IEP Ecological Threat Report: Global Climate Concern Dropped 1.5% since 2019

Essay by Eric Worrall

Much ado and handwringing – According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, global climate concern dropped 1.5% to 48%, between 2019 and 2021.

…

Between 2019 and the end of 2021 the world’s population became less concerned about climate change, dropping by 1.5 per cent, to 48 per cent. This may be partially explained by COVID-19 and concerns regarding more immediate issues, such as health and livelihoods.

The three countries with the biggest falls in concern were Singapore, Namibia and Zambia, with falls of 24, 21 and 18 per cent respectively.

Citizens of the world’s biggest polluters, China and Russia, became less concerned about climate change, recording a substantial drop of three per cent each.

China is one of the countries least concerned about the impact of climate change over the next 20 years at just 20.1 per cent. India, the world’s third largest polluter, scores poorly at 38.8 per cent.

Six of the nine regions of the world recorded less concern, with the South Asia, North America and Europe regions being the only ones to improve.

Regions exposed to the highest level of ecological threat, are on average the least concerned with climate change, with only 27.4 per cent of respondents in MENA and 39.1 per cent of South Asians perceiving climate change as a very serious threat.

Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia ranked war, terrorism, crime and violence as greater concerns than climate change.

55.9 per cent of Europeans and 55.7 per cent of North Americans perceived climate change as a very serious threat.

…