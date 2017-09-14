CAGW Canary in the Coal Mine Dies of Hypothermia

Tom Barr writes via email:

From the “End of the Interglacial Department”: A Borough Council in Surrey, U.K. is set to spend up to £100 million to protect rare birds just about wiped out in 2008/9.

Residents in Surrey are all too familiar with draconian planning restrictions imposed to protect the Dartford Warbler. New builds are heavily taxed to fund Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace, which supposedly attracts Warbler damaging visitors away from the endangered bird’s lowland heath habitat. The good Warbler news is that according to Natural England, the little birds are bound to benefit, at least in the UK, from the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming that has allegedly being going on for the last half-century:

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/wildlife/11756631/Dartford-Warbler-to-thrive-as-climate-warms-but-Britain-could-lose-Cuckoo.html

In fact, the RSPB see the Dartford Warbler as the “Canary in the Coal Mine”, flagging the sensitive little things as an indicator of Global Warming, as they move north from their long established lowland heath habitats in Southern England:

http://www.rspb.org.uk/community/ourwork/b/climatechange/archive/2014/04/03/climate-change-and-dartford-warblers-good-news-or-bad.aspx

One small problem with that: It was cold weather, not Global Warming, which did for the Dartford Warblers at home in Surrey:

http://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/guildford-borough-council-could-spend-13613229

The Warmist’s chosen Canary in the Coal Mine has frozen to death.

  2. All these Chicken Littles worried about the effects of “climate change”… just wait until they discover the potential threat of continental drift to existing habitat .

  5. This story illustrates perfectly why it is impossible to build anything important in the UK – like a new nuclear power station, railway line, new London airport in the Thames Estuary (where it should always have been linked to a new seaport on Maplin Sands) – without an endless procession of enviro-nutters causing endless delays because of some claimed extinction of whatever birdtoadbat is locally in fashion (of course they never do, nature being somewhat more resilient than eco-flakes).
    The current impasse in the U.K. about another runway for Heathrow would have been avoided if the case made 40 years ago for a combined Maplin seaport/airport with high speed rail link to London had been followed. The seaport would have given easy access for up to 500,000 ton tankers taking advantage of a natural north-south tidal scour with soft sand bottom as opposed to Rotterdam which requires constant dredging as the natural north-south scour of the North Sea fills in their shipping channel naturally. It would have regenerated a dull, depressed area of coastline notable only for a depressed variety of wildlife and rich variety of unexplored bombs and shells from the large area military firing rang, the constant firing of which strangely doesn’t seem to have troubled the birds etc that live there.

