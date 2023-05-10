Hydrogen Balloon Explosion. Source youtube, fair use, low resolution image to describe the subject.
Hydrogen Fraud? The Newest Twist in Australia’s Renewable Energy Insanity

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
40 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t SteveG; Apparently a $2 billion headstart for the hydrogen economy will solve all our problems, and certification will reduce the risk of hydrogen fraud.

Hydrogen Headstart to power new jobs & industry

The Albanese Government’s second Budget is ensuring Australia can reach its potential as a renewable energy superpower, with $2 billion for a new Hydrogen Headstart program to scale up development of Australia’s renewable hydrogen industry.

This critical new investment is all about making Australia a global leader in green hydrogen, as competition for clean energy investment accelerates around the world.

The net zero transformation is the largest change to both Australia and the world’s economy since the industrial revolution. After a decade of policy inaction, Hydrogen Headstart contributes to the over $40 billion of investment by the Albanese Government to make Australia a renewable energy superpower.

The Albanese Government is helping to unlock clean industry growth through:

  • $2 billion for Hydrogen Headstart, providing revenue support for large‑scale renewable hydrogen projects through competitive hydrogen production contracts. These will help bridge the commercial gap for early projects and put Australia on course for up to a gigawatt of electrolyser capacity by 2030 through 2 to 3 flagship projects.
  • $38.2 million in funding for a Guarantee of Origin scheme, which will certify renewable energy and track and verify emissions from clean energy products – in particular hydrogen. This is critical funding to ensure Australia is seen as an attractive investment destination, to accelerate investment in an Australian hydrogen industry and to support access to future markets for verified renewable and clean products.
  • $2.0 million to establish a fund to support First Nations people and businesses to engage with hydrogen project proponents, planning processes and program design.

Read more: https://www.miragenews.com/hydrogen-headstart-to-power-new-jobs-industry-1002248/

This is going to be funnier than government attempts to contain European carousel fraud.

When you think about it, hydrogen fraud makes a lot of financial sense as a criminal money maker.

There is no way green industries can produce affordable hydrogen which can challenge the cost of producing hydrogen from fossil fuel, so you need a certificate to prove your absurdly expensive hydrogen has the correct green pedigree.

But hydrogen is fungible – nobody can tell post production whether the hydrogen came from steam reforming fossil fuel or renewable electrolysis, or even nuclear powered thermochemical processes. Maybe regulators could cast some doubt using isotopic analysis, but there would likely be enough natural variation for plausible deniability.

My prediction – nations with high levels of corruption and lax enforcement will become the global leaders in certified green hydrogen production, but they will get mad and start slinging accusations of racism when anyone demands to inspect their renewable powered hydrogen production plants.

It follows taxpayer’s money spent on Aussie and US hydrogen production is a complete waste of effort, because if a hydrogen market actually does develop, it will be dominated by hydrogen fraud.

PCman999
May 10, 2023 10:18 pm

The article reads like a press release from the PM’s office. Can’t they afford to hire a journalist? Aren’t journalists supposed to be naturally and instinctly distrustful and skeptical of politicians?

Bryan A
Reply to  PCman999
May 10, 2023 10:23 pm

If only THAT were true

harryfromsyd
Reply to  PCman999
May 10, 2023 11:58 pm

They are a bunch of UOW “journalists” that have launched a site that they claim has no opinions and interpretations.

“stories are posted daily, selected from materials provided by hundreds of sources from around the world with a particular focus on the public interest, science, technology, health, environment, government releases to deliver the news as it is with no comment or interpretation.”

Of course that means that their site is positively drowning in government press releases and pretty much no opposition voices. 

RickWill
May 10, 2023 10:41 pm

nobody can tell post production whether the hydrogen came from steam reforming fossil fuel or renewable electrolysis,

Apparently not true. The advertisements for green hydrogen that have run in Australia show a green flame – cannot find if it is AGL, BHP or someone else but certainly green flame – how else will they encourage people to pay a fortune for green hydrogen. You can see a gas stove here using green hydrogen – at least that is my take on it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIaJfSBJd0M

A serious problem for hydrogen is finding a suitable odorant. Odorants are not good in fuel cells.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  RickWill
May 10, 2023 10:50 pm

I saw a video which seemed to have a red flame from a hydrogen tanker. Some sort of pressure release system. I thought hydrogen burned clear.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 10, 2023 11:26 pm

Very odd. Might have been contaminants.

AndersV
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 10, 2023 11:49 pm

Hydrogen can have yellow or red flame, most probably from impurities. There has been some reporting that lean burning hydrogen (i.e. burning with too little available oxygen) might give off a red flame. Lean burn can happen in zones of the hydrogen gas where oxygen/hydrogen mixing is less favourable.

Mason
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 11, 2023 10:33 am

Started my engineering career in a hydrogen production plant. We were well aware of the clean burning, clear, hydrogen flames. At the time the plant was about 35 year old and elbows were beginning to fail. Everyone carried a long wooden stick to test before walking past an elbow in the plant. These were higher pressure lines and would self ignite when leaks occurred.

Also, the ethylene plants all produce high purity hydrogen as a byproduct.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  RickWill
May 10, 2023 11:24 pm

It’s worse than that – hydrogen can leak out of holes which trap the much larger odorant molecules. There is no reliable hydrogen odorant.

14
Chasmsteed
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 11, 2023 12:33 am

What’s the problem – buy your Hydrogen from a Chinese supplier and they will supply it with whatever certification you require.

25
Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 11, 2023 4:46 am

Realistically, electrochemical sensors will need to be used to detect H2 leaks as someone mentioned here that fuel cells don’t like contaminants like sulfur containing compounds. Sensors will suffer from false alarms, as certain bodily functions can set them off.

In general, fuel cells will contain sulfur traps but they have a finite absorption capacity.

rbabcock
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 11, 2023 5:38 am

Dope it with Ar39 and give everyone a geiger counter.

Alexy Scherbakoff
May 10, 2023 10:46 pm

I’m ok, I think. They are going to pay upto $500 to each household to compensate electricity bills. At the same time they are going to invest billions in renewable energy projects that will increase the price of electricity.
Economics is not really my strong point. I don’t think it’s the government’s strong point either.

Denis
May 10, 2023 11:06 pm

It seems that no one in the Australian government has yet discovered, or even inquired about the thermodynamic properties of hydrogen which make it quite unsuitable as a fuel. When they do or when they are confronted by the consequences of these properties, they will discover that it takes a lot of energy to compress hydrogen for shipment in a pipeline, still more to liquify it, and it contains very little energy per cubic foot. in some scenarios, all or nearly all of the energy content of the hydrogen will have been consumed by such processes.

24
Rod Evans
Reply to  Denis
May 10, 2023 11:23 pm

Denis, since when did the Alarmist movement concern themselves with ‘details’? They don’t worry about little things like that, they have economies to destroy. If hydrogen provides |(which it will) a net economic loss that suits the anti technology Climate Alarmist just fine.
The ongoing assault on Western lifestyles and Western economic strength is seen as a positive by the Monbiot’s and Attenborough’s of the world.

Gregg Eshelman
Reply to  Denis
May 11, 2023 1:11 am

Hydrogen isn’t a fuel. It’s an energy potential storage medium, like batteries, but much worse. Batteries are rechargeable and for the most part remain unchanged when re-stuffed with electrons. Hydrogen requires energy to break it loose from whatever other elements its stuck to. Then when allowed to combine with oxygen, carefully controlled in a fuel cell or violently in a combustion process, some of that potential can be tapped.

Far less efficient than stuffing electrons into a battery and pulling them back out as needed.

Much, much less efficient when electrons are used to break the hydrogen free from water then the hydrogen is allowed to combust with oxygen to go back to water, and the heat of that reaction is used to boil water to steam to drive a turbine to drive a generator to stuff electrons into batteries…

The most efficient via taking the least number of steps are geothermal, hydropower, and nuclear. But then it’s simply most efficient to just use the electricity those methods generate rather than using it to crack hydrogen.

KevinM
Reply to  Gregg Eshelman
May 11, 2023 11:19 am

Hydrogen isn’t a fuel. It’s an energy potential storage medium
Does the same logic apply to nat gas?

leefor
Reply to  Denis
May 11, 2023 2:05 am

The alarmists will tell you it is just an engineering issue. No problem.

Graemethecat
Reply to  Denis
May 11, 2023 3:46 am

The most useful form of hydrogen as a fuel is the one in which it comes bonded to a carbon atom.

KevinM
Reply to  Denis
May 11, 2023 11:17 am

no one in the Australian government has … inquired about the thermodynamic properties of hydrogen

Not really their job. Not everyone can be an expert in everything, so ideally they would be skilled at reacting and adjusting once someone else they trust supplies better info.

AndersV
May 10, 2023 11:51 pm

While the usual suspects may jump on this one, maybe Spain might join as well with the “midnight PV”?
https://edition.cnn.com/2011/10/03/world/europe/solar-power-24-hours/index.html

strativarius
May 11, 2023 1:21 am

So, they’ve cracked (no pun intended) the embrittlement problem?

4
Tom Abbott
Reply to  strativarius
May 11, 2023 4:55 am

That’s what I was wondering.

3
Geoff Sherrington
May 11, 2023 1:22 am

Hydrogen burns with a colourless flame, as seen by the eye.
Image maniopulation has a coat of many colours.
Take your pick. Geoff S
comment image

Scissor
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
May 11, 2023 4:35 am

I use hydrogen in my labs for several reasons. For “glass blowing” quartz, one has to use a hydrogen/oxygen torch in order to get to the high temps needed to melt it.

Sometime a defect on the torch tip will give some color to the flame for a time from metal atomization but the flame is hard to see, especially when wear eye protection to filter out UV light.

4
mkelly
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
May 11, 2023 8:43 am

Cosmic reason for the glow.

FromBalmer DecayColor Emittedn=3hydrogen alphared n=4hydrogen betablue-greenn=5hydrogen gammavioletn=6hydrogen deltaviolet

Peta of Newark
May 11, 2023 1:24 am

This enquiring mind is wondering what exactly that money is going to deliver.

Bless The Telegraph, just this morning it delivered the answer.

Quote:”Analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) suggests that around 10.6m people are employed by the state – far more than the 5.7m typically cited by the Government.
One in three workers are now in the public sector, according to Niesr analysis.

here
this is a goody also Quote from it:”Whitehall ‘blob’ thwarts bonfire of Brexit laws

Wonderation: It’s my understanding that The Fall of Rome was in great part precipitated by ‘an excess of bureaucracy’
i.e. Everyone wanted to be a ‘Patrician’ = Father of the City.
They all wanted to rule the world, create regulations & laws, set, collect and spend taxes and tell everyone else how to live their lives.
Just Like Now

In the spirit of ‘Some Government is good so More Government must be better‘, they got their way.
Rome became a city of Chiefs and very few Indians.
(are any similarities visible yet)

Meanwhile, Rome was starving.
Having created the Lovely Much Vaunted and Desirable “Mediterranean Climate” – which is in actuality a Desert Climate, Rome took to importing food from very long ways away
e.g. 3 daily shiploads of wheat from ‘West Africa’ and they certainly didn’t invade (what is now) England because of the dreamy and balmy climate.

While many of the sea & river-ports used for unloading their African Sugar Bounty, English Wine and fine Citrus Fruits were silting up because of hideous soil erosion.
Simultaneously, the Pariarchs were spending insame amounts of money on military adventures 100’s and 1000’s of miles away, in places where they had completely no business.
Adventures founded on irrational fear, empire building, paranoia and projection.
(Is that familiar)

In contemporary times, we relentlessly remind ourselves of how lovely and warm it was during The Roman Warm Period.
We ressure assure ourselves that The Warmth is what caused Rome to be so successful.
Yes, no, maybe. It seems a nice coincidence, Surely Shirley it must be true.

In my book: No: A lot like how CO2 and temperatures don’t quite line up in the ice core record, the very peak of Roman Warm Temperatures were recorded at circa 300AD – the time when Rome was, to all intents, completely fugged. By itself. By the Patricians and the Cronies.

As Rome disintegrated:
Boys and girls had parted company.Boys spent all their time getting drunk, going to all the best circus, parties/conferences and shagging each other. Literally. Misogyny appeared to be rife.Lion Feeding was popular too.There were too many cronies. Too long & extended supply chains. Far too big a military and worst of all, not enough tax-generating Plebeians to support it all.(Is any of that resonant)

Rome was finished by 300AD when The Roman Warm Period was at its peak
iow Rome created the warmth – the warmth did not create Rome
And they did it by turning all of Southern Europe and North Africa into a desert. They chopped trees, They ploughed/farmed (using slaves from Greece) and fertilised too much. Grazed far too many sheep and goats..

And as sure as Eggs are Eggs – they blamed unseen and invisible forces for their decline…….
In their case, Gods.

In our case now……ermmmmmm. lemme think.
Just how warm did it get – how close are we now to 300AD?

3
Rod Evans
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 11, 2023 4:09 am

I read the Telegraph on a daily basis along with a number of other ‘news’ papers. I would have commented on the Telegraph directly re the false numbers the state has been peddling regarding its workforce/head count. Sadly the DT has permanently shadow banned me, so no one is allowed to see my comments there. We have known for a good while the total number employed/funded by HMG was out of sync with the private sector tax payers’ (only the private sector pays tax remember) ability to cover the state employees costs. The government fixes this funding dilemma by increasing taxation, increasing working lives of private sector tax payers before they are allowed to retire and by borrowing money.
What could possibly go wrong with that economic model/policy?

3
KevinM
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 11, 2023 11:26 am

Reads a little bit like Ehrlich.

Hivemind
May 11, 2023 1:43 am

That’s green policies to a Tee – a complete waste of money and major opportunity for fraud.

KevinM
Reply to  Hivemind
May 11, 2023 11:28 am

Regulatory councils that hire a few people look small next to $2B budgets but they don’t just go away.

CD in Wisconsin
May 11, 2023 3:06 am

If Australia’s govt thinks hydrgen is the clean green energy of the future, might I suggest that they first look at the problems that NASA had with a rocket launch last year involving hydrogen….

https://gizmodo.com/nasa-hydrogen-leaks-sls-rocket-space-shuttle-1849500702

“Why Hydrogen Leaks Continue to Be a Major Headache for NASA Launches”
“The second launch attempt of SLS had to be called off on Saturday, September 3, after engineers failed to resolve a hydrogen leak in a quick disconnect—an 8-inch inlet that connects the liquid hydrogen fuel line to the rocket’s core stage. As a result of the setback, SLS probably won’t launch until October at the earliest. The Artemis 1 mission, in which an uncrewed Orion spacecraft will journey to the Moon and back, will have to wait.”

“Ground teams were able to fix a hydrogen leak during the first failed launch attempt on Monday, August 29, but the launch was eventually called off after a faulty sensor erroneously indicated that an engine hadn’t reached the required ultra-cold temperature. The leak on Saturday proved to be much more difficult to contain, with engineers attempting three different fixes, none of which worked. “This was not a manageable leak,” Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, told reporters after the scrub.”

************

If I recall correctly, hydrogen is devilishly difficult to contain.

Graemethecat
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
May 11, 2023 3:51 am

The early days of the Haber Bosch process (synthesis of ammonia from hydrogen and nitrogen) were plagued by problems handling hydrogen gas at high temperatures and pressures.

The Dark Lord
May 11, 2023 4:09 am

Burning hydrogen creates almost as much greenhouse gas as gasoline …

1saveenergy
Reply to  The Dark Lord
May 11, 2023 4:47 am

I steam what you did there (:-))

David Wojick
Reply to  The Dark Lord
May 11, 2023 10:49 am

Where does the carbon come from?

David Wojick
May 11, 2023 9:50 am

Something I have not seen mentioned is that green hydrogen requires a great deal of water because hydrogen is just 11% of the water by mass. Oh and you cannot use sea water without desalination it first. Where is all this water supposed to come from?

And what do we do with the 89% “waste”?

Andy Pattullo
May 11, 2023 11:04 am

Hydrogen is a colourless gas, with very low energy density that is highly explosive. To “green” zealots and political charlatans, hydrogen is green or blue or perhaps brown depending on how it is produced and who makes the most cash on the involved transactions. As for being a dangerous and dilute commodity, well I guess it isn’t considered dangerous to the thieves who rake in billions of taxpayer dollars pretending to solve a nonexistent climate problem.

KevinM
May 11, 2023 11:08 am

I think the big, scary $2B line is meant to stop critical thinking about
“$38.2 million in funding for a Guarantee of Origin scheme, which will certify renewable energy and track and verify emissions from clean energy products – in particular hydrogen. This is critical funding to ensure Australia is seen as an attractive investment destination, to accelerate investment in an Australian hydrogen industry and to support access to future markets for verified renewable and clean products.”

Sounds like an expensive regulatory patronage organization that signs documents from environmentally controlled comfort spaces while members post on Instagram.

