Switzerland WEF Transition Ranking 2021. Source World Economy Forum, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Green Champion Switzerland: Jail Time If you Heat Your Home Above 19C / 66F

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Switzerland is considering imposing three year jail sentences on anyone who turns up the thermostat, if energy rationing is imposed.

Switzerland considers JAILING anyone who heats rooms above 19C for up to three years if the country is forced to ration gas due to Ukraine war

  • The country could also give fines of up to 3,000 Swiss Francs (£2,667)
  • In gas-heated buildings, water could not be heated to more than 60C (140F)
  • Radiant heaters would be banned and saunas and swimming pools would have to be cold
  • Likely that the proposed measures will be subject to challenges and disputes  

By OLIVIA DEVEREUX-EVANS FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 23:09 AEST, 7 September 2022 | UPDATED: 23:30 AEST, 7 September 2022

Switzerland is considering jailing anyone who heats their rooms above 19C for up to three years if the country is forced to ration gas due to the Ukraine war.  

The country could also give fines to those who violate the proposed new regulations.

Speaking to Blick, Markus Sporndli, who is a spokesman for the Federal Department of Finance, explained that the rate for fines on a daily basis could start at 30 Swiss Francs (£26).

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11189267/Switzerland-considers-JAILING-heat-rooms-19C-country-forced-ration-gas.html

Switzerland is one of the top ranking countries in the World Economic Forum Energy Transition List. I guess the WEF neglected to explain their plan for a transition to cheaper renewable energy includes jail time if you actually try to use any of that “cheap” energy.

Update (EW): Corrected the format of the quoted article.

Tom Halla
September 8, 2022 2:06 pm

Paul Ehrlich said that having cheap, unlimited power would be like “giving an idiot child a machine gun”.
The greens want shortages, so it is not a bug, it is a feature.

11
Reply
Tony Sullivan
September 8, 2022 2:06 pm

I sure hope Swiss citizens haven’t agreed to smart meters…

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
September 8, 2022 2:56 pm

No need to worry. The temperature sensors of a smart meter are so easily tricked, even a climate scientist can do it. Of course they have experience.

5
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Scissor
September 8, 2022 3:06 pm

They certainly do…

From: Phil Jones
To: ray bradley ,mann@xxxxx.xxx, mhughes@xxxx.xxx
Subject: Diagram for WMO Statement
Date: Tue, 16 Nov 1999 13:31:15 +0000
Cc: k.briffa@xxx.xx.xx,t.osborn@xxxx.xxx
 
Dear Ray, Mike and Malcolm,

Once Tim’s got a diagram here we’ll send that either later today or
first thing tomorrow.
I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps
to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) amd from
1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline. …
 
Cheers
Phil

(Source: Climategate Emails excerpts,

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/11/19/breaking-news-story-hadley-cru-has-apparently-been-hacked-hundreds-of-files-released/

(Note: the 3rd group of Climategate emails, given to Steven Mosher in 2009 to keep have never been published. And every time I bring up that fact, WUWT says nothing about it at all. Sigh.))

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Janice Moore
September 8, 2022 3:22 pm

“Note: the 3rd group of Climategate emails, given to Steven Mosher in 2009 to keep have never been published.”

That’s news to me. I would like to hear more.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Abbott
September 8, 2022 3:31 pm

My understanding is it mostly contains a lot of personal stuff, not particularly relevant to climate science, which is why they weren’t released in full. We still don’t know who the leaker was.

My money is on “Just Read Me” Harry the software developer – it had to be someone with IT skills, who was connected to the project and knew enough climate science to understand what they were reading.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Simonsays
September 8, 2022 2:08 pm

It’s the old approach of, The floggings will continue until morale improves.
Maybe the population will finally wake, but I doubt it, the Swiss are a very compliant society.

2
Reply
James Allen
September 8, 2022 2:10 pm

Well, you could just go out and have the police break the windows in any home heated above the allowable temps, and forbid repairs until spring. That’s probably cheaper than housing a prisoner for three years and it stimulates the window repair business too. Win win! /sarc

4
Reply
John Garrett
September 8, 2022 2:17 pm

The Swiss have hydropower out the wazoo..

1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  John Garrett
September 8, 2022 2:53 pm

Good point, Mr. Garrett.

At the beginning of the 1970s, almost 90% of the country’s electricity production came from hydropower … Following the commissioning of Swiss nuclear power plants, this share gradually declined ***

With its Energy Strategy 2050, the federal government aims to increase average annual electricity production from hydropower to 38,600 gigawatt hours (GWh/a) by 2050 (37,400 GWh/a by 2035).

(Source: https://swissfederalism.ch/en/hydropower-switzerland/ )

Switzerland is nearly self-sufficient in electricity production. In 2021, more than 680 hydroelectric plants generated 61.5% of the electricity consumed in Switzerland. The country’s four nuclear plants generated another 28.5% of the electricity consumed in Switzerland, but also exported approximately half of their total production.

Switzerland will decommission its nuclear power plants by taking them offline at the end of their current expected lifespan, but no later than 2034, in accordance with a national referendum held in 2011. (The first plant, Mühleberg, was taken offline in December 2019.)
 
(Source: https://www.trade.gov/country-commercial-guides/switzerland-energy (emphases mine))

Conclusion:

They are threatening their citizens with prison (or fines) to keep the money flowing to energy sector investors. Yes, their foolish destruction of their nuclear power production is disgusting (because it is based on lies by the “renewables” crooks about human CO2 emissions) and unnecessary, but, by ramping up hydropower, they would, but for exporting hydropower, have plenty of affordable, truly clean, power.

So, “Bob,” sadly, once again, the lip-curlingly revolting answer (to, “Why…”) is:

MONEY.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
September 8, 2022 3:36 pm

Europe had a bad drought this year, and Swiss hydropower has been affected. Pity they don’t have more backup capacity to fall back on, like those evil fossil fuels, or a few more nuclear plants.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Laralee Nelson
September 8, 2022 2:19 pm

Wonder if the jail would be warmer? Perhaps while in jail you get sick and require hospitalization? Will the hospital be warmer? Maybe jail with room and board and the hospital with room and board is actually an enticement

7
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Laralee Nelson
September 8, 2022 3:26 pm

Beat me to it Laralee 🙂

If I was freezing my a55 off at home, was unemployed, I’d certainly consider seeing out the winter in cozy “enlightened” government care facilities.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 8, 2022 2:24 pm

What’s the thermostat setting in the jail?

In the U.S., one could assembly a legal team if the jail (temperature) conditions are “abusive”.

4
Reply
billtoo
September 8, 2022 2:25 pm

so even if you cut, split, stack, and dry your own firewood to displace 95% of your heating burden, the extra 5% will get you arrested?

gotta love bureaucrats

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 8, 2022 2:26 pm

Just record the thermostat readings through the Swiss banks and their numbered tax haven accounts for the dictators.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 8, 2022 2:28 pm

Does the jail time apply to celebrity Americans or just the commoners?

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 8, 2022 2:29 pm

I’m sure the UN delegates will comply with that one and not use diplomatic immunity. /sarc

1
Reply
Janice Moore
September 8, 2022 2:59 pm

Excellent exposé, Mr. Worrall (as usual 🙂 ).

Suggestion: Edit the title to, “Green” Champion ..

(See Peter Huber’s excellent book, Hard Green, for why “Green,” versus Green, would be the better choice.)

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Janice Moore
September 8, 2022 3:42 pm

Thanks Janice 🙂

0
Reply
Streetcred
September 8, 2022 2:59 pm

Will all public buildings and politicians be likewise regulated ? It should be absolutely transparent and real time data should be recorded for public access.

1
Reply
4 Eyes
Reply to  Streetcred
September 8, 2022 3:12 pm

Elites will be exempted. You must know by now that some animals are more equal than others .

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 8, 2022 3:12 pm

A cold sauna? What is the difference between a cold shower and a cold sauna? Please don’t answer.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
September 8, 2022 3:22 pm

Switzerland is one of the top ranking countries in the World Economic Forum Energy Transition List

The Energy Transition Index ‘is a score of how well a country is doing in their energy transition’.
It is hard to see why Switzerland gets a high score considering the tiny share of wind and solar.
It could be because of the declining per cap energy use and since the WEF is based there self-congratulation is probably a factor.
Incidentally Switzerland has the world’s oldest nuclear power plant currently in operation at Beznau that began producing power in 1969.

0
Reply
StephenP
Reply to  Chris Hanley
September 8, 2022 3:37 pm

Do the rules apply to the WEF meeting rooms and hotels?

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Chris Hanley
September 8, 2022 3:38 pm

They have lots of hydro, WEF includes hydro in their definition of green energy.

0
Reply
saveenergy
September 8, 2022 3:29 pm

Welcome to the green utopia

0
Reply
Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
September 8, 2022 3:31 pm

No need for jail time in the great white north. Just raise prices until you can’t afford to turn the thermostat up.

Home heating costs could spike 30 per cent this winter

0
Reply
Dnalor50
September 8, 2022 3:39 pm

Swiss folk. It’s time for mass civil disobedience. Turn everything electrical on full and collapse the grid. The clowns that allowed the power grid to deteriorate to this extent need to be jailed for 3 years.

0
Reply
rhs
September 8, 2022 3:39 pm

I wonder if any of thier citizens can sue or get an exemption because of a condition called Cold Utricaria? This is an allergy to cold temperatures. An anaphylaxis/histamine reaction occurs when the ambient air temperature drops below a certain point. For my wife, that point is 70F. For other folks, their threshold can be higher or lower. Although for most folks, the side effect is itchy skin because of hives, in extreme cases it can cause swelling of the throat similar to a peanut or bee sting allergy.
I wonder what kind of liability the government will have when the citizens start presenting problems like this.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  rhs
September 8, 2022 3:44 pm

Asthma as well. I can’t go skiing anymore because I’m worried about having a cold triggered asthma attack. I certainly kept the heating turned up baking hot in winter when I lived in England.

1
Reply
RickWill
September 8, 2022 3:50 pm

Senator Malcolm Roberts is a lone voice in The Australian Senate fighting insanity:
https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/so-its-come-to-this-globalist-push-on-climate-change/

The public have been deceived into thinking climate change is a product of human activity and this bill is necessary to save Australia.

The truth is Australia will need to be saved from this bill.

As Europe is now coming to appreciate.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

