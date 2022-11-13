Sunday Funday: New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls at You When You Turn the Heat Up

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — Google, the makers of the Nest™ thermostat that totally does not track your every movement and thought, has partnered with climate activist Greta Thunberg to make a thermostat that scowls at you when you attempt to turn the heat up.
The Greta Thunberg Thermostat™ also emits an audible, “How dare you” if it hears you emit dangerous methane into the atmosphere in the form of a fart.https://babylonbee.com/news/new-greta-thunberg-thermostat-scowls-at-you-when-turning-the-heat-up
The thermostat has many new features:
- A backlit screen that displays the names of people who will probably die because you bumped it from 63º to 64º in mid-January.
- Emits a loud siren if you leave the front door open for more than three seconds.
- Reports you to the United Nations Climate Police if it feels like you might be thinking about turning on a lamp.
- Smiles at you when you turn the heat down, but it still looks like a scowl.
Read the full story the the Babylon Bee.