One of Oxford University's Famous Feasts. Oxford Trinity College High Table. By Winky from Oxford, UK (Flickr) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Climate News

Oxfordshire Council to Trial a Climate Lockdown Starting 2024

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNova; Imagine if your power mad politicians liked Covid Lockdowns so much, they wanted to continue them indefinitely. This is going to be trialled in Oxfordshire in Britain.

Oxfordshire County Council Pass Climate Lockdown ‘trial’ to Begin in 2024

Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods.

Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn’t. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.

Communism will make the weather better.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is run by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, secretly decided to divide-up the city of Oxford into six ‘15 minute’ districts in 2021 soon after they were elected to office. None of the councillors declared their intention of imprisoning local residents in their manifestos of course, preferring to make vague claims about how they will ‘improve the environment’ instead.

Every resident will be required to register their car with the County Council who will then monitor how many times they leave their district via number plate recognition cameras. And don’t think you can beat the system if you’re a two car household. Those two cars will be counted as one meaning you will have to divide up the journeys between yourselves. 2 cars 50 journeys each; 3 cars 33 journeys each and so on.

Read more: https://www.visionnews.online/post/oxfordshire-county-council-pass-climate-lockdown-trial-to-begin-in-2024

This story is so crazy, I wanted corroboration. This is the same story published in the Oxford Mail;

Traffic filters will divide city into six “15 minute” neighbourhoods, agrees highways councillor

25th October

ROAD blocks stopping most motorists from driving through Oxford city centre will divide the city into six “15 minute” neighbourhoods, a county council travel chief has said.

And he insisted the controversial plan would go ahead whether people liked it or not.

Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy, explained the authority’s traffic filter proposals in an interview in The Sunday Times.

He said the filters would turn Oxford into “a 15-minute city” with local services within a small walking radius.

People can drive freely around their own neighbourhood and can apply for a permit to drive through the filters, and into other neighbourhoods, for up to 100 days per year. This equates to an average of two days per week.

Read more: https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/23073992.traffic-filters-will-divide-city-six-15-minute-neighbourhoods-agrees-highways-councillor/

Oxfordshire is the home of the University of Oxford, one of Britain’s premier learning institutions.

Communist states like the Soviet Union and China seem to love movement restrictions and internal passports. In my opinion Britain has been edging closer to naked communism for at least half a century, so I guess it was inevitable that an attempt would be made at some point to introduce Chinese style movement restrictions on British people. In my opinion the climate claims are just an excuse, an attempt to deflect criticism of their authoritarianism.

I would love to write that the University of Oxford is up in arms, that Oxford academics are outraged at this attempt to restrict people’s freedom, but so far I have not discovered one utterance of public outrage from university academics.

For almost a thousand years the University of Oxford stood as a beacon of intellectual freedom. A number of leading Oxford intellectuals were hanged or otherwise persecuted over the centuries, because of their resistance to authoritarianism. So it seems incredibly sad that the inheritors of that proud tradition seem so willing to turn their backs on those freedoms their predecessors sometimes laid down their lives to defend.

Tom Halla
December 4, 2022 10:09 am

This does look like a parody of power mad greens. Peons have no rights they are obliged to respect.

Scissor
December 4, 2022 10:52 am

Those AI generated pictures are truly sinister.

Nevada_Geo
December 4, 2022 10:17 am

I think I woke up on the wrong planet this morning. This is the most dystopian idea I’ve ever encountered. Can someone please direct me back to planet Earth?

barryjo
December 4, 2022 10:42 am

Go right at the first road block and drive like hell.

JohnC
December 4, 2022 10:18 am

University terms are 8 weeks in Oxford, therefore their students will be out of the city areas for 27 weeks, will they be penalised? What about people who work at John Radcliffe trauma hospital on the outskirts of the city? Hospital visitors? Workers elsewhere in the city, including shop workers and hospitality. This is poorly thought out to say the least.

5
mikelowe2013
December 4, 2022 11:02 am

I predict an enormouse increase in car-rental companies just outside their city limits! Especially for ar rental plans which do not require the vehicle to be returned to base!

2
Mike Jonas
Editor
December 4, 2022 11:39 am

Look at the ever-growing “emissions” zone in London. Not a lot of protests.
Ultra Low Emission Zone will be expanded London-wide
It is quite simply a regressive tax, hurting the poor and the low-paid the most, yet there’s not much in the way of outrage. I know a commuter in outer London whose spouse no longer takes the car to meet them at the local railway station on a rainy day, because they live outside the emissions zone and the station is inside. The commuter has to walk the half-mile in all weather. They are outraged at the pettiness and futility of it all, because they know that the entire scheme is simply a regressive tax and has no useful purpose, but they keep their outrage among friends, ie. they don’t organise big protests or flood social media or hammer their MP. Like most citizens, their natural course is to put up with things while they can. When the Ulez (Ultra-Low Emissions Zone) expands to include their home, they will have to buy a new expensive car or move home.

Now I agree that having to walk half a mile in pouring rain occasionally is not that big a deal, but really that’s the point. The marxist Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is simply tightening the screws bit by bit. It’s the death of a thousand cuts for citizens.

Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion punishes the poorest

SMC
December 4, 2022 10:29 am

Communism has so many great ideas. NOT.

Graham
December 4, 2022 11:08 am

This council has gone bonkers .
Power crazy ,no council in any democratic country has the power to control peoples movement in or out of any city .
Get some constitutional lawyers to see what a council can and cannot do .
In New Zealand our socialist ( communist ? } government are going to take over all water services from councils forming mega monolithic entities and appointing Co government representatives from our Maori population.
The government passed the law under urgency and the passed another law to Entrench the new law .
Entrenchment means that it would take a 60% majority in either our parliament or in a referendum to change this law .
Only this weekend the government has backed down and reversed this entrenchment provision because constitutional lawyers have said this is unconstitutional and that governments cannot use this law in this way .
Democracy does not work like that, a governments can not enshrine laws to stop the next government from changing them .

SMC
December 4, 2022 11:24 am

Democracy does not work like that…”

A Democracy, as a distinct form of government, does not work. Not for very long, anyway.

A Republic, as a distinct form of government, is the form of most “Western” governments.

The leftists want the Republics to devolve into Democracy’s. The reason? The Democracy’s will fail, quickly, and turn into Tyranny’s.

The end goal of the Leftist’s is to bring about a Communist Utopia, Tyranny.

I wish we would stop conflating Democracy with Republic.

Rud Istvan
December 4, 2022 10:38 am

Not a UK law expert, but I did a quick search and found nothing that would grant the city authority to so restrict vehicular travel. I expect it will be challenged in court. The UK COVID 19 lockdown legislation plainly does NOT apply.
This proposal would be unconstitutional in the US via the 1st and 14th amendments.

barryjo
December 4, 2022 10:43 am

And the Second Amendment.

SMC
December 4, 2022 11:40 am

The UK doesn’t have a Bill of Rights, much less a Second Amendment.

Bob Meyer
December 4, 2022 11:01 am

I wouldn’t jump the gun on the unconstitutionality of arbitrary lock downs. Rights that are not enumerated in the Bill of Rights are incorporated under the 14th Amendment’s “due process of law” clause but in an inconsistent way. The right to marry is incorporated but the right of free association has not, nor has any economic right been incorporated that was not subsequently de-incorporated like the right to contract.

Interstate travel has been acknowledged but intrastate travel has not. The right to travel interstate was accepted by the Supreme Court in an otherwise horrible ruling that effectively eliminated an entire clause of the 14th Amendment – the “Privileges or Immunities” clause.

While I completely agree with you that there is a right to travel and a right to be free from forced restraint of action, I don’t know that this Supreme Court would uphold these rights and if the court is packed, all rights might disappear.

Nick Stokes
December 4, 2022 11:42 am

“found nothing that would grant the city authority to so restrict vehicular travel”
Of course cities can restrict travel, and very frequently do. It basically just blocks off certain streets with bollards. A conventional traffic management scheme, as in most older cities, and nothing whatever to do with climate.

alastairgray29yahoocom
December 4, 2022 10:51 am

cant see anny reference to this on search engines so maybe a hoax story?

Scissor
December 4, 2022 10:56 am

Either that or possibly super cereal.

Sweet Old Bob
December 4, 2022 11:03 am

https://letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/traffic-filters-2022

kelleydr
December 4, 2022 11:05 am

Do a Google search for “Oxford travel restrictions” and you will find numerous references.

Nick Stokes
December 4, 2022 10:54 am

I have actually encountered this scheme. It is not a “climate lockdown”. It is a conventional traffic control scheme in a congested city. People wanted to keep local residential streets free of through traffic. Of course, not everyone likes it.

walterr070
December 4, 2022 11:30 am

For once, I agree with Nick. Nowhere in the article does it mention climate. Darren Birks is a conspiracy theorist idiot who is taking this way too out of context. Endorsement of this article is a disgrace to the climate realist community. This turns away people who think independently. I want to refer this to my friends but its pieces like these that make me reluctant to do so.

Eric Worrall
Author
December 4, 2022 11:38 am

https://www.mdpi.com/2624-6511/4/1/6

Nick Stokes
December 4, 2022 11:49 am

That academic article has nothing to do with this Oxford scheme. I know the scheme very well. My son lives in Oxford, and has bollards at one end of his street. It is entirely to do with the problem of managing traffic in a busy city with ancient narrow streets, and nothing whatever to do with climate.

SMC
December 4, 2022 11:46 am

From the article:
Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming.”

Nick Stokes
December 4, 2022 11:56 am

Also from the article
A single person’s life will be at the mercy of Communists in central office, dictating the same type of draconian rules we had to avert the last crisis, a mild flu virus so deadly 80% of people didn’t even know they had it. “
As Walter says above, Birks is a conspiracy theorist idiot. You won’t find and of that in the more sober account in the Oxford mail.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 4, 2022 10:59 am

This can’t be real. No citizen would accept this.

1
Editor
December 4, 2022 11:43 am

Oh yes it is real. See my comment December 4, 2022 11:39 am ‘Reply to JohnC’.

mikelowe2013
December 4, 2022 11:00 am

More confirmation for me that University study is NOT the best way to advance your education. To think that our old family home city of Oxford intends to promote this appalling circumvention of personal freedom just emphasises the point. Mao would be proud of these presumably-elected morons! Have they become so used to seeing the city traffic at a complete standstill that they wish to enforce a never-ending repetition of that?

2
December 4, 2022 11:12 am

Why the shock horror surprise – it’s what Electric Cars were/are all about.
They’ll be perfectly able to divide the entire country into x-minute zones , be able to do so remotely, in real time and enforce it remotely. In real time.
what is not to like

Lee Riffee
December 4, 2022 11:34 am

So what happens if people don’t comply? Do they hand out fines, or are they just hoping that people will abide by the restrictions?

Walter Sobchak
December 4, 2022 11:39 am

That is truly bonkers.

I won’t say it can’t happen here, but, thank God, Americans are contentious and heavily armed.

