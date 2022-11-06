Open Thread
Open Thread
It’s about 70 F early in the morning of November 6 here in north central Massachusetts. No doubt the local climatistas are tearing their hair out and whining, “but it’s suppossed to be much colder with rain and snow and winds and….”. And I’m about to head off to a forest for a day of timber cruising! Can’t wait!
Heads up everyone along the east coast of Florida. Your in the sights of another big storm. Joe Bastardi believes it will be a hurricane when it comes ashore and at this time thinks it will come ashore somewhere between Miami and Cape Kennedy.
Friends like these…
“”Joe Biden’s climate envoy has questioned the UK’s plans to expand North Sea oil and gas production dramatically, warning it will not solve the energy crisis
The former US vice-president said he did not know the full details of the UK’s controversial plans which are set to award more than 100 licences to extract oil and gas in the North Sea.
But he said: “The truth is, and this is indisputable, that wind power and solar power are cheaper energy than fossil fuel energy today.””
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/cop27-climate-oil-gas-kerry-b2218302.html
The truth is the 6 houses, 12 cars, 2 yachts and a private jet don’t count
I am curious about global warming as in warming around the globe allegedly caused by CO2 and Greenhouse gases.
As Andy May has pointed out it seems that AR5/ AR6 now records the Northern Hemisphere is warming at 0.26 C per decade and the Southern Hemisphere at 0.11C per decade, some 2 and 1/2 times less.
As is well publicised the world is said to have warmed by 1.07C since pre-industrial times ( the baseline being 1850-1900) but in Australia the State of the Climate Report notes the continent has warmed at 1.44C since 1850-1900.
Then there is the paper that Willis notes showing no warming in the Antarctica in seven decades ( Schmidt et al ?) and the paper showing no warming in Northern China in 5000 years.
Plenty of papers elsewhere show varied warming globally.
To the point.
How can CO2 a pervasive well mixed gas encircling the earth cause such diversity in warming?
I think W.E.had it right.
There are many other forcings and influences at play in the climate as well as negative feedbacks influencing the Greenhouse Effect.(GHE).
Views?