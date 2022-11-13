Greta Thunberg Thermostat™
Humor

Sunday Funday: New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls at You When You Turn the Heat Up

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

From the Babylon Bee

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — Google, the makers of the Nest™ thermostat that totally does not track your every movement and thought, has partnered with climate activist Greta Thunberg to make a thermostat that scowls at you when you attempt to turn the heat up.

The Greta Thunberg Thermostat™ also emits an audible, “How dare you” if it hears you emit dangerous methane into the atmosphere in the form of a fart.

https://babylonbee.com/news/new-greta-thunberg-thermostat-scowls-at-you-when-turning-the-heat-up

The thermostat has many new features:

  • A backlit screen that displays the names of people who will probably die because you bumped it from 63º to 64º in mid-January.
  • Emits a loud siren if you leave the front door open for more than three seconds.
  • Reports you to the United Nations Climate Police if it feels like you might be thinking about turning on a lamp.
  • Smiles at you when you turn the heat down, but it still looks like a scowl.

Read the full story the the Babylon Bee.

barryjo
November 13, 2022 10:06 am

Good Grief! Don’t give them any more ideas.

1
Tom Halla
November 13, 2022 10:09 am

It is hard to do parody of the inherently riduculous.

1
Fran
November 13, 2022 10:11 am

It is already here. I read somewhere that Alexa caught a pedofile, and her testimony was admitted in court.

1
Decaf
Reply to  Fran
November 13, 2022 10:21 am

That’s twisted. I think of all those who tried to go to court regarding the last election or the parents of transgender children who lost their case, only to hear they’re now going with a robot…

0
Joy
November 13, 2022 10:19 am

I thought it was serious, I din’t realise it was parody.
A snowglobe would be a good idea

0
ResourceGuy
November 13, 2022 10:20 am

Is there a version that shows jet exhaust coming at you from John Kerry taking off in a jet? or maybe a 40-vehicle motorcade of Biden scrolling by?

0
Alpha
November 13, 2022 10:38 am

LOL! very funny…

0
