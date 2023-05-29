Bad science journalism Climate ugliness

Wash Post complicit in climate protests!? ‘Staff reporters were initially subjected to a potential arrest’ due to advance alert of crime at Fed art gallery – Fmr NYT reporter suggests WaPo guilty of ‘crimes’

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From CLIMATE DEPOT

WTOP: The two climate protesters who smeared paint on the case and base of Edgar Degas’ “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” in the National Gallery of Art on April 27 were arrested Friday. Timothy Martin of North Carolina and Joanna Smith of New York, both 53, were charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and injury to a National Gallery of Art exhibit.

Washington Post reporters alerted about the attack filmed and photographed the offense. …The Washington Post reported that it’s staff reporters were initially subjected to a potential arrest but, after speaking with attorneys, they were not detained. District police have not commented on the report. … 

The protesters are calling for President Biden to declare a formal state of climate emergency and said the sculpture was damaged to highlight “insufficient action on the climate emergency.”

#

Meteorologist Dr. Ryan Maue: “What the hell? This story identifies the Washington Post as the media outlet **alerted ahead of time of criminal acts at the National Gallery of Art** and showed up with cameras. Sounds like accomplices or co-conspirators = Jail ‘Washington Post reporters alerted about the attack filmed and photographed the offense.'” … They did not act alone: More from Wash Post on far-reaching criminal conspiracy to attack the National Gallery of Art. And alerted one member of the media (who was there with a camera and speedily edited the footage lickety-split for Wash Post).”

Former New York Times reporter Andrew Revkin suggested “crimes” may have been committed by the Washington Post. “If yours, were you randomly visiting the @NationalGallery or alerted ahead of time? Seems a fine line between journalism and P.R. if the latter? No easy answer,” Revkin wrote, then adding, “crimes?”

By: Admin – Climate DepotMay 28, 2023 8:35 AM

https://wtop.com/crime/2023/05/climate-protesters-charged-for-damaging-national-gallery-exhibit/

By Emily Venezky

Excerpt: The two climate protesters who smeared paint on the case and base of Edgar Degas’ “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” in the National Gallery of Art on April 27 were arrested Friday. Timothy Martin of North Carolina and Joanna Smith of New York, both 53, were charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and injury to a National Gallery of Art exhibit. …

According to the indictment, Martin and Smith had planned to injure the exhibit when they entered the National Gallery and brought plastic water bottles filled with paint. The indictment outlines how they handed their phones to co-conspirators before smearing paint on the case and base of the sculpture’s exhibit, at times smacking the glass case. Washington Post reporters alerted about the attack filmed and photographed the offense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release the “Little Dancer” was explicitly targeted for her fragility. The sculpture’s materials include human hair, silk and linen ribbon that is over 100 years old.

Smith and Martin caused approximately $2,400 in damage, and the exhibit was removed from public display for 10 days for repairs, according to the indictment. The Washington Post reported that it’s staff reporters were initially subjected to a potential arrest but, after speaking with attorneys, they were not detained. District police have not commented on the report. …

The protesters are calling for President Biden to declare a formal state of climate emergency and said the sculpture was damaged to highlight “insufficient action on the climate emergency.”

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1662306689163440128.html

Ryan Maue

US Attorney in D.C. filed felony conspiracy charges against 2 delusional climate protesters involved in damaging the “Little Dancer” at National Gallery if Art.

The pair were arrested, jailed, and face a minimum of 5 years in prison.

They should plead guilty. If you do the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

They did not act alone: More from Wash Post on far-reaching criminal conspiracy to attack the National Gallery of Art. 

 And alerted one member of the media (who was there with a camera and speedily edited the footage lickety-split for Wash Post)

“The indictment also… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

What the hell?

This story identifies the Washington Post as the media outlet **alerted ahead of time of criminal acts at the National Gallery of Art** and showed up with cameras.

Sounds like accomplices or co-conspirators = Jail

“Washington Post reporters alerted about… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The involvement of a Washington Post staffer was speculated at the time by a former NY Times climate reporter. Crimes?

Yikes!

Indictment from D.C. Grand Jury.

This criminal conspiracy involved many more than just these 2. The plan of attack on the National Gallery was financed and implemented by as yet unidentified co-conspirators. They are still uncharged.

FBI Art Crimes  is leading the case.

The Declare Emergency climate group was spawned and financed by the Climate Emergency Fund out of California. The outfit also funds the Last Generation in Europe and Just Stop Oil & who knows what else overseas. German authorities wrapped up the Last Generation on eco-terrorism… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mr.
May 29, 2023 6:07 am

Was it an oil painting they wanted to stop?

12
Bryan A
Reply to  Mr.
May 29, 2023 10:53 am

Time to Freeze and Seize assets

4
Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 6:12 am

RICO prosecution of those making bail or funding their defense would be in order. See just how high up the food chain of foundations and NGOs one can go.

14
TallDave
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 7:47 am

maybe if they were protesting vote fraud not climate change

Last edited 9 hours ago by TallDave
5
MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 11:30 am

Aren’t these the same nut jobs who are demanding the elimination of cash bail?

1
Wharfplank
Reply to  MarkW
May 29, 2023 12:20 pm

No cash bail now in LA except for violent felonies…its a revolving door free-for-all.

2
strativarius
May 29, 2023 6:14 am

Why can’t they pick on someone their own size?

WaPo is a narrative spinner, can’t be arresting them…

6
michel
May 29, 2023 6:54 am

Even in their own terms. what difference will declaring a state of emergency make? Will it stop China emitting, and increasing emissions?

7
bonbon
Reply to  michel
May 29, 2023 7:06 am

Biden and the nutters have already declared economic war on China, which is the goal of all so-called climate emergencies.
Now that Russia and China with the BRICS+, SCO, and the entire Global South moving away from the Petrodollar, that gambit failed, spectacularly backfired!

Expect even worse atrocities.

-3
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  bonbon
May 29, 2023 9:52 am

Don’t place your hopes on the failure of the so called Petrodollar. Ain’t gonna happen. America will remain #1 and that means the dollar rules!

-1
bonbon
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 29, 2023 10:00 am

Since Nixon in 1971 busted up the Bretton Woods, the Petrodollar is not the US’ ,rather the banking cartel’s. UN Climate financier Marc Carney from the BofE made that clear at COP26 demanding $150 TRILLION immediately fro a Green Bubble. Sen. Kennedy pressed for a clear answer on Climate cost here :

https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy/status/1654187532991492096

Good for the US to get a sovereign currency again.

-2
MarkW
Reply to  bonbon
May 29, 2023 11:34 am

The only purpose of the climate scam is to declare economic war on China?

Wow, I’ve always thought you were paranoid, it’s on steroids now.

0
bonbon
Reply to  MarkW
May 29, 2023 12:17 pm

This guy is not worried :

slimPickens.jpg
0
MarkW
Reply to  bonbon
May 29, 2023 1:54 pm

So you don’t know the difference between movies and reality.
I’m not surprised.

-1
strativarius
Reply to  michel
May 29, 2023 8:03 am

When it comes to madness, our alleged government in waiting has it nailed…

“”INDUSTRY bosses and trade unions in the North East have reacted with anger to Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to block all new oil and gas developments.

We’re estimating that by the end of the decade, the UK will be importing over 80% of its oil and gas needs.””
https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/23553450.keir-starmer-oil-gas-ban-plan-blasted-sector-unions/

Not so much a transition as a cliff edge

6
Scissor
Reply to  strativarius
May 29, 2023 8:15 am

Splat coming.

1
strativarius
Reply to  Scissor
May 29, 2023 8:30 am

So it would seem

0
Dave Andrews
Reply to  strativarius
May 29, 2023 9:18 am

Labour’s Jonathon Ashworth tells the Grauniad “We need more sustainable sources of energy supply in order to bring the bills down for consumers and actually create jobs in this green transition”. The aim, he said, should be for the UK to become a world leader in the green energy transition, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. (29th May 23).

They’ve been spouting this type of rubbish for the last 20 years but don’t appear to notice that it has not and will not happen

3
strativarius
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 29, 2023 9:27 am

Blind faith is a dangerous thing

0
Richard Page
Reply to  strativarius
May 29, 2023 9:32 am

Ideology trumps reality for Labour. And not just in the energy sector.

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  strativarius
May 29, 2023 9:56 am

It made a great album, though. Listened to it a million times in my hippy days. 🙂

61cLZhu5npL._SX425_.jpg
2
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 29, 2023 9:53 am

Can’t create jobs making useless products.

1
Gunga Din
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 29, 2023 1:56 pm

Until you hear, “I’m from the Government and I’m here to help you.”

0
Dave Fair
Reply to  Dave Andrews
May 29, 2023 1:11 pm

How does adding jobs to produce a more unreliable product bring down prices?

1
2hotel9
May 29, 2023 7:14 am

Of course WaPo is complicit in these crimes, check these leftards travel arrangements and I bet WaPo paid for their tickets and hotel rooms.

6
jebstang66
May 29, 2023 7:31 am

There may be a bigger story in this “attack”. This Degas work was a depiction of an “Opera Rat” as these figures were known at the time, was described at the time first displayed in 1881 as “vicious,” and “a threat to society”. This wax sculptor challenged both academic traditions and the French bourgeois society.

So by targeting this particular sculptor, the offenders may actually be signaling how much they despise the working classes. The fact that they contacted a known compromised MSM outlet to make sure this gets wide distribution enhances this theory.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the FBI puts up a feckless prosecution with little or no penalties.

4
Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  jebstang66
May 29, 2023 10:36 am

Assuming anything these putzes do is based on well thought out, nuanced, art history references is delusional.

These drones are devoid of any education, historical knowledge, or ability to think.

3
Richard Page
May 29, 2023 7:42 am

At the very least, failure to report information of criminal activity should be considered aiding and abetting or perhaps an accessory/accomplice. The fact that the reporters were there, filming should support the case – but then that would depend on whether the investigators actually wanted to prosecute the perpetrators or turn a blind eye.

3
MarkW
Reply to  Richard Page
May 29, 2023 11:37 am

Not only did they know about the crime ahead of time, but they profited from the information.

2
TallDave
May 29, 2023 7:45 am

look at those grinning idiots

safe in the knowledge they are risking nothing

everyone knows there will be no real consequences

everything staged ahead of time with fawning media

it’s grifters all the way down

Last edited 9 hours ago by TallDave
2
John Oliver
May 29, 2023 7:57 am

One of the many assignments I had as a court reporter many years ago ( transcripts not journalism) was “ redetermination” hearings for mental patients at DHMH facilities.
I see so many similarities between those patients and these activists including those in the “ support network” bipolar schizophrenia with manic depression for their foot soldiers. And their puppet masters? Extreme narcissist behavior with a thought process dominated by the emotion of constant resentment . And just little consideration for others or their opinions. I think of this too every time I hear Karine- Jean- Pierre speak.

6
Phillip Bratby
May 29, 2023 8:24 am

Jail them all. Stupidity is no excuse for criminal damage.

4
strativarius
Reply to  Phillip Bratby
May 29, 2023 8:31 am

Malicious, not stupid, full of contempt

5
John Hultquist
May 29, 2023 8:25 am

 Timothy and Joanna are terrorists, perhaps of low mentality. In either case, they should be institutionalized.
If a building is burning, a bus goes off the road and rolls over, or a tornado rips through a town, I can understand why folks would claim there is an “emergency.”
A “climate emergency” makes no sense. The concept is similar to a person that piles used tires in the backyard where they may burn in 2070. If they did burn, it would not be the end of planet Earth.

1
strativarius
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 29, 2023 8:33 am

The only emergency around here is the chilly spring which stubbornly refuses to warm up

Thus far, the alarmists can only shout ‘hottest’ day of the year so far… 22C

It doesn’t frighten anyone

Last edited 8 hours ago by strativarius
2
John Oliver
Reply to  strativarius
May 29, 2023 9:06 am

yes I have noticed that. But my grass seems to love it. I kind of like it. I wonder if it is genetic? All my ancestors came from northern Uk, Scotland , and before that Probably Norway.

0
strativarius
Reply to  John Oliver
May 29, 2023 9:16 am

Temperate grasses are well adapted to drought and fire as well as grazing!

They like colder winters

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  John Oliver
May 29, 2023 9:59 am

I prefer moderate heat (75-85 F) since all my grandparents came to Woke-achusetts from The Boot.

0
Mike McMillan
May 29, 2023 8:33 am

While the journos may be politically “protected” from prosecution as conspirators, they do intend to profit from the illegal act by writing about it. In such cases, their work should be denied copyright protection.

1
Hoyt Clagwell
May 29, 2023 8:42 am

My mental receiver must be off. They said they wanted to send a message to highlight “insufficient action on the climate emergency.”, yet somehow the only message I am receiving is that “climate change activists are ___holes.”

5
MarkW
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
May 29, 2023 11:43 am

Law school grad giving commencement speech at CUNY declares that law is white supremacy and that police, military, prisons, etc must go.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/cuny-law-commencement-speaker-claims-laws-white-supremacy-attacks-fascist-police-military

3
Dave Fair
Reply to  MarkW
May 29, 2023 1:15 pm

Sick shit from a brainwashed Marxist.

1
It doesnot add up
Reply to  Dave Fair
May 29, 2023 1:36 pm

Sounds more like an anarchist.

0
strativarius
May 29, 2023 9:00 am

Story tip:

“At the Cop27 climate talks in November, world leaders agreed to a dedicated “loss and damage” fund providing financial assistance to poor nations stricken by climate disaster.

Now researchers are arguing a similar fund should be created for nature loss. This is because habitat loss and overexploitation of resources in poor countries is driven by consumption in the global north, researchers argue in a comment piece published in Nature Ecology & Evolution. “
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/29/loss-and-damage-fund-nature-developing-world-aoe

It’s the most vulnerable, poorest people in the developed west that are the hardest hit by these ceaseless demands for ever more money, not to mention net zero

Last edited 8 hours ago by strativarius
0
John Oliver
May 29, 2023 9:42 am

Bottom line is that we are no longer a “ nation of laws” but instead a nation of corrupt and fanatical “ activists “ . And in this case “activist “just means totalitarians and an army of petty bureaucrats, compromised actors on the bench, in the deep state, NGOs , MSM. And most of the population of our rapidly declining western Republics just really don’t realize damaged we are. Incrementalism is the tyrants most effective strategy.

4
Joseph Zorzin
May 29, 2023 9:50 am

Lock’em up!

0
Peta of Newark
May 29, 2023 9:59 am

Don’t get mad – get even.

Maybe you now understand, a little better, my affection for creatures like these.
They are sooooo very lovely.

Hopefully the video shows

Buffalo Go Swimming.JPG
1
n.n
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 29, 2023 10:09 am

A Buffalo Lives Matter (BLM) protest.

2
John Oliver
Reply to  n.n
May 29, 2023 11:52 am

that is my kind a diversity

0
n.n
May 29, 2023 10:06 am

Oh, the WaPoo has hit the wind turbine.

Last edited 6 hours ago by n.n
1
bonbon
May 29, 2023 10:17 am

Surprised they did not use glue.
Who tipped off who?
If the FBI or the police did it, which has happened in other politically charged cases, there will be a cover-up.

0
Wharfplank
May 29, 2023 12:18 pm

Where has the climate changed? I’ll keep asking until answered.

2
bonbon
Reply to  Wharfplank
May 29, 2023 12:24 pm

Changes all the time everywhere and not just on this planet.
Next question, please.

-1
Dave Fair
Reply to  bonbon
May 29, 2023 1:24 pm

A non-answer. Long-term extreme weather records show no increases in the frequency, intensity nor duration of any extreme weather event globally … from the science sections of UN IPCC Assessment Reports. Annual and decadal variations are natural and decadal changes appear cyclical. Prove me wrong.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Dave Fair
1
usurbrain
May 29, 2023 1:36 pm

They Deserve It. Where do I make donations to the Prosecutor. /Sarc Off/

Strange they did not arrest CNN Staff when they showed up at those “SWAT” arrests.

0
