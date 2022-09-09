Presentations

LIVE AT NOON CDT: Are we abandoning the next generation?

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
2 Comments

It’s no secret that renewable energy is nowhere near as reliable as traditional forms of energy. When the wind doesn’t blow or sun doesn’t shine, the lights turn off. Californians deal with rolling blackouts regularly. Texans lost power during a record breaking winter storm, costing lives.

Are global leaders abandoning the next generation in favor of virtue signaling how green they are? Or, is reality beginning to set in?

Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, H. Sterling Burnett, and Linnea Lueken discuss recent events regarding the use of renewables in today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable.

2 Comments
Chaswarnertoo
September 9, 2022 9:47 am

You are the carbon they want to reduce.

Philip
September 9, 2022 11:19 am

Even when the wind does blow … they turn off the electricity anyway.
Three to four day deliberate blackouts for regions of Oregon today, because of 35mph wind.

