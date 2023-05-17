By Jessie Willcox Smith (1863 – 1935) - link, Public Domain, link
Climate Propaganda Opinion

Study: Climate Believers Are More Likely to Trust Strangers

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Perhaps greens find it difficult to imagine that scientific authority figures can be self serving lying toads, just like anyone else.

Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds

Published: May 17, 2023 10.01am AEST
Ananish Chaudhuri Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland
Quentin Douglas Atkinson Professor of Psychology, University of Auckland
Scott Claessens Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland

Willingness to cooperate

Using such micro-scale social dilemma games, we found a general psychological preference for cooperation that we refer to as the “cooperative phenotype” (phenotype being all observable characteristics of an organism). These were people who routinely cooperate with strangers even if that means sacrificing money. 

We found at least some evidence for the second scenario – those who are more cooperative tended to believe in the facts of climate change and were willing to take action.

Crucially, this doesn’t mean conservatives are less generous. Evidence suggests that when it comes to cooperative issues like contributing to charity, conservatives and progressives don’t differ in how much they give, so much as who they give to. 

While progressives are more comfortable with contributing to large anonymous groups (such as charities or governmental agencies), conservative giving is often much more targeted at the local community level.

Our findings apply primarily to a developed Western population and more work is needed to generalise beyond this. However, our work offers the promise that a potential way to change minds is to convince people that climate change issues are merely a larger-scale extension of local social dilemmas. 

Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-believers-are-more-likely-to-cooperate-with-strangers-new-research-finds-205469

The abstract of the study;

Cooperative phenotype predicts climate change belief and pro‐environmental behaviour 

Scott Claessens1, Daniel Kelly1, Chris G. Sibley1, Ananish Chaudhuri2,3 & Quentin D. Atkinson1*

Understanding the psychological causes of variation in climate change belief and pro‐environmental behaviour remains an urgent challenge for the social sciences. The “cooperative phenotype” is a stable psychological preference for cooperating in social dilemmas that involve a tension between individual and collective interest. Since climate change poses a social dilemma on a global scale, this issue may evoke similar psychological processes as smaller social dilemmas. Here, we investigate the relationships between the cooperative phenotype and climate change belief and behaviour with a representative sample of New Zealanders (= 897). By linking behaviour in a suite of economic games to self‐reported climate attitudes, we show robust positive associations between the cooperative phenotype and both climate change belief and pro‐environmental behaviour. Furthermore, our structural equation models support a motivated reasoning account in which the relationship between the cooperative phenotype and pro‐environmental behaviour is mediated by climate change belief. These findings suggest that common psychological mechanisms underlie cooperation in both micro‐ scale social dilemmas and larger‐scale social dilemmas like climate change.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-16937-2.pdf

I think the researchers have still missed the point. Re-casting climate change as a local issue won’t move conservatives, because we don’t trust the people who are doing the re-casting.

What is needed is some actual evidence that climate change is a problem.

But if climate scientists were able to provide substantial evidence of a problem, instead of a shotgun scatter of dubious climate predictions which we’re supposed to accept as serious science, there probably wouldn’t be a need for psychological studies into why some people reject climate messaging.

Scissor
May 17, 2023 2:05 pm

At the environmental institute where I work, it’s down to about 10% now of PhD scientists and graduate students that wear face masks. But only a few months ago, the majority still did.

Very gullible these people are.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
May 17, 2023 2:11 pm

Maybe oxygen deprivation has killed so many brain cells, they haven’t noticed the covid crisis isn’t fashionable any more.

More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 17, 2023 2:27 pm

It’s peer pressure. From the outside, these people seem very susceptible to peer pressure, conformity and are more willing to submit to authority.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Scissor
May 17, 2023 2:24 pm

Fun Fauci fact. It has been known for decades that masks do not prevent the transmission of aerosolized influenza. The apt analogy is that chain link fences cannot keep out mosquitoes. The minute we knew that COVID -19 was at least partly aerosolized (which was NOT obvious in the first 6-9 months, and may have come about partly thru the well known Darwinian viral mutation pathway—more infectious but less virulent), the whole mask thing became a non-starter. Yet ‘I persisted.

Separate observation about this paper, paraphrasing: cooperatives are more likely to trust strangers even if it costs them money. P.T. Barnum said, ‘A sucker is born every minute.’ He had a traveling zoo exhibit that posted a big sign near the end, “To the Egress”. Suckers thought it meant to the next zoo exhibit, Egrets, and out they went.
‘Cooperatives’ have been suckered into climate change by modern P. T.Barnums like Mann and Kerry. And they are flocking to the inevitable economic egress.

bernie1815
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 17, 2023 3:31 pm

Love the PT Barnum link. PT Barnum was a very talented showman and huckster who actually did some good when he became mayor of Bridgeport, CT. Mann and Kerry are not in his class.

More Soylent Green!
May 17, 2023 2:08 pm

story tip

Lab-Grown Meat Produces Up To 25 Times More CO2, Study Reveals
https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/05/17/lab-grown-meat-produces-up-to-25-times-more-co2-study-reveals/

Bob Tisdale
Editor
May 17, 2023 2:11 pm

Based on the headline:

Nothing stranger than a climate believer.

Regards,
Bob

More Soylent Green!
May 17, 2023 2:25 pm

Here is the link to the study referenced in the article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-16937-2.pdf.

A quick read indicates this study was done using 4 games — the Dictator game, the Trust game, the Public Goods game and the Stag Hunt game.

Dare to say these results apply to the real world at your own risk. It’s easy for people to be generous with play money.

None of these people (in the games) had to make real tradeoffs like people in the real world do. Do you want to pay double or triple for your electric bill to meet Net-Zero? Are you willing to endure brownouts and rolling blackouts? Do you want to pay to heat the house or do you want to buy medicine this month?

Let’s create a Food, Medicine or Heat game and test these same subjects. Let’s try a Net-Zero No More Job game. How about Let’s have Crickets for Dinner game?

More Soylent Green!
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 17, 2023 2:30 pm

My observation is the majority of people concerned about climate change and the environment want and expect somebody else to pay the costs.

Tom Halla
May 17, 2023 2:36 pm

Al Gore failed Divinity School. But being a preacher does suit his basic style except with a different sort of Armageddon being predicted if the congregation does not repent.

David Dibbell
May 17, 2023 2:38 pm

That’s a really goofy-looking wolf. I guess that makes sense, with all the goofy climate claims out there.

Tom Abbott
May 17, 2023 3:25 pm

From the article: “What is needed is some actual evidence that climate change is a problem.”

That’s the bottom line.

To date, there is no evidence.

nyeevknoit
May 17, 2023 3:43 pm

Opening sentence is a gem!
Made me laugh out loud–
but felt a bit awkward in context of seriousness of the fraud.
Nothing against toads though.

Shoki
May 17, 2023 4:00 pm

Wouldn’t credulity be required to believe that crap?

