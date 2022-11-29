Climate ugliness

Claim: Green Terrorists are Planning Major Attacks

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; German news outlet Junge Freiheit claims a leaked police document describes numerous incidents of suspicious drone surveillance of critical energy infrastructure.

Federal Criminal Police Office warns of left-wing extremist attacks

November 25, 2022

BERLIN. The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has warned of left-wing extremist attacks on critical infrastructure in Germany. In principle, it can be stated that, particularly since the Russian attack on Ukraine, there has been an “increased interest on the part of the left and the climate activist scene in actions against, among other things, infrastructure facilities and commercial companies associated with the oil and gas industry,” according to a BKA report. Secret paper from November 21st, which JUNGE FREIHEIT has.

In concrete terms, the authority refers in its paper “Hazard assessment of possible spying behavior of critical infrastructure and military facilities” to numerous cases in which suspicious incidents occurred in the vicinity of important energy systems or military facilities. More than 20 suspicious cases have been registered since February.

Read more: https://jungefreiheit.de/politik/deutschland/2022/bundeskriminalamt-gefahr/

A word of caution. I don’t know much about Junge Freiheit. Wikipedia describes Junge Freiheit as the German “ideological supply ship of right-wing populism“. Maybe they are kindof a German Breitbart? Please comment if you know more.

I don’t have a copy of the alleged leaked document Junge Freiheit claims provides this information.

But if the eco-terror claim is correct, we could be about to enter a terrifying new chapter in green extremism, in which the most fanatical green organisations evolve into fully fledged terrorist cells, dedicated to committing large scale attacks to advance their climate action agenda.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sparko
November 29, 2022 6:19 am

Ah they’ll be dismissed as right wing

4
michael hart
Reply to  Sparko
November 29, 2022 6:31 am

Don’t forget to blame the Russians and the racists and the misogynists.

3
ResourceGuy
November 29, 2022 6:31 am

See no Russians, hear no Russians

3
strativarius
November 29, 2022 6:50 am

Tree spiking isn’t new, I suppose spikers are the original eco- terrorists

3
AleaJactaEst
November 29, 2022 6:52 am

I work in the Norwegian E&P sector – they’ve been at the highest security alert for their offshore infrastructure since multiple drone sightings over the last two months

4
Ron Long
November 29, 2022 7:19 am

Green Wienie Eco-Sabotage has been with us for some time, maybe starting with tree-spiking, as noted by Strativarius, even to the point of utilizing ceramic spikes which could not be detected with simple magnetic susceptability meters. A part of Risk analysis for major companies now includes the potential for being the victim of eco-sabotage. The destruction of a cyanide control valve, and simultaneous opening of the safety control dike, at the gold mine Veladero, in Argentina, in September, 2015, was an example of the warped justification eco-terrorists go to trying to “save the earth”. Businesses need more security, especially those with clandestine history backgrounds, to counter-attack these Loonies. Counter-attack is what capability Ukraine lacks but Taiwan has a lot of.

0
Gary from Belgium
November 29, 2022 7:27 am

I’m pretty sure the Germans wouldn’t take kindly to that kind of sabotage. Only time will tell.

0
Kevin Kilty
November 29, 2022 7:27 am

Just prior to the eclipse in 2017 we in Wyoming were warned about a “suicide cult” that was planning a mass suicide here. People took the advice of “experts” and locked up everything in site, patrolled pastures, etc. There was no evidence that any bad people showed up except the usual number of dopes.

Then in the early summer of 2020 we were warned that BLM was planning riots in our larger cities so that we wouldn’t feel left out. People stood guard on building roof tops all over the state. Nothing happened except for a few left wing activists doing their usual whining. The protests never grew to more than about 250 people cheered on by the usual leftwing retirees who are a subset of the usual number of dopes.

All that these two episodes accomplished was to make folks around here look, as one familty member put it, like a bunch of rednecks.

I am maintaining a sense of complete skepticism until there is hard evidence delivered by some who does not label themselves an expert.

0
Ben Vorlich
November 29, 2022 7:27 am

It’s a short step from disruptions on a motorway to Destroying a motorway bridge.

1
Jackdaw
November 29, 2022 7:44 am

In Britain, we have eco-loons spraying paint on buildings with apparent impunity, how long before they start using more dangerous substances? If these people are able to get away with criminal damage, some will believe they can go further. When does criminality become terrorism?

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: