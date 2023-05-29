Bad science journalism Climate Attribution

Jim Steele Corrects NPR: Setting the Record Straight on Climate Narratives

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
16 Comments

Jim Steele does not disappoint on correcting the constant dissemination of climate misinformation. Today, his ire has been directed towards NPR’s report attributing the destructive fire in Denton, Montana in December 2021 to climate change. Professor Jim Steele, an acclaimed geologist and ecologist, perfectly dissected the issue in a tweet, revealing the extent to which NPR missed or misconstrued the critical nuances of the story.

Steele wrote,

“I listen to NPR radio to hear what fake climate propaganda they’re pushing. Today was ‘Climate Change is Increasing the Fire Risk on the mostly treeless Great Plains’.”

Accusing NPR of fearmongering climate change, Steele goes on to explicate their flawed reasoning in blaming the Denton fire on global warming.

He continues,

“NPR blamed the December 2021 destructive fire in Denton Montana, on 70 mph winds, the supposedly unusual 56°F nighttime temperatures, and lack of snow on the ground, and suggesting it was all due to global warming. But NPR perverted well-established natural weather science.”

He points out that NPR conveniently ignored the fact that the fire was started due to high winds toppling a power line, rather than some climate-induced anomaly.

Steele also brings up the concept of the winter jet stream and its role in producing strong winter Chinooks or fohn winds in eastern Montana. Steele elucidates.

“The native Blackfeet of that region long ago referred to the Chinooks as snow-eaters because the dry warm winds remove the snow,”

According to Steele,

“Fohn winds dry as the water vapor in the rising winds, condenses leaving snow over the Rocky Mtns at higher elevations, but that also releases latent heat that warms the air which warms further as the winds descend onto the Great Plains.”

The unique climatic characteristic of the region was conveniently omitted from the NPR story.

Steele invokes historical data to emphasize his point, recalling two notable instances in Montana’s weather history.

“In December 1933 around Havre MT, just 130 miles north of Denton, Chinook winds raised temperatures 27°F in just 5 minutes, and over the next 36 hours temperatures rose by 53°F. The most extreme temperature change in a 24-hour period happened January 15, 1972, in Loma MT, just 70 miles north of Denton, when temperatures increased from −54 °F to 49 °F.”

His rebuke ends with a rhetorical question,

“I wonder how many people realize NPR is brainwashing the public?”

This is a call to the public to question the information they receive and to strive to understand the underlying processes that drive our environment.

Steele’s critique of NPR’s coverage highlights a pressing issue in the current climate conversation: the tendency to attribute extreme weather events solely to climate change. It is crucial to remember that weather is complex and influenced by many factors.

Misinformation and fearmongering narratives do little to inform the public. The need for reliable, accurate reporting that goes beyond simplistic narratives to encompass the complex reality of our climate, and scientific issues in general, has never been more important.

4.5 14 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave Fair
May 29, 2023 2:09 pm

Has Jim received a response from NPR?

2
Jim Steele
Reply to  Dave Fair
May 29, 2023 3:09 pm

No, and I don’t expect to.

5
Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 2:12 pm

Assuming their audience are idiots is a safe assumption for NPR.

7
pillageidiot
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 3:24 pm

True.

However, using the threat of force to require that I FUND their propaganda is particularly galling.

(I am sure my friends that also fund the BBC, CBC, and ABC propaganda against their will agree!)

3
Duane
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 4:31 pm

Being a non expert in climate science – which is probably 99% of the human population – doesn’t make one an “idiot”. Most real people pay no attention to how the climate may be claimed to be changing .. while others simply accept what they see in the popular media because they defer to experts and common perception. Again, even climate change believers are not necessarily idiots, they may simply be misinformed.

-1
Tom Halla
Reply to  Duane
May 29, 2023 4:56 pm

I am including the rest of their “news” coverage in denigrating their audience. They are somewhat less strident than MSNBC, but only in tone. Perhaps True Believer leftists might be more fair than idiots, but there is no practical difference.

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 4:33 pm

The socialist boss of the NPR in Albany, NY just retired at the age of 81. His salary was 300K/yr. Not bad for a lefty! The station is 100% woke.

0
barryjo
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 29, 2023 4:40 pm

Saying their audience might be idiots is a bit strong. I would posit that their audience is ingesting the information sans a critical thinking filter. With no other knowledge on the circumstances controling CC would cause them to accept the pronouncements of NPR as gospel. I would condem the reporters before besmirching the audience.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by barryjo
0
Mike Maguire
May 29, 2023 2:16 pm

Thanks for the authentic meteorology lesson Jim!

I listen to NPR too. They have some great human interest and non climate science stuff.

But they have tunnel vision, fake climate crisis derangement syndrome that takes them to the land of exaggeration of extreme weather/climate and junk science as a rule, not as the exception.

This can’t be repeated enough and applies to your wonderful authentic science:

It really boils down to this (Cliff Mass can be counted on as an elite source for using objective, authentic science)

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2016/03/the-golden-rule-of-climate-extremes.html
﻿
The Golden Rule
 Considering the substantial confusion in the media about this critical issue, let me provide the GOLDEN RULE OF CLIMATE EXTREMES.
﻿
Here it is:
The more extreme a climate or weather record is, the greater the contribution of natural variability.
Or to put it a different way, the larger or more unusual an extreme, the higher proportion of the extreme is due to natural variability.

2
starzmom
Reply to  Mike Maguire
May 29, 2023 2:48 pm

I also listen to NPR because they have the best local weather information in the area. However, when I listen to a story about a topic I know little about, I always remind myself how deceptive and twisted their stories are on things I know a lot about. I heard this particular story this morning, and figured something major was left out. Thanks to Jim, now I know what.

3
Rud Istvan
May 29, 2023 2:55 pm

Gave up on NPR years ago. Stopped after Prairie Home Companion with Garrison Keillor went off the air. Lake Wobegon, where all the children are above average…

5
John Hultquist
May 29, 2023 3:27 pm

For some odd reason, my radio won’t tune into NPR.
 I found and read the transcript. The reporter is listed as Aaron Bolton, a Statewide health care reporter. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism (2015). He’s a Goldy Gopher. Yikes!
He likely thinks a lapse rate has something to do with NASCAR or the Indianapolis Speedway.
He had several folks that seem knowledgeable but was so intent on his climate-scare approach that he did not hear what they were telling him. He should spend a year in Bozeman and take several intro physical science classes as a freshman Bobcat.

2
Rich Davis
May 29, 2023 3:39 pm

I don’t know how any sane person can stomach listening to npr anymore. They are really beyond parody with their über-woke descriptions like non-binary undocumented immigrant sex worker. The only time I really enjoyed listening was in November 2016 when their tears were so delicious.

2
Jeff Alberts
May 29, 2023 4:15 pm

Fohn winds dry as the water vapor in the rising winds, condenses leaving snow over the Rocky Mtns at higher elevations…”

Steele is still comma-challenged.

0
Jim Steele
Reply to  Jeff Alberts
May 29, 2023 4:40 pm

Thanks so much for your insightful comment Jeff. Indeed, editing my comment and rearranging sentences, I missed that inappropriate leftover comma. I am guessing though most intelligent people wont let my mistake interfere with the science presented. Hopefully you still learned something.

Last edited 20 minutes ago by Jim Steele
0
Duane
May 29, 2023 4:23 pm

It is always dangerous when journalists pretend to be scientists or engineers, explaining technical subjects to the great unwashed masses.

Weather is highly variable and subject to well documented cycles of extreme events. Extreme just means a large variance from the mean, but not especially or necessarily unusual variations.

Fires are not weather or climate events, though recent weather can influence the rate at which a wildfire moves. Places that routinely experience wildfires are places that normally experience seasonal variations in precipitation, with a wet season and a dry season every year. Fires spread much faster in dry season, always, and it has nothing to do with “climate change”. And then there are longer term variable cycles in precip, year to year, multi year to multi year, decade to decade, century to century, and across multiple millennia. It is all “normal” variation, and does not mean that climate is changing.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Duane
0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights