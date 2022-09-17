Professor Leslie Hughes, Climate Council member and Climate Authority member. Source Guardian, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Climate Economics

Aussie Climate Authority Member Demands Net Zero by 2040

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A surprisingly timid target from a member of Tim Flannery’s climate council.

Australia should reach net zero by 2040, new Climate Change Authority member says 

Exclusive: Prof Lesley Hughes, a climate specialist appointed this week, says current target is not good enough

Graham Readfearn @readfearn Sat 17 Sep 2022 06.00 AEST

A new scientific member of the government’s revamped Climate Change Authority has said Australia should be aiming to reach net zero at least a decade earlier than 2050.

Prof Lesley Hughes, a biologist and climate change specialist, said Australia’s current climate target for 2030 was “not good enough” but said the new government was showing a willingness to listen to the science.

Hughes is one of three new female appointments announced by energy minister Chris Bowen earlier this week to address concerns the authority’s board was weighed too heavily towards business and fossil fuels.

The Albanese government has legislated a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by 2030, based on 2005 levels – an increase on the Morrison government’s 26% cut.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/17/australia-should-aim-for-net-zero-by-2040-new-climate-change-authority-member-says

My question, why not aim for 2035? Or 2030?

Peak Australian electricity use is 32GW. World Nuclear gives the cost of a new plant at $2500 / KWh in China. So $2500 x 1000,000 x 32 = $80 billion to eliminate Aussie electricity CO2 emissions.

I’m using Chinese figures, because I’m assuming an element of mass production efficiency, like France achieved in the 1970s, or China is achieving today.

How long does it take to build a nuclear plant? Around 5 years according to world nuclear. But you don’t have to build them one at a time – all of them could be built in parallel.

There are currently 55 nuclear plants under construction – so there are plenty of nuclear engineers available to assist an Aussie mass buildup of nuclear power capacity. Retired senior nuclear engineers would come out of the woodwork to support a project like that.

Starting today, Australia could achieve electricity net zero by 2027. Or if we add a few years for the politicians to get their act together, including 12-24 months for a few locals to be trained as nuclear plant operators, so lets say 2030.

Of course we wouldn’t need 32GW of energy all the time, that’s the peak power demand. Most of the time demand is much lower. So building 32GW of nuclear power would provide vast amounts of cheap surplus zero carbon electricity for industry, like Aluminium smelters, so Australia could climb the value chain by selling a higher proportion of processed minerals. Some of that energy could also be used for cheap overnight recharges for EVs. Renewables struggle to provide decent output at night – even wind tends to drop after sundown.

If you think these numbers are ridiculously optimistic, we have proof it is possible. France converted their electricity from fossil fuel to nuclear in the 1970s, most of their electricity still comes from nuclear reactors. The French motivation was energy security rather than climate change, but if climate change really is such an emergency, the French provided a roadmap others could follow. Some of the engineers who converted France to zero carbon nuclear in two decades are still alive, and could share their learnings.

My point is, there is no need for Climate Counsellor Professor Lesley Hughes to be so timid. Especially since the Climate Council maintains wind and solar are cheaper than coal, and battery storage is doable, so no doubt her numbers for converting Australia to renewables are even more optimistic than mine.

Old Man Winter
September 17, 2022 6:07 pm

Be careful what you wish for!

Bryan A
September 17, 2022 6:14 pm

What will peak demand do by 2030 WRT the potential electrification of current FF sourced energy (Cooking, Heating, Transportation). And what about Australia’s share of Global Transportation (Shipping, Airlines, etc.). Will Qantas Airlines go Battery Batty?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bryan A
September 17, 2022 6:31 pm

Shh, you’ll spoil the surprise 😉

Waza
September 17, 2022 6:36 pm

Just remember Net Zero is not Zero.
You can achieve Net Zero by paying people to make promises that they will do really really good social justice projects.

Serge Wright
September 17, 2022 6:37 pm

Electricity generation only accounts for 30% of the emissions. I agree that could be transitioned rapidly to nuclear if the political will existed, but the other 70% of emissions are more problematic and require offshoring of industry and the end of farming and importation of food from countries that are outside of the CO2 restriction cartel.

Barry James
September 17, 2022 6:48 pm

The “Climate Council” is an activist group headed by the infamous Tim (Flim) Flannery. It has no official standing. Nobody cares what they think. It’s about on par with Cook’s “Skeptical Science”

Waza
September 17, 2022 6:54 pm

Eric
You will have to explain yourself better regarding cost. Firstly, I think you mean $2500KWe, but secondly what does that actually mean.
It all seems complicated for me so I don’t know how a climate change scientist will understand.

Sorry but getting costs even closely correct is important.
Here in Melbourne for comparison, the promised $50 Billion Suburban Rail Loop is now estimated to cost $125 Billion

