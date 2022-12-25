Sea level

Being Disagreeable – At Christmas

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

From Jennifer Marohasy’s Blog

Jennifer Marohasy

It is increasingly difficult to articulate a sceptical perspective on catastrophic human-caused climate change and other such issues. Not only with colleagues, but also within extended families. This is especially the case at Christmas time when there is an expectation, we will all be agreeable, and get on with each other. The spirit of bonhomie and all that stuff.

In 2022, to be sceptical of the climate catastrophe is to be a social outcast, and this extends to wanting to celebrate the health of the Great Barrier Reef. We are meant to be crying over everything. Yet Christmas should be a joyous time.

According to clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet, the type of totalitarianism that insists we only speak of catastrophe does not form in a vacuum. It arises from a collective psychosis when members of a community share an underlying anxiety and lack a common purpose. It is a form of group hypnosis that destroys an individuals’ ethical self-awareness and robs them of their ability to think critically.

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Prof Desmet suggests that it is incumbent upon each of us who can see through the soul-destroying propaganda to continue to speak out. That to be silent is not an option.

In my very first film, Beige Reef, I finish with comment that:

Filming corals at Beige Reef is a form of resistance – our purpose is very simple, to acknowledge Beige Reef. To be acknowledged is to be admitted and accepted as true.

As I explain in the film, the experts claimed that this coral reef had been destroyed by climate change. But it hadn’t.

If they can deny the existence of a fair-sized coral reef at the entrance to Bowen harbour with that false claim published by prestigious scientific journal Nature, what other mischief can they get up to?

Poet Dorothea McKellar was loving Australian as a land of drought and flooding rains at the beginning of the twentieth century – back more than 100 years ago. In 1908 she wrote:

I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains.
I love her far horizons,
I love her jewel-sea,
Her beauty and her terror –
The wide brown land for me!

A stark white ring-barked forest
All tragic to the moon,
The sapphire-misted mountains,
The hot gold hush of noon.
Green tangle of the brushes,
Where lithe lianas coil,
And orchids deck the tree-tops
And ferns the warm dark soil.

Core of my heart, my country!
Her pitiless blue sky,
When sick at heart, around us,
We see the cattle die –
But then the grey clouds gather,
And we can bless again
The drumming of an army,
The steady, soaking rain.

Core of my heart, my country!
Land of the Rainbow Gold,
For flood and fire and famine,
She pays us back threefold –

These same natural climate phenomena are now touted as proof of recent human-caused catastrophe.

American Naomi Oreskes was given a whole hour on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Science Show (21st December 2022) to absurdly claimed that droughts and floods in Australia are proof of human-caused catastrophic climate change and that worldwide there are no peer-reviewed studies – that is right, not even one – that contradict the consensus position that climate change is entirely human caused.

These claims, and much of the rest of what Professor Oreskes said, are misinformation. Propaganda. And they need to be resisted.

As I document in my submission (co-authored with Chris Gillham) to the NSW Flood Inquiry, there has been no overall increase in the intensity or frequency of extremely wet days.

Once upon a time, presenter Robyn Williams, who has controlled the science show for decades, may have invited me on to put the alternative perspective. Afterall, I have even published in a peer-reviewed journal (GeoResJ Vol 14, Pgs 36-46) estimating the contribution of human-caused versus natural climate change to recent warming. My study (co-authored with John Abbot) suggests, that without the industrial revolution, there would have been a period of warming through the twentieth century. We estimate the human contribution to current warming as at most 0.2 °C. That is miniscule. And the mere presence of our published paper disproves Prof Oreskes claim that such studies do not exist.

It took an enormous effort, supported by the B. Macfie Family Foundation through the Institute of Public Affairs, for such research to emerge despite the gate keepers. That it is denied by Naomi Oreskes and Robyn Williams is disappointing. But not a reason to give up.

You may get cancelled this Christmas for having the type of opinion now denied on the Science Show, or it could be simply that you laugh inappropriately, or choose to point out a logical inconsistency in your favourite progressives’ argument or, worse, that you show them up to be bias.

I made a very short film earlier this year with my dear friend Jared, entitled Washed Away. It is how I feel sometimes. But, like the rocks that form the platform below Boiling Point Lookout in Noosa National Park, we can resist.

We can even be disagreeable at Christmas and explain that sea levels used to be 120 metres lower than they are today.

You read that correctly: sea levels used to be 120 metres lower. There is a chart, with a citation, in the film. I dare you to invite your most ‘progressive’ relative to watch it with you, this Christmas.

Best wishes, and more power to you.

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 25, 2022 6:15 am

But all those living corals are just a fossil fuel company conspiracy!
And it being -6C near Austin Texas today is a clear indication of global warming!
Trust us!

3
jshotsky
December 25, 2022 6:22 am

Atmospheric CO2 levels are a result of climate change, not the cause.

2
Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  jshotsky
December 25, 2022 6:45 am

Both are largely wrong: CO2 levels were a result of temperature changes, but current levels are 120 ppmv above what temperature would give: about 13 ppmv higher than during the LIA, or about 295 ppmv, not 415 ppmv.
The opposite is true too: more CO2 give some warming (about 1 K for 2xCO2), but that is far more beneficial that that it gives any troubles…

-1
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
December 25, 2022 6:50 am

Those figures don’t work if ice cores fail to record large shorter term variations as in now looking increasingly likely.

2
Richard M
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
December 25, 2022 7:04 am

CO2 does not produce warming above saturation levels. We are way over that level. You are making the same mistake that many make by looking at radiation only and not factoring in boundary layer feedback. The net warming becomes trivial.

2
rckkrgrd
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
December 25, 2022 7:47 am

I am beginning to be skeptical about many more of the generally accepted claims of the climate change, AKA global warming, crowd. Who decides that the actual level of CO2 in the atmosphere is a consistent and precise 415 ppm or that the temperature of the earth has actually warmed.
Could it be that these assumptions are just an artifact of uneven, insufficient, widely spaced, biased, or just largely inaccurate measurements.
CO2, as an example, is supposedly assumed to be distributed evenly throughout our atmosphere while it is obvious it varies by extreme amounts depending on your location. Examples would be near volcanic vents. indoors, in or near large population centers, at your car’s tailpipe, or your own tailpipe. Thinking about it reveals uncountable possible examples.
Temperature measurements are only slightly better by virtue of being much more numerous.The problem here is consistency with many apples and oranges comparisons and many measurements being grouped into rather tight geographical areas.
Proxy measurements of past levels are even worse ,with a degree of accuracy that is laughable when compared to the tight boundaries of current conditions. Juggling starting and ending dates can produce any result you wish for if you are searching for trends.There is a reason that nearly all studies use the fudge words “may” or “could”.
There is no unit of measurement large enough to encompass the boundaries of my skepticism.

0
HotScot
December 25, 2022 6:34 am

Believe it or not we are winning.

A recent global poll found the number of people doubting the climate change narrative has risen to 40%. French scepticism has risen by 8% in the years since the last poll was run.

We note the narrative has moved from global warming, to climate change, and now the CO2 debate has largely been dropped in favour of wild claims of extreme weather – which always happens ‘somewhere else’.

Then there’s Guterres’ claim of a 500% increase in extreme weather. It’s just not believable even by die hard cult members.

As mankind has never achieved anything without optimism, I remain optimistic. We will resist this attack on humanity.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.

Last edited 1 hour ago by HotScot
5
Tom.1
Reply to  HotScot
December 25, 2022 6:43 am

I don’t think we are winning, at least not at the moment. Climate change is simply a convenient excuse for reordering society as progressives would like it. This is going to continue ad nauseam, or until they are able to bring about total societal collapse, which may not be their goal, but if it happens, they will be the reason.

3
Scissor
Reply to  Tom.1
December 25, 2022 7:08 am

Metaphorically, we are heading to Venezuela to live as Uyghurs.

We have to continue the fight against the idiot puppets and their idiot masters.

1
Scissor
Reply to  HotScot
December 25, 2022 6:58 am

The battle is raging. Life expectancy in Western nations has fallen recently, not due to covid in 2020, but as a fallout of covid responses, declining by 2-3 years in 2021/2022.

Hopefully, we recover from the elevated excess injuries and deaths that are taking their toll.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by Scissor
1
Ron Long
December 25, 2022 6:43 am

Good posting from Dr. Jennifer, as usual. Here is one of my favorite holidays gatherings comments, disguised as a Climate Reality Check: The Romans built a hexagonal port, called Portus, at the Mediterrnean coast, about 200 meters inland with a connecting canal, with numbered hitching posts for the grain ships to unload around the six sides. This was at the height of the Roman Warm Period, and Rome was the largest city in the world, and needed these grain ships to feed everyone. Where is that hexagonal port today? It is 30 kilometers inland and 8 meters higher than current sea level. If who you are talking to can’t figure what this implies talk about something else, like what your favorite new perfume is.

8
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
December 25, 2022 7:41 am

I’d like to see Portus someday. It was built over 20 years begun by Claudius in 46 AD. The following interesting article on its history indicates that it was basically silted in from disrepair.

https://www.romanports.org/en/articles/ports-in-focus/181-portus-rome-s-imperial-port.html

0
rckkrgrd
Reply to  Ron Long
December 25, 2022 8:00 am

Hmmm, I think it implies that sea levels have fallen, the land has risen, both, or divine intervention. I think the last would be the most widely believed or at least the easiest to use as an argument. It can’t be disproven. Much like a lot of so called climate science.

0
Mr.
December 25, 2022 6:44 am

Thanks you Jennifer.

My humble comment to your timely post would be to just some of Kipling’s poetic words of “If” to that of the iconic Dorothea McKellar poem –

“If you can keep your head when all about you   
   Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,   
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
   But make allowance for their doubting too;   
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
   Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
   And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise”

3
ATheoK
Reply to  Mr.
December 25, 2022 7:39 am

“It took an enormous effort, supported by the B. Macfie Family Foundation through the Institute of Public Affairs, for such research to emerge despite the gate keepers.

That it is denied by Naomi Oreskes and Robyn Williams is disappointing. But not a reason to give up.”

If Doctors Darwin, Einstein and Hubert H. Lamb walked the Earth today with Dr. Lindzen, there would still be scammers trying to use the global warming hypothesis as their method for taking over countries by communism.

Nothing at all to do with reality, truth, weather or climate.

Naomi Oreskes is a perfect example of falsehoods spread by a master merchant of doubt. Her book is a projection of her own actions against her opponents.

“You may get cancelled this Christmas for having the type of opinion now denied on the Science Show, or it could be simply that you laugh inappropriately, or choose to point out a logical inconsistency in your favourite progressives’ argument or, worse, that you show them up to be bias.”

If your desire is to be recognized and appreciated for your efforts by those spouting falsehoods, you will be disappointed.
Nor is arguing trivialities with people blinded by propaganda a path to being liked and popularity ranked.

Elon Musk, by bringing common sense to Twitter has already proven that much of the person cancelling lies and falsehoods are spread by bots and trolls. Either paid or created to specifically ramp up falsehoods against individuals and businesses.

Fear not the evil, hold the truth in your head and heart and be blessed by that knowledge.

“I made a very short film earlier this year with my dear friend Jared, entitled Washed Away. It is how I feel sometimes. But, like the rocks that form the platform below Boiling Point Lookout in Noosa National Park, we can resist.”

Thank you!

Keep in mind that “Boiling Point Lookout”, in the previous interglacial, would be deep underwater.

People are desperate to blame humanity around them, for weather and natural Earth cycles is their own problem, not yours.

That innate desire for those feeling guilt to destroy Western Civilization is not their own ideas, it is foisted upon them by propagandists (Oreskes) whom incite the guilt flame while blaming followers of truth. Because, those like Oreskes fear the truth more than the fear of weather they preach.

As you have been doing all along, publish the truth and only respond to legitimate scientific questions, not gullible babble.

Thank you Jennifer for your honesty and candor!
Enjoy this holiday with family and the upcoming sparkling New Year!

Last edited 18 minutes ago by ATheoK
0
Tim Gorman
December 25, 2022 6:48 am

I am not Australian and don’t know about all the references but the words in this song by the Seekers speak of things that are common in Australia – long before global warming became a meme. Things such as droughts and flooding rains. Would that the climate alarmists could read these lyrics and lose their paranoia and psychosis.

The Seekers Lyrics

“I Am Australian”

I came from the Dreamtime

From the dusty red soil plains

I am the ancient heart

The keeper of the flame

I stood upon the rocky shore

I watched the tall ships come

For forty thousand years I’ve been the first Australian

I came upon the prison ship

Bound down by iron chains

I fought the land

Endured the lash

And waited for the rains

I’m a settler

I’m a farmer’s wife

On a dry and barren run

A convict then a free man

I became Australian

I’m a daughter of a digger

Who sought the mother lode

The girl became a woman

On the long and dusty road

I’m a child of the Depression

I saw the good times come

I’m a bushy, I’m a battler

I am Australian

We are one

But we are many

And from all the lands on earth we come

We’ll share a dream

And sing with one voice

I am, you are, we are Australian

I’m a teller of stories

I’m a singer of songs

I am Albert Namatjira

And I paint the ghostly gums

I’m Clancy on his horse

I’m Ned Kelly on the run

I’m the one who waltzed Matilda

I am Australian

I’m the hot wind from the desert

I’m the black soil of the plain

I’m the mountains and the valleys

I’m the drought and flooding rains

I am the rock

I am the sky

The rivers when they run

The spirit of this great land

I am Australian

We are one

But we are many

And from all the lands on earth we come

We’ll share a dream

And sing with one voice

I am, you are, we are Australian

We are one

But we are many

And from all the lands on earth we come

We’ll share a dream

And sing with one voice

I am, you are

We are Australian

I am, you are

We are Australian

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: