Study: Climate Believers Are More Likely to Trust Strangers

Essay by Eric Worrall

Perhaps greens find it difficult to imagine that scientific authority figures can be self serving lying toads, just like anyone else.

Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds

Published: May 17, 2023 10.01am AEST

Ananish Chaudhuri Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland

Quentin Douglas Atkinson Professor of Psychology, University of Auckland

Scott Claessens Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland

Willingness to cooperate

Using such micro-scale social dilemma games, we found a general psychological preference for cooperation that we refer to as the “cooperative phenotype” (phenotype being all observable characteristics of an organism). These were people who routinely cooperate with strangers even if that means sacrificing money.

We found at least some evidence for the second scenario – those who are more cooperative tended to believe in the facts of climate change and were willing to take action.

Crucially, this doesn’t mean conservatives are less generous. Evidence suggests that when it comes to cooperative issues like contributing to charity, conservatives and progressives don’t differ in how much they give, so much as who they give to.

While progressives are more comfortable with contributing to large anonymous groups (such as charities or governmental agencies), conservative giving is often much more targeted at the local community level.

Our findings apply primarily to a developed Western population and more work is needed to generalise beyond this. However, our work offers the promise that a potential way to change minds is to convince people that climate change issues are merely a larger-scale extension of local social dilemmas.

