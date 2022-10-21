Climate Politics

IEP Ecological Threat Report: Global Climate Concern Dropped 1.5% since 2019

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Much ado and handwringing – According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, global climate concern dropped 1.5% to 48%, between 2019 and 2021.

Between 2019 and the end of 2021 the world’s population became less concerned about climate change, dropping by 1.5 per cent, to 48 per cent. This may be partially explained by COVID-19 and concerns regarding more immediate issues, such as health and livelihoods.

The three countries with the biggest falls in concern were Singapore, Namibia and Zambia, with falls of 24, 21 and 18 per cent respectively.

Citizens of the world’s biggest polluters, China and Russia, became less concerned about climate change, recording a substantial drop of three per cent each.

China is one of the countries least concerned about the impact of climate change over the next 20 years at just 20.1 per cent. India, the world’s third largest polluter, scores poorly at 38.8 per cent.

Six of the nine regions of the world recorded less concern, with the South Asia, North America and Europe regions being the only ones to improve.

Regions exposed to the highest level of ecological threat, are on average the least concerned with climate change, with only 27.4 per cent of respondents in MENA and 39.1 per cent of South Asians perceiving climate change as a very serious threat.

Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia ranked war, terrorism, crime and violence as greater concerns than climate change.

55.9 per cent of Europeans and 55.7 per cent of North Americans perceived climate change as a very serious threat.

Read more: https://www.visionofhumanity.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ETR-2022-Web.pdf

This poll is an obviously a blow for green globalists. All those billions of dollars spent on alarmist climate propaganda since 2019, and all they have to show for all that money and effort is a slight fall in interest.

My guess is the drop in concern is more a measure of the worsening global economic outlook than a significant change in the level of belief in the fake climate crisis. People experiencing real problems tend to pay less attention to fantasy problems like climate change.

It is disappointing that 55% of Americans and Europeans still believe. On the other hand, this means that despite energy price rises, gasoline price shocks and supermarket shortages, most Americans and Europeans still enjoy the luxury of being able to worry about issues other than where their next meal is coming from.

Tom Halla
October 21, 2022 2:04 pm

And at that, polling tends to be almost ridiculous. When people are asked how much they are willing to personally pay to deal with the “threat”, the amounts are negligible.

Gregory Woods
October 21, 2022 2:05 pm

55.7 per cent of North Americans perceived climate change as a very serious threat.

Does that include Mexicans? Or are they not in NA?

Rud Istvan
October 21, 2022 2:17 pm

Amazing that it is still so high, rather than it dropped a bit. Testament to 40 years of IPCC ‘science’ fear mongering.

Edward Katz
October 21, 2022 2:18 pm

As long as the mainstream media won’t print/broadcast/telecast anything that’s not approved by their benefactors such as leftist governments and environmental groups throwing money at them, there will still be too many Europeans and North Americans falling for the sky-is-falling propaganda. Whether they’ll actually do anything like dramatically altering their lifestyles to supposedly fight climate change is another story and a good thing too because such lack of action will keep the Greens out of power and the Green hucksters from forcing too many of their products on the populace.

John Bell
Reply to  Edward Katz
October 21, 2022 2:39 pm

YUP! I know so many lefties and to me it is obvious how they feel compelled to pay lip service to CC…sure…but to change their behavior and habits (give up luxuries to reduce C02) oh well no, they use so little, you know, the cuts need to be made elsewhere, and the government should supply it all to the little people free. And they believe if the green energy can be made big enough it will take off on its own with.

Spetzer86
October 21, 2022 2:37 pm

The discussion is likely to get very real in the USA come 2023. Between fuel, fertilizer and other farm chemicals, agricultural prices have to go through the roof just so farmers can come close to break even. Otherwise, there won’t be anything worth harvesting in the Fall, because they won’t be able to afford to plant.

tgasloli
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 21, 2022 2:51 pm

But that is the plan: slowly impoverish the population through inflation. You will own nothing and they will be rich & happy.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Spetzer86
October 21, 2022 2:54 pm

True. Why further food and fuel inflation is baked into the Biden cake. And next year, also hybrid/GMO seed inflation because they use the same fuel and fertilizer, just the year before final planting. Impacts corn and soy, not rice and wheat. So will be further big downstream impacts on meat (beef, pork, poultry), dairy, eggs, and E10 gasoline. (double the price of corn, double the price of ethanol, raises e10 gasoline 20% (2*0.1=0.2=20%).

Smart Rock
October 21, 2022 2:44 pm

The other thing that has happened since 2019 is the covid-19 pandemic. This has taught an awful lot of folk that you can’t believe what your so-called leaders tell you, no matter how often and how stridently they repeat it. I’m surprised that the drop in climate concern is so small – almost within the range of error of that type of poll.

If you’ve lost your job because the pandemic restrictions forced your employer to close, are you going to worry about climate change?

