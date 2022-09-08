Green Champion Switzerland: Jail Time If you Heat Your Home Above 19C / 66F

Essay by Eric Worrall

Switzerland is considering imposing three year jail sentences on anyone who turns up the thermostat, if energy rationing is imposed.

Switzerland considers JAILING anyone who heats rooms above 19C for up to three years if the country is forced to ration gas due to Ukraine war

The country could also give fines of up to 3,000 Swiss Francs (£2,667)

In gas-heated buildings, water could not be heated to more than 60C (140F)

Radiant heaters would be banned and saunas and swimming pools would have to be cold

Likely that the proposed measures will be subject to challenges and disputes

PUBLISHED: 23:09 AEST, 7 September 2022 | UPDATED: 23:30 AEST, 7 September 2022

Switzerland is considering jailing anyone who heats their rooms above 19C for up to three years if the country is forced to ration gas due to the Ukraine war.

The country could also give fines to those who violate the proposed new regulations.

Speaking to Blick, Markus Sporndli, who is a spokesman for the Federal Department of Finance, explained that the rate for fines on a daily basis could start at 30 Swiss Francs (£26).

