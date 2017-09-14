CAGW Canary in the Coal Mine Dies of Hypothermia

Tom Barr writes via email:

From the “End of the Interglacial Department”: A Borough Council in Surrey, U.K. is set to spend up to £100 million to protect rare birds just about wiped out in 2008/9.

Residents in Surrey are all too familiar with draconian planning restrictions imposed to protect the Dartford Warbler. New builds are heavily taxed to fund Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace, which supposedly attracts Warbler damaging visitors away from the endangered bird’s lowland heath habitat. The good Warbler news is that according to Natural England, the little birds are bound to benefit, at least in the UK, from the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming that has allegedly being going on for the last half-century:

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/wildlife/11756631/Dartford-Warbler-to-thrive-as-climate-warms-but-Britain-could-lose-Cuckoo.html

In fact, the RSPB see the Dartford Warbler as the “Canary in the Coal Mine”, flagging the sensitive little things as an indicator of Global Warming, as they move north from their long established lowland heath habitats in Southern England:

http://www.rspb.org.uk/community/ourwork/b/climatechange/archive/2014/04/03/climate-change-and-dartford-warblers-good-news-or-bad.aspx

One small problem with that: It was cold weather, not Global Warming, which did for the Dartford Warblers at home in Surrey:

http://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/guildford-borough-council-could-spend-13613229

The Warmist’s chosen Canary in the Coal Mine has frozen to death.

