King Charles backed these care homes for 40 years – now Net Zero is forcing them to close

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

It’s hard to think of anything more damning about the King’s obsession with climate change:

A care home charity backed by the King is being forced to shut down properties because of Government net zero rules.
Martin Green, chief executive of the country’s leading social care body Care England, said on Friday that the Government had “slapped another fee” on chronically underfunded care homes by introducing legislation which will force providers to meet new energy efficiency standards at great cost.
He warned care providers across the country faced closure due to the prohibitive expense of installing more energy efficient double glazing, insulation and heating systems, expected to cost social care providers hundreds of thousands of pounds.
He said: “The Government needs to see that, without help, care homes will not be able to deliver on this without losing beds.”
It came as the 60-year-old care home provider Abbeyfield, of which the King has been a patron for more than 40 years, confirmed 43 of its homes face closure because of the unmanageable costs of improving their Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating to C by 2030.
In a letter seen by this newspaper, residents were this week told an extensive review had concluded the cost of upgrading its properties under government net zero plans was “too great” for the charity to meet, saying it had identified a number of homes “which can no longer be operated sustainably”.
Residents of an Abbeyfield home in Cornwall told local news reporters it was “one of the worst things I have heard in my life” and that the prospect of losing their home was keeping them up a night, while a 76-year-old resident of a care home in Wiltshire said she “didn’t know why this was happening”.
Charities have warned elderly residents’ lives were at risk, due to the shock of the prospect of losing their homes.
The upgrades are necessary because of the Government’s efforts to meet its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Full story

This fiasco lies at King Charles’ door as much as the political establishment’s.

It is all very well for Charles to pontificate and issue warnings of X months to save the planet. But we are now seeing the practical outworkings of his incessant political campaign, which he began years ago.

strativarius
May 21, 2023 2:05 am

Also coming to high street shops – in addition to housing etc.

We’ll all be on the streets at this rate

ozspeaksup
Reply to  strativarius
May 21, 2023 2:28 am

and everything will be 15minutes away…it just wont be open

ozspeaksup
May 21, 2023 2:27 am

was wondering how long it would take for some of chazzas idiocy to come home to roost.
QE is a great loss more so when you see this beginning so soon

Alpha
May 21, 2023 3:12 am

I’m no fan of the wingnut king, and even less of nut zero, but it makes me wonder what condition those 43 residential homes are in that they couldn’t get them to an EPC-C rating by 2030.

Do they not have insulation, double glazing or low energy light bulbs already?

This is a big company that boasts a healthy cash and investments balance of over £25m.

Are we sure this isn’t just a convenient excuse for getting these buildings off their books?

strativarius
Reply to  Alpha
May 21, 2023 3:22 am

double glazing, insulation and heating systems”

So that’s new windows and doors, tearing the place apart to add insulation and adding an expensive heat pump etc

It isn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination.

vuk
May 21, 2023 3:25 am

Has Guardian gone sceptic native ?
How solar farms took over the California desert: ‘An oasis has become a dead sea’Residents feel trapped and choked by dust, while experts warn environmental damage is ‘solving one problem by creating others’
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/21/solar-farms-energy-power-california-mojave-desert

Worth taking a look, photos tell the story.

