seen in recent decades.
In a new report published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation, Anastasios Tsonis, emeritus distinguished professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, describes new and cutting-edge research into natural climatic cycles, including the well known El Nino cycle and the less familiar North Atlantic Oscillation and Pacific Decadal Oscillation.
He shows how interactions between these ocean cycles have been shown to drive changes in the global climate on timescales of several decades.
Professor Tsonis says:
“We can show that at the start of the 20th century, the North Atlantic Oscillation pushed the global climate into a warming phase, and in 1940 it pushed it back into cooling mode. The famous “pause” in global warming at the start of the 21st century seems to have been instigated by the North Atlantic Oscillation too.”
In fact, most of the changes in the global climate over the period of the instrumental record seem to have their origins in the North Atlantic.
Tsonis’ insights have profound implications for the way we view calls for climate alarm.
It may be that another shift in the North Atlantic could bring about another phase shift in the global climate, leading to renewed cooling or warming for several decades to come.
These climatic cycles are entirely natural, and can tell us nothing about the effect of carbon dioxide emissions. But they should inspire caution over the slowing trajectory of global warming we have seen in recent decades.
As Tsonis puts it:
“While humans may play a role in climate change, other natural forces may play important roles too.”
Full paper: The Little Boy: El Niño and natural climate change (pdf)
77 thoughts on “Report: Ocean Cycles, Not Humans, May Be Behind Most Observed Climate Change”
Everybody who cares about climate should read the brief Conclusion that starts on page 15 of the full report. And they should do so with an open mind. Sadly, there are so few open minds around these days — on ALL sides.
I am missing your point. Few people to my knowledge have said that humans have not influence climate throughout history, e.g., cutting down temperate forest in the N. Hemisphere, expanding desert through poor land use, etc. However, I have yet to hear those on the CAGW side admit that natural forces are playing a large and dramatic role in climate change, as those forces have in the past history of the earth. Just like blaming the USA for all the ills of the world they want to blame humans in general for all things that happen in nature that they do not like.
Yes. Every time I mow the lawn (which isn’t often), I am changing the climate of my back yard.
“Ocean Cycles, Not Humans, May Be Behind Most Observed Climate Change”
My, my, whatever clued you in?
WIth you there kokoda. On a spinning planet with an orbiting moon and both in turn orbiting a star in concert with a whole family of planets, big and small, and an extended family of comets, meteors and bits of stuff all the way down to stardust who would not think about systems responding cyclicly first, second third and fourth?
You only have to look at the long term temperature-CO2 cycles evidencing the ice ages etc and even Michael Mann might start to think ‘duhh, maybe this stuff happens cyclicly’ (until he bangs his head against a bristlecone pine trunk until such thoughts go away.)
Interesting
Thank you
I tweeted it
Of course, in the conclusion to every paper, in order to be read in the warmist community and to ensure further funding, one must declare that this does not disprove accepted dogma.
I call it the “Copernicus” disclaimer :)
Here’s all the facts but please don’t kill me for being correct because I’ve included a disclaimer!
Except it does. There are the claims of “robust”, ” settled science” and “what else could it be?”
Correct or not, they will not be winning the Nobel Prize.
The final sentence of the conclusion is not very conclusive and attempts to leave everything up to …”maybe”:
“While humans may play a role in climate change, other natural forces such
as the oceans and extraterrestrial influences such as the sun and cosmic rays may
play important roles too.”
IMHO there has never been any disagreement on this issue. The disagreement stems from the relative contributions to climate change of those factors.
One camp believes humans are the primary cause.
The other camp says human contribution is insignificant.
This is the warming pulse into the Northern Hemisphere in 2000 that caused the pause.
This is the response in Temp F/Whr per Day (divide by 24 to get the instantaneous rate degree F per W/m^2) at each weather station whose temperature increase is included.
It all goes back to the fact that as the air cools at night, and starts to cycle more water vapor (condense,re-evaporate), water vapor controls cooling, and co2’s 3.7W/m^2 is regulated out in the large amount of energy being exchanged.
Here:
Last of Irma blew through, and it turned clear about 8:00pm. The measured temp differences would have an 180W/m^2 flux from the surface to space.
Part is blocked though from what my meter measures. As shown here.
The inverted spectrum represents the part I was able to measure, so that’s is the temp in those wave lengths. Then you can use the ratio, I figure that’s 35-40% if the surface spectrum that has a pretty clear shot to space as long as there are no clouds, 24×7 btw.
63W/m^2 is radiating from the surface and it does not change all night, SB demands it. With a 70F difference in temp to clear sky (actually the 10u water vapor line, so this changes with absolute humidity, but not rel humidity like the other band do).
From 7 to 8pm, temps drop 8F 4F/hr. Since I didn’t measure temps at 7:00, let’s assume the sidewalk is 72F 2F warmer than air, after a fairly cloudy day, and that sidewalk is in the shade later afternoon anyways.
That works out to 679KJ/hr or 188.78W/m^2 with a Tsky of -4
So 4F/hr at 188W/m^2 everyone follow along?
But at 9:00pm for the next 5 hours, it dropped 4F, 0.8F/hr
So a 10F drop in surface temp changes a 15% difference in the difference between surface and space. made a 66W/m^2 vs 63W/m^2 difference SB emission in the optical window,
somehow made a 5x reduction in the cooling rate! Temp difference changed by 15%, a 5% change in flux rate. But the best part is, it’s all based on air temp and dew point. All of CO2’s, and all the other GHG’s are encompassed in the 4F/hr rate, and deserts cool at much higher rates, remove the water and ghg’s do a poor job of keeping the surface warm. It’s only dew point and it’s relation to air temp that matters.
If you show measured surface net radiation under similar conditions, you see something else is going on in the rest of the spectrum, and it’s all keyed by rel humidity, and that water vapor is releasing latent heat, and that slows cooling, regulating surface temps to dew point.
Then add that the land surface areas are not the same between hemispheres, and air temps over land are higher, so every time the oceans transport warm pools into the NH it warms GMST. El Nino’s are an example of a short term cycle, but same process. Water vapor regulates surface temps.
Some labels and units on your graph axes would help a lot.
Other than the last one’s x-axis, which ones are not marked?
The last one I have tried many, many time, but you can’t read it because it sampled every few minutes for 4 days. And it’s either all black, or it’s worse than this.
My assumption was most people familiar with this topic would be able to suss out the daily temperature cycle for “land markers”.
“The findings presented here and in the references support the view that the climate
system consists of distinct subsystems whose interplay dictates decadal variability.
At the same time, these results provide clues as to what these subsystems might be.
As such, while ’weather’ may be complicated (consisting of many parts and difficult
to understand), ’climate’ may be complex but not complicated (with fewer parts and
easier to understand). Moreover, it appears that the interaction between these subsystems
may be largely responsible for observed decadal climate variability. In the
past, this decadal variabilitywas ‘modeled’ as a tug-of-war between aerosols and carbon
dioxide effects. The argument was that in times when aerosols were ‘winning’, the
Earth would cool, while in times when carbon dioxide effects were more dominant,
the Earth would warm. The results presented here refute this arbitrary assumption as
they demonstrate that a dynamical mechanism is responsible for climate shifts. Thus
ENSO and its ‘cousins’ do not tell us anything about human contributions to climate
change. They do, however, underscore the importance of natural variability in climate
change. While humans may play a role in climate change, other natural forces such
as the oceans and extraterrestrial influences such as the sun and cosmic rays62 may
play important roles too.”
Source above in the post.
There is nothing to add from the perspective of a rational man. It is a pity that there are so few rational people.
Unwarranted speculation with the “may be” escape clause.
I believe your use of the phrase “unwarranted speculation” represents mere unwarranted speculation on your part.
He is not using “may be” in the way you are assuming. He is saying that climate is complex but is not complicated.
read as “may well be”.
mschillingxl,
So you agree that the climate system is not complicated? Then why has the proposed sensitivity range for CO2 doubling not been refined after years of scientific effort and billions spent? Why does Judith Curry call it a “wicked problem”?
Phillip Bratby,
I understand the common meaning of “may be”. In common parlance,it is no stronger in likelihood than “may not be”.
Robert,
The reason the climate sensitivity for CO2 has not been better defined is obvious. It is so miniscule that it can’t even be picked out from noise! Look at micro’s charts which show heat loss profiles on short term bases and prove that heat loss on even an hourly scale absolutely overwhelms any effect of CO2.
The warming we experienced up to 2000 was a result of natural variability mostly related to oceanic circulation. Cycles of approximately 60-65 years appear to be pretty obvious in the climate record. Because the climate science mainstream is so atrociously politicized, they studiously avoid looking at the oceans as cause even though a heat content that is 1000 X that of the atmosphere is in contact with said atmosphere 24 hr every day. In any real science this would be laughable!
What’s fascinating is the authors discovering that the NAO and ENSO are coupled. This is the first time I came across that idea. From the very beginning, the author(s) assumed that the strength and frequencies of ENSO changes are driven by global temperature variations, and not the other way around (that is, it is ENSO that drives global temperatures).
The plot thickens.
Read the conclusion.
Nothing here for skeptics.
Are you serious Mosher? It’s another nail in the coffin of the incorrect CO2 as temperature regulator theory
His response is incoherent. The conclusion is there not “here.”
Here, at WUWT, there is plenty.
Read the paper. Lots there for sceptics. Might be difficult for non-scientists though.
Mr. Mosher,
From the conclusion: “The argument was that in times when aerosols were ‘winning’, the
Earth would cool, while in times when carbon dioxide effects were more dominant,
the Earth would warm. The results presented here refute this arbitrary assumption ….”
I prefer to concentrate only on this portion of the conclusion and if anybody brings up any other points I will throw out some meaningless cryptic crap that can be interpreted in numerous ways. After that I will put my fingers in my ears and say “nah nah nah nah”. Then, as I am smarter than all else, I will proudly cherish my win.
(you can focus on, “While humans may play a role in climate change …” and then do the same thing as me if you want to.)
Since you think the modern warming is from co2, of course that’s what you’d think.
Unless you don’t really think that.
Anyone paying attention knows the modern temperature record is the results of the water vapor distribution over the surface, not changes to co2.
Which is it Steve?
Is the modern temp record from natural cycles or Co2?
And why do you guys always show forcing for the noncondensing GHG’s, and leave out the condensing GHG(or only show long averages where changes disappear as well), when never in human history has there been a time when there wasn’t vast quantities of the condensing GHG in the atm, acting as a working fluid storing and releasing energy daily.
Nope, nothing at all.
He’s like an old time cop with a body leaking blood all over the ground. “Nothing to see here. Move along”
Mosher, you’re going to have to get a real job soon
Mowh,
Nothing except precisely what we’ve been saying since 1977.
The conclusion had to include language showing obeisance to the Church of CACA in order to get published. Doesn’t mean a thing. Only the conclusion that natural factors at the very least far outweigh any and all human effects on climate change matters.
The average depth of the ocean is 12,100 feet. The total weight of the atmosphere is equal to the weight of 33 feet of that ocean. Since temperature of the ocean abyss is something like 0-3 degrees Celsius what can you say you understand about the earth’s temperature when your primarily looking at surface AIR temperatures. Only a tiny change in the top 500 feet of the ocean would be equivalent to a drastic change in the earth’s atmospheric temperatures. I think it has been thought that the oceans are stable enough to be disregarded when thinking about and modeling Earth’s climate. What’s the evidence for such an assumption? Furthermore where is the energy that sustains the cold of the ocean abyss coming from? I don’t see it in the energy diagrams I’ve been shown.
HankHenry
working everyday at ocean depths in excess of 3,500meters I can assure you that we also know nothing. http://www.treasure-island-shipping.com
If they actually studied the oceans in depth (apologies ) they could no longer use them as an assumed heat sink to explain atmospheric warming that isn’t there!
The author is correct.
Recently I analyzed the Atlantic basin ACE index. I saw this figure on GWPF.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMBhxNxvW_rfO_o6A
I found the raw data and the first thing I did was use Dr. Evans’ Optimal Fourier Transform (OFT) analysis on it before processing through my own cyclic analysis procedure. I used the output of the OFT as inputs.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZJ_jmMehICaZ8iaSA
After the cyclic analysis I got this.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMAOFvShMaoucsHWA
Note the 62-year multidecadal oscillation. it’s everywhere. I used 50 cycles to get that result. With only the first nine cycles I got this.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMCTw6-OE8JetToJA
Here is an abbreviated table of the results. It does look like a lunar cycle is in there too.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZJ-Mbudlen2UL5B1g
Don’t get too excited. I’m suspecting a GTA input into the calculation of ACE.
Is it my imagination or are there more papers and publications on non-AGW causes for “global warming” of late. If this trend continues expect “believers” and those financially invested in AGW will take persecutions to a new level.
“… published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation” Problem is the CAGW crowd’s confirmation bias tell them that anything published by the GWPF is just junk and to be totally ignored. I doubt if they even read it, much less discuss it or reply to it.
But Michael Mann and his accolytes did away with all that inconvenient history, so the temperature is due to CO2 levels only./s
I can’t access thegwpf.org Both google chrome and Firefox report security issues that prevent access.
Firefox:
“The website tried to negotiate an inadequate level of security.
http://www.thegwpf.org uses security technology that is outdated and vulnerable to attack. An attacker could easily reveal information which you thought to be safe. The website administrator will need to fix the server first before you can visit the site.
Error code: NS_ERROR_NET_INADEQUATE_SECURITY”
Google Chrome:
“This site can’t be reached
The webpage at https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2017/09/Tsonis-17.pdf might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_SPDY_INADEQUATE_TRANSPORT_SECURITY”
They should do something about it.
I can reach the side with both the firefox and the chrome. Perhaps it lies by your searching machine?
Works with Chromium & Firefox for me (I’m running Kubuntu for OS).
NEVER have a problem going to the website,no warning ever posted.
I use Firefox.
It can also be the security. The link works sure, is htpps an no problems are reported:
https://www.thegwpf.org/
A very interesting site.
There is another good news for the further development of the Earth temperatures in 2018 :
http://www.thegwpf.com/la-nina-may-develop-by-fall-or-winter-noaa-says/
And the AGW-Crowd tought, the actually neutral phase would last forever…..
Javier ==> If you can’t access it, send me you email address and I’ll send you a copy: my email = my first name at the domain i4 decimal net. (email obscured to prevent scraping by bots)
No problems either Javier. FFx on Fedora.
I suggest you search that error msg. Plenty of results, may lead to find out what is wrong at your end.
Google simply doesn’t like ‘climate deniers.’
The Qualsys SSL Server Test rates this site’s security as A+. It doesn’t get much better than that…
Results are here: https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=www.thegwpf.org
Nowadays older versions of ALL browsers will fail on an SSL (https) connection because they do not support the newer protocols/ciphers and the host has been set to not negotiate a weaker, more unsecure connections (which is correct but painful for some…).
In 2016 – Mann concluded in a study that the pause was not predictible because the ocean cysles were unpredictible
Like crap – the ocean cycles were showing up promeintly in the temp records since the 1850’s – The “climate – we’re smarter than everyone else Scientists” just would not admit that they ignored what all the skeptics saw.
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2016GL068159/full
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/05/11/study-by-mann-admits-the-pause-in-global-warming-was-not-predictable-but-lets-models-off-the-hook/
“An eminent atmospheric scientist says that natural cycles may be largely responsible for climate changes seen in recent decades. ”
Sure but not the anthropogenic climate change. This can be found in the homogenised data and only in the homogenised data.
At last some common sense. Tsonis is a proper scientist at least. His work has been covered at Climate Etc. several times.
When you see a signal that is stronger in one place than another The first place you start looking for the cause it where it is strongest.
The most obvious conclusion to the mysterious “Arctic amplification” of warming would be that the changes in climate originate there, not that they start somewhere else and get bigger as they go along.
Without the “Arctic amplification” the vikings would not have settled on Greenland. The “Arctic amplification” is not a sign of a newer time, but indeed a sign of every natural warming of the northern hemisphere. With this you can explain also the MWP and the opposite, the LIA and also the “modern warming”. But you cannot explain both with CO2. That would have to be thought of?
I agree totally. I believe this is a result of cyclicality of ice coverage in the Arctic due to the insulating effect of ice and the simultaneous protection of the surface from wind. This is probably the only place in the entire climate sytem where there is an actual “tipping point”.
Extensive ice coverage holds in heat in the ocean water and reduces wave action that destroys ice. As heat accumulation under the ice causes the top waters to warm the winter ice accumulation becomes thinner. At a certain point the wind becomes the dominant factor and the Arctic enters a long heat dumping phase.
The ocean cools for years in this mode until the ice begins to dominate again. Once the ice is reestablished it keeps the wind from producing the ice destroying wind. As water from the N. Pacific infiltrates the Arctic, heat begins once again under the ice.
There is ample evidence of this medium term cyclicality in the records and no reason to think the recent warming is anything different. The Arctic is now at reduced ice conditions and thus dumping heat. This is the cause of the pause. I suspect we are close to the end of this phase as ice extent is now in recovery. We may see some cooling once the ice nears maximum extent in the next decade or so.
The pause was from the change in the lower latitudes of the NH, coincident to the AMO going positive
Hey – Micro – Mann did a study showing the cycle was unpredictible and therefore the “climate scientists” couldnt predict the pause – get the story straight (sarc)
I saw a documentary that mentioned Antarctic BRINE. Very cold, very salty water that can take thousands of years to travel from Antarctica northward which cools that ocean. Anyone know anything more about this? My limited knowledge would lead me to believe that our CURRENT ocean temps may be due to geologic forced set in motion HUNDREDS if not THOUSANDS of years ago.
Barbee ==> Did you look at Tsonis’ paper? In it he speaks to systems that manifest coupling and synchronization over decades.
There are certainly factors in the non-linear dynamical chaotic system that is Earth’s climate that are of very very low frequency, oscillating in time scales of multiple-thousands of years, which we see in the very-long-term record as Ice Ages and Interglacials.
If CliSci will get its act together as a field, and quit hobby-horsing on CO2 concentrations, it might find out about some of these factors in a helpful way.
Absolutely Brilliant ! No idea if it is right — but Tsonis starts off right on the theory:
Why must we “first consider…”? Because the Earth Climate System “is a coupled non-linear chaotic system” (h/t IPCC). See my Chaos and Climate series for backgrounding on chaos.
What Tsonis is on about is the coupling and synchronization of four of the chaotic subsystems of Earth’s climate — the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), the NAO, ENSO, and the North Pacific Index (NPI) — how they are inputs for one another, affecting their individual behavior and thus their collective behavior — which we see as the whole Earth Climate.
I think that Curry and Wyatts “Stadium Wave” theory will be found to be a manifestation of Tsonis’s coupling and synchronization concept.
Then darnit, we’re causing the ocean cycles with our fossil fuels!
/sarc, just in case
September 14, 2017: NOAA issues La Niña watch: http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_advisory/ensodisc.shtml
In Nicholas Nassem Taleb’s Antifragile he talks about the phenomena of lecturers teaching birds to fly. As in birds know how to fly and humans also know various kinds of knowledge without having detailed theory behind it. Only later to do we fill in the blanks. So quite often organisms and systems can get on doing what they do and we see them doing what they do for many decades and eons without making it obvious what all the whistles and bells are.
The dilemma is what you attribute changes to your pet theory and then go around trying to convince people that you know how it works.
As with most complex systems if you propose to predict changes in output by modifying an input you need to at least make sure you have all the inputs (and feedbacks) first. Otherwise you’re just a gambler. And in climate change science, you’re doing with it with Other People’s Money.
OPM is all Climate Change is really about. The science got bought as natural variability is a penniless pauper for an academic climate modeler.
I’m just an old engineer but many of us have believed for some time that the key variable in the chaotic system we call climate is the 70 % of the earth’s surface which is covered by water to an average depth of 12, 000 ft. It just makes sense. It accumulates energy and over time redistributes it where, when and how it so desires. If we ever figure out the where, when and how we’ll better understand the true thermostat for our climate much better. The multitude of other variables certainly play a part the key has to be the oceans. This paper reinforces that concept.
Here Jim
https://micro6500blog.wordpress.com/2016/12/01/observational-evidence-for-a-nonlinear-night-time-cooling-mechanism/
Water vapor varies it’s forcing at night based on air temp, regulating min T to dew point.
Nothing to do with the paper’s content, only a FYI on the meaning of El Nino. In Spanish, el nino (not capitalized) does mean “the boy.” But when capitalized, which it always is when talking about ENSO related phenomena, it means “The Christ Child.” El Nino was named by Peruvian fisherman who discovered it during the Christmas season and gave it the season’s namesake. It’s bad form to mix up the two meanings, if you ask me.
As the Christ child was a little boy, it was also bad form to name the cooling phenomena that sometimes follows El Nino events “La Nina” as if there is a female opposite of Jesus. In that context, there is no La Nina. It would have been better to called the warm and cool phases, El Nino calor y El Nino frio, (El Nino Hot and El Nino Cold) or perhaps, or El Nino y El Nino Despues (after El Nino).
Getting real pendantic, consider the difference between “la papa” (the potato) and “El Papa” (the Pope).
Mickey ==> Not an invalid point, but as with much of Popular Language, there is no going back once a common usage has become ubiquitous. It is an interesting example of how terminology develops — Little Boy vs. Little Girl — without the Spanish-speaking context of the Christ Child.
Hasn’t everyone caught on by now? The greenhouse gas effect doesn’t exist in any measureable amount in Earth’s atmosphere, pesky laws of thermodynamics and quantum mechanics.
‘humans may play a role’
the irony is that humans may play a role but nobody has figured out which one it is, exactly…
My results show cooling where they shopped the trees (e.g. Tandil, ARG) and warming where they changed desert into Greenland (e.g. Las Vegas, USA)
[looking at Minima]
so if you want global warming to stop you have to stop planting crops, grass, trees and whatever you else want to try that is green…..
good luck with that effort!
I’ve been telling you all that for the past ten years with the additional proposition that the varying energy supply for those ocean cycles is caused by solar effects altering global cloudiness and thus the amount of solar energy able to enter the oceans.
wildeco2014
and I think nothing much will change until the big freeze sets in…
[the altering cloudiness having to do with substances formed TOA by a varying amount of the more energetic particles coming from the sun?]
Yes, in general terms. I’ m not sure which wavelengths or which particles have the greatest effect on the ozone creation / destruction balance in the stratosphere so as to change the gradient of tropopause height between equator and poles so as to change global cloudiness and thereby affect the ocean cycles but that doesn’ t matter at this stage.
The great thing is that recent work by others is substantiating my various hypotheses.
The highest energy UV rays both make and break ozone, to include all the UVC and most of the UVB. Least energetic UVB and all UVA make it to the surface, where they’re capable of penetrating oceans more deeply than visible light.
As is to be expected on a water planet, with an atmosphere so much less dense than oceans.
Yesterday Arctic sea ice grew. That might have been the turn for the year, although late summer or early fall losses are still possible, if there is a storm that piles up ice, as happened in 2010. If September 13 were this year’s low, then 2017 edged out 2010 for eighth lowest year, ahead of 2012, 2007, 2016, 2011, 2015, 2008 and 2010. Since 2012, Arctic sea ice has been growing, as would be expected given its cyclic history of waxing and waning, ruled mainly by oceanic oscillations, and not so much by an extra molecule of CO2 in 10,000 dry air molecules.
WE already knew this – here it is, without the disclaimers:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/08/14/pruitt-epa-will-review-politicized-climate-science-report/comment-page-1/#comment-2582659
[excerpted)
…, here is the plot by Bill Illis that shows the “spikiness” of the tropical temperature, which tracks and lags Nino3,4 temperature by ~3 months.
My simpler model, which has the same pattern, shows global temperature tracking and lagging Nino3,4 temperature by ~4 months. The cooling impact of major volcanoes in 1982 and 1991 is apparent.
The mechanism is that increasing Nino3,4 temperature increases tropical atmospheric water vapour, the PRIMARY greenhouse gas, and the tropics warm, and the rest of the Earth warms ~one month later. ENSO variability drives Nino3,4 temperatures. Longer term, the integral of solar activity is probably the primary driver of global temperature.
Then there is incontrovertible observation that CO2 lags temperature at all measured time scales, from ~~300 to 800 years in the ice core record to ~9 months in the modern data record, on a shorter time scale. This suggest, like other evidence, that the sensitivity of climate to increasing atmospheric CO2 is very small, and global warming alarmism is nonsense.
In the modern data record, the velocity dCO2/dt changes ~contemporaneously with global temperature, and its integral atmospheric CO2 lags temperature by about 9 months. Other drivers of atmospheric CO2 include fossil fuel combustion, land use changes, etc.
If climate sensitivity to CO2 (“ ECS”) was significant, CO2 would not lag temperature at all measured time scales and this close relationship would not be apparent in the data record. I wrote the original paper on this observation in January 2008 and it is finally getting some attention. See the reference in my above post.
Not all that complicated, is it, for a “non-linear, chaotic, blah blah blah” climate system?
The complicated climate computer models used by the alarmist IPCC fail to model the aforementioned real observations, and assume that CO2 is THE major driver of global climate – this assumption is false and the models produce nonsense – there is no real global warming crisis.
Regards, Allan
Yes, the link to El Niño/ La Niña/ ENSO as modified by the other ocean cycles is clear to me but what changes the system balance overall?
I’ve been telling you all for some time that changes in global cloudiness change the balance between El Niño and La Niña so that a solar induced reduction in global cloudiness favours E Nino and atmospheric warming whereas a solar induced increase in global cloudiness favours La Niña and atmospheric cooling.
In both cases we see a stepwise change in global atmospheric temperatures from one positive PDO phase phase to the next in the case of warming and one negative PDO phase to the next in the case of cooling.
Many recent papers and recent real world observations are in line with my various hypotheses.