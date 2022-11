President Joe Biden, who feels wind in his sails after a midterm election that was not as bad as many predicted for his party, addressed the globalist crowd at COP27 today.

In today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, The Heartland Institute’s Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, Linnea Lueken, and H. Sterling Burnett offer instant analysis of his speech, what it means for American climate and energy policy, and if it will make any difference to the world.

Watch LIVE here:





