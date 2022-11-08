Original image: Man at bridge holding head with hands and screaming. By Edvard Munch - WebMuseum at ibiblioPage: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/Image URL: http://www.ibiblio.org/wm/paint/auth/munch/munch.scream.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37610298
Climate Politics Ridiculae

More “Scared” Climate Scientists Sharing Their Emotions

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Poor timing guys, Halloween was a week ago.

Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis

The former BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin has spent his career talking to scientists. Now they’re telling him they’re scared of what they’re seeing

Roger Harrabin Mon 7 Nov 2022 19.30 AEDT

Back in the 1980s, when climate research began to really take off, scientists were desperate to retain their credibility as they unravelled the potentially dire consequences of the “new” phenomenon of global warming. Most journalists tiptoed round this topic because no one wanted to lose their reputation by scaremongering. But as the science steadily became overwhelming researchers pushed their conclusions in the face of policymakers.

More and more scientists are now admitting publicly that they are scared by the recent climate extremes, such as the floods in Pakistan and west Africa, the droughts and heatwaves in Europe and east Africa, and the rampant ice melt at the poles.

The heat phenomenon in the Canadian town of Lytton, for instance, produced a “dome” of trapped heat that cranked up the temperature to 49.6CWildfires raged and the town was razed. I broke the news to one of the Royal Society’s leading members, Prof Sir Brian Hoskins, but at first he did not believe me. Then he said: “Oh, my god, that’s really scary.”

Scientists are also frustrated by the limitations of their knowledge. Prof Richard Allan, a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said: “Climate change is only going to get worse. A global rise of 1.5C will be much worse than now. But when you get down to local scales we’re getting extremes than the models can’t capture. That includes local-scale droughts and floods. It’s these events that are difficult to picture.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/07/why-scientists-are-using-the-word-scary-over-the-climate-crisis

Seriously? Is this the $trillion disaster they’ve all been warning us about? A freak hot day in a Canadian town?

49.9C (121F) is hot, but totally survivable. I used to work in temperatures hotter than 49.9C. One particularly hot day the temperature hit 55C (131F) in the factory. There were clouds of steam floating around the factory floor, from the leaky hydraulic hot presses. The management brought us drinks every 5 minutes, but we kept on working. It never occurred to us to stop – we had bills to pay.

I feel sorry for people who lost their homes in the Lytton fires – but in Australia we’ve learned the hard way, it is much more effective to protect yourself from forest fires by clearing the area around your home, than by investing in wind turbines. I know this is a difficult concept for some politicians and climate scientists to understand, but fire needs something to burn. No flammables, no fire. Especially those highly flammable resin filled pines I see in all those pictures of Canada.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
E. Schaffer
November 8, 2022 10:04 am

People are scared by what they don’t understand. Sure “climate scientists” are scared by climate..

6
Reply
Doug
November 8, 2022 10:08 am

It is very easy to frighten some people….especially those who have been drinking Kool-aid of their own concoction . So many emotional cripples in our society.

3
Reply
Bruce Cobb
November 8, 2022 10:08 am

“Carbon” has become an evil force, not unlike the “witches” of centuries ago. It is pure hysteria on a mass scale.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
November 8, 2022 10:11 am

Wildlands management tends to treat Aborigines or American Indians as if they never existed, and the wildlands were never actively managed, mostly with controlled fires.
Active grazing will mimic some of the effects of controlled fires, but the attitude that the way to care for wildlands is to “leave them alone” is pure Disney nature “documentary” from the 1950’s. People are evil, you see, and apart from “nature”.

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 8, 2022 10:46 am

The problem with leaving them alone is that man has managed them for centuries.
Leaving them alone doesn’t imply that they’ll return to the nirvana they were in the past.

0
Reply
Paul S.
November 8, 2022 10:11 am

Climate “Scientists” are scared that their fraud will be revealed, and their funding will come to an end.

4
Reply
strativarius
November 8, 2022 10:12 am

“”But when you get down to local scales we’re getting extremes than the models can’t capture. “”

I wouldn’t worry, the models are junk. This is probably the wettest drought I’ve ever experienced!

1
Reply
Redge
Reply to  strativarius
November 8, 2022 10:59 am

And at the same time as the dryest flood

0
Reply
Toby Nixon
November 8, 2022 10:12 am

Methinks what they’re mostly scared about is losing their livelihoods when their fake crisis is finally exposed and all their supportive politicians are replaced with people with common sense. It’s a shame they have done so much damage to science and so much trust will have been lost.

3
Reply
Mark Whitney
November 8, 2022 10:13 am

I imagine what really frightens them is the prospect that the trough may eventually not be filled and the long pigs will have only each other for lunch.

2
Reply
Sam Capricci
November 8, 2022 10:14 am

Hysteria is a money making business now, especially when the governments can use it to increase their power.

2
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
November 8, 2022 10:21 am

“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”
— Charles MacKay

1
Reply
Art
November 8, 2022 10:27 am

Lytton, for those unfamiliar with the town, is situated ina very hot, very dry area that frequently records the hottest temperatures in Canada. Yes that heat dome was unusual, but the town could have burned on any hot day of any summer of the past if a fire started at one end of town and was pushed by a strong wind as happened that day.

2
Reply
Pete Bonk
Reply to  Art
November 8, 2022 10:41 am

Some people act as if a hot day will cause buildings, cars, trees and people to spontaneously combust, FFS. High winds on a day when the temperature is cool, say 5 to 0C (41F-32F) will make it very hard to extinguish a blaze. Happens all over, every winter.

0
Reply
Howard Dewhirst
November 8, 2022 10:37 am

Perhaps Harrabin can explain why the fear of global warming took over from the fear of another ice age, which was the consensus in the 1970s?

1
Reply
Duane
November 8, 2022 10:42 am

It’s much scarier to freeze in the dark, and to have your income reduced, and your cost of living greatly increased, all in the name of some faceless scientist who gets paid to scare you.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 8, 2022 10:44 am

‘Climate scientists are scared of what they are seeing.’ They should also be embarrassed by what they are seeing:

  1. Their climate models are observationally wrong several different ways.
  2. Sea level rise did not accelerate.
  3. Arctic summer sea ice did not disappear.
  4. Glacier National Park still has glaciers.
  5. UK children still know snow.

It is scary when you have been big picture wrong for now 40 years. Grants could get cut. Climate science jobs could be at risk—after all, if the science is settled who needs climate scientists any more?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: