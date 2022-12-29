BBC’s Fake Worst Drought in China Claim

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

The BBC reckon this year’s drought in China is the worst on record:

A month-long heatwave and record low rainfall have resulted in an unprecedented drought along the Yangtze, China’s longest river.

Summer rainfall in the Yangtze river basin is the lowest since records began in 1961, according to China’s Ministry of Water Resources.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-62644870

Apparently a dry summer is worse than two years of barely any rain:

Or 12 months without rain:

Or the 1941/42 drought that left 3 million dead?

https://www.history.com/news/7-withering-droughts

Or all of the other droughts in China that have occurred many times in the past:

https://cp.copernicus.org/articles/16/911/2020/#&gid=1&pid=1

