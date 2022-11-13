Sunday Funday: New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls at You When You Turn the Heat Up

From the Babylon Bee

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — Google, the makers of the Nest™ thermostat that totally does not track your every movement and thought, has partnered with climate activist Greta Thunberg to make a thermostat that scowls at you when you attempt to turn the heat up.

The Greta Thunberg Thermostat™ also emits an audible, “How dare you” if it hears you emit dangerous methane into the atmosphere in the form of a fart.

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-greta-thunberg-thermostat-scowls-at-you-when-turning-the-heat-up