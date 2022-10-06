Announcements

Tim Ball’s Memorial Fund Wrap Up

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
4 Comments

To All,

Our entire family has been humbled by all the wonderful communications regarding Dr. Ball, and to all who contributed to his memorial fund.

As a family we intend on keeping the archive of Dr. Ball’s work and writings in as many formats as feasible.  A portion of the contributions will be put to that end.

The tally so far is at approximately $25,000 Canadian.

Grateful to Anthony Watts for hosting (with extreme patience and kindness) this event, and those who stand behind Anthony to make “Watts Up With That?” the legend it has become.

For those wondering why we aren’t pursuing legal action, it is not complicated. Suffice to say ”ain’t no gas left in the tank”.

For those suggesting “pro bono”, the truth is, it is never pro bono in the end and the stress of 30 years of battling the activists in court has done the intended damage.

There are plenty taking up the mantle of logic and reason, thankfully, and we will support them as we have Dr. Ball.

Thank you to every last one of you reading this from the entire Ball family.

Sincerely,

David C Ball on behalf of Martha Ball and family

“The process is the punishment” -Mark Steyn

4.7 14 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bridget Howard-Smith
October 6, 2022 6:08 am

I don’t suppose it will happen, but Michael Mann should be squirming with contrition and embarrassment at the damage he has done to Dr Ball and his family.

0
Reply
Randy Stubbings
October 6, 2022 6:48 am

The objective of the fanatical among the environmentalists is to save the world FROM humans, not FOR humans. Casualties are fine. Dr. Ball will be among the more eminent of them.

6
Reply
strativarius
October 6, 2022 8:01 am

How does Mann sleep at night?

It’s a puzzle. Even your average atheist isn’t that cold.

Maybe that’s the answer to perceived global heating – stay frosty, especially toward your fellow humanity

Last edited 59 minutes ago by strativarius
0
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  strativarius
October 6, 2022 8:20 am

Because the nasty lying little slime ball M Mann is a legend … in his own mind.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: