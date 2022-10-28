LIVE AT NOON CDT Today – Why the Uptick in Climate Protests and Stunts?

Participate in the chat on the YouTube stream LIVE at Noon CT today and every Friday to get your questions answered.



There’s been a sharp uptick in protests in the name of a climate change induced catastrophe across the globe. Fridays for Future, the group inspired by Greta Thunberg, recently held protests in 450 locations. Stories are flooding the news of protestors gluing themselves to private property and then expecting the businesses to cooperate with their demands. Why the sharp uptick in protests? Are these grassroot protests or is this a political scheme?

Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, Linnea Lueken, and JunkScience.com’s Steve Milloy discuss the global situation this week on Climate Change Roundtable.

Join us LIVE on YouTube at noon CT today.

