Claim: Green Terrorists are Planning Major Attacks

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; German news outlet Junge Freiheit claims a leaked police document describes numerous incidents of suspicious drone surveillance of critical energy infrastructure.

Federal Criminal Police Office warns of left-wing extremist attacks November 25, 2022 BERLIN. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has warned of left-wing extremist attacks on critical infrastructure in Germany. In principle, it can be stated that, particularly since the Russian attack on Ukraine, there has been an “increased interest on the part of the left and the climate activist scene in actions against, among other things, infrastructure facilities and commercial companies associated with the oil and gas industry,” according to a BKA report. Secret paper from November 21st, which JUNGE FREIHEIT has. In concrete terms, the authority refers in its paper “Hazard assessment of possible spying behavior of critical infrastructure and military facilities” to numerous cases in which suspicious incidents occurred in the vicinity of important energy systems or military facilities. More than 20 suspicious cases have been registered since February. … Read more: https://jungefreiheit.de/politik/deutschland/2022/bundeskriminalamt-gefahr/

A word of caution. I don’t know much about Junge Freiheit. Wikipedia describes Junge Freiheit as the German “ideological supply ship of right-wing populism“. Maybe they are kindof a German Breitbart? Please comment if you know more.

I don’t have a copy of the alleged leaked document Junge Freiheit claims provides this information.

But if the eco-terror claim is correct, we could be about to enter a terrifying new chapter in green extremism, in which the most fanatical green organisations evolve into fully fledged terrorist cells, dedicated to committing large scale attacks to advance their climate action agenda.

