The Future of COPs

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Guest Humor by Dr Alan Welch FBIS FRAS — 24 November 2022

COP100  

Now COP27 is all over, bar the shouting, a few more facts and figures are available to help in predicting the future of this World Jamboree.

Two charts became available on the CarbonBrief site that showed the number of attendees and the Overrun on the final session.  These have now been analysed and the findings shown below.

Total Attendance.

The attendance figures were extracted from the chart below.

Total numbers, up to COP26, were transferred to an Excel spreadsheet and, like any Climate Investigator worth his salt, analysed Quadratic Curve by applying a.

Projecting the quadratic curve to COP27 gives an attendance of just under 30 thousand compared with an actual figure of about 33 thousand.  Not bad!

Projecting to COP100 results in nearly 413 thousand attendees.  I think Greta Thunberg will be attending, at the age of 92, and will give a major speech entitled “Blah Blah Blah …100 times… Blah Blah Blah).  The projection is shown below

The “acceleration” of attendees is 87 attendees/year2.

Final Session Overrun

 Turning to the overrun figures the data up to COP26 is shown below.

Again, the figures were put into a spreadsheet and give

and

Projecting the Quadratic Curve to COP27 gives an overrun of about 33 hours compared with an actual figure of about 36 hours.  Again, not bad.

The overrun at COP100 is predicted to be 199 hours (1 week, 1 day and 7 hours) and the “acceleration” is 0.025 Hours/year2 (90 seconds/ year2).

Conclusions.

The graphs are so similar to Nerem’s Sea Level predictions [ see here and here ] they must be true!!!

The organisers of COP100 must provide 10 times more parking spots for private jets and nearly an infinite supply of strong coffee.

# # # # #

Comment by Kip Hansen:

Alan Welch has produced a couple of posts analyzing Sea level Rise Acceleration claims [.pdf] coming out of the sea level group headed by R.S. Nerem at the University of Colorado, Boulder.   Links to Dr. Welch’s posts are in the Conclusions above.

For those of you who have a tendency to take things too seriously, please realize that this post is meant as humor.

# # # # #

RickWill
November 23, 2022 2:23 pm

The burning question for COP100 prediction is – are electric airplanes still termed “jets”?

And in addition to the strong coffee they will need a humungous solar farm to charge all the batteries in those aircraft.

I do not even know if there will be batteries able to fly aircraft close to supersonic speed. Can you imagine Al Gore (or his protege) flying in on a propeller driven aircraft. That may be the cost of going woke.

2
Coeur de Lion
November 23, 2022 2:25 pm

Ridiculous! They can’t possibly go on to 100 COPs!

1
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
November 23, 2022 3:06 pm

Coeur ==> Attherate they make progress, I think they will.

0
macha
November 23, 2022 2:41 pm

Since these are models, the future is set…right? Better start preparing.

2
mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 23, 2022 2:43 pm

Pretty soon COP attendees will grow to the point they can declare themselves a country and vie for climate reparations.

2
RickWill
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 23, 2022 3:18 pm

They already have the reparations and the UN has a far higher status than country. There is no law they need abide. They happily discard human rights when it does not fit their prescription of how the hoi pollio should behave.

0
kalsel3294
November 23, 2022 3:01 pm

Is there any trending data on attendees leaving early complaining of “bureaucratic nonsense”.as was the case with the latest conference?

0
John the Econ
November 23, 2022 3:03 pm

Makes sense. We’ll all be employees of the state by then.

0
Paul Hurley
November 23, 2022 3:24 pm

Now that’s a hockey stick! (COP-ey stick?)

0
michael hart
November 23, 2022 3:35 pm

Nice attention to Units. I like that.

0
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  michael hart
November 23, 2022 3:55 pm

Hart ==> Looks like Dr. Welch left the years (or rather COP numbers) off the bottoms of several graphs. You’ll have to use your imagination.

0
heme212
November 23, 2022 3:50 pm

put on in Rhode Island and see what happens to your curve.

0
heme212
Reply to  heme212
November 23, 2022 3:51 pm

one

0
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  heme212
November 23, 2022 3:56 pm

heme ==> and hold it in January…..

0
