Climate Politics Electric Vehicles

Inflation Reduction Act will hinder EV growth

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
36 Comments

Dependance on lithium mining in America to qualify for subsidies, will further negatively impact the lithium supply chain for batteries and stagnate the mandated transition to EV’s.

Published August 24, 2022, at CFACT https://www.cfact.org/2022/08/24/inflation-reduction-act-will-hinder-ev-growth/

Ronald Stein  is an engineer, senior policy advisor on energy literacy for CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations.”

After his mandate to transition to EV’s, President Joe Biden then signed The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that requires EVs to contain a battery pack and other parts built in North America with minerals mined or recycled in America. With the chance of strip mining for lithium in America being slim to nil, no EV’s will qualify for the tax credits in the IRA.

Biden’s goal of 50 percent EV sales by 2030 will test lithium supply chains and the economic strength of the American society to meet those projections without any subsidies to procure those vehicles.

While the race is on to produce more lithium in the United States as the supply chain for the major component of EV batteries, lithium, is already being compromised internationally. The following international dark clouds on the lithium supply chain may be a prelude to an American rejection of strip mining in the most environmentally regulated and controlled communities in the world:

  • A proposal by the European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) risk assessment committee is aimed at labelling three lithium compounds as dangerous for human health. The compounds include lithium carbonate, chloride, and hydroxide. The final decision is expected to be made in late 2022 or early 2023. 
  • Earlier in 2022, Chinese EV giant BYD Co. won a government contract to mine lithium in Salar de Atacama, Chile – a huge chunk of terrain that holds 55 percent of the world’s known deposits of lithium. But before the company could tap into that resource, indigenous residents took to the streets and demanded the tender to be canceled over concerns about the impact on local water supplies. In June, the Chilean Supreme Court threw out the award, saying the government failed to consult with indigenous people first. In America, we call these local and environmentalist folks, NIMBY’s (Not-In-My-Back-Yard).
  • Initiatives to open mines and ore processing plants such as the ones in Serbia and Portugal have caused a public uproar as environmentalists and the local population are fearful about the impact on nature and people’s livelihoods. In other projects, engineers are trying to make the extraction of lithium from geothermal waters cost effective and harmless, without any mining. Currently, Portugal has called off a lithium project amid EU’s scramble for battery materials.

Due to potential fires, the FAA prohibites in checked baggage, spare (uninstalled) lithium metal batteries and lithium-ion batteries, electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. They must be carried with the passenger in carry-on baggage. Smoke and fire incidents involving lithium batteries can be mitigated by the cabin crew and passengers inside the aircraft cabin.

Since you’ve probably read about EV fires, here’s a site that keeps tabs just on TESLA EV fires https://www.tesla-fire.com/, Tesla Fires as of 8/19/2022 were 97 confirmed cases and Fatalities Involving a Tesla Car Fire Count were 38. Shockingly, while the Feds are banning lithium batteries in checked luggage on planes due to potential fires, Biden is pushing them for vehicles.

The actions of the Biden government and the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) divesting in fossil fuels  movement are currently supportive of jumping onto the EV train, but Biden and the ESG’ers  may be oblivious that EV’s have a very dark side of environmental atrocities, and the non-existing transparency of human rights abuses occurring in other countries, both of which are directly connected to the mining for the exotic minerals and metals that are required to  manufacture wind turbines, solar panels, and EV batteries.

The Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations – Helping Citizens Understand the Environmental and Humanity Abuses That Support Clean Energy, does an excellent job of discussing the lack of transparency to the environmental degradation and humanity atrocities occurring in developing countries mining for those exotic minerals and metals to support the “green” movement. The subsidies to purchase EV’s are financial incentives to encourage further exploitations of yellow, brown, and black skin residents in developing countries. Are those subsidies ethical?

Amid tougher emissions regulations worldwide, established automakers are racing to add more EVs to their lineup. A Reuters analysis found that global automakers such as Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Fiat, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, Daimler, and Chrysler plan to spend a combined U.S. $300 billion on EVs over the next decade as car companies are betting big on EV’s.  Most of the EV’s will be manufactured in foreign countries far removed from American ports.

China came from zero production in 1950, to 2019 where it now produces more cars than the USA, Japan, and India collectively. The 6-minute video of the automobile manufacturing “needle shows how the foreign manufacturing dominance occurred over the that 69-year period.

Automobiles manufactured per year.

Bringing those foreign built cars to America may be an insurmountable insurance problem. The Felicity Ace, a 650-foot-long cargo ship carrying hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of luxury cars sunk in March 2022. The salvage crew working on the burning ship said electric-vehicle batteries were part of the reason it was still aflame after several days. The estimated market value of the Felicity Ace was $24.5 million, while the total value of the 3965 vehicles could be over $500 million.

With potential fires from EV batteries in vehicles, who’s going to take the insurance responsibility for their safe passage from the foreign manufacturers to American ports, the cargo ships, or the manufacturers?

How dirty is lithium strip mining?  Since the mineral contains dangerous substances, the mining process also contaminates the local water basins. Lithium extraction exposes the local ecosystems to poisoning and other related health problems. How many Americans want strip mining for lithium in their backyard to view the environmental degradation from leach fields which are part of the extraction efforts?

The number of electric cars on the world’s roads at the end of 2021 was about 16.5 million, or just slightly more than one percent of the 1.4 billion vehicles in the world. With lithium production being setback internationally, EV growth will be hindered as locals’ revolt over lithium mining impacts on water supplies and environmental degradation in their communities.

Ronald Stein, P.E.​
Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure

http://www.energyliteracy.net/

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
36 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
August 25, 2022 6:09 am

Ouroboros

2
Reply
Tom Halla
August 25, 2022 6:11 am

The hard core greens do nit actually want electric vehicles, they want sedan chairs.

6
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 25, 2022 6:27 am

‘Electric’ ( coal fired ) vehicles are as stupid as net zero.

6
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 25, 2022 8:13 am

I think they’d buy off on people renting self driving cars on a per-trip basis, providing the requested destinations are on the approved list.

0
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 25, 2022 8:41 am

Ever notice, it seems to me, that greens, on the one hand, see themselves as being serfs under the jackboot of the “big greedy corporations” and therefore ought to be allowed to soak the rich, yet when it comes time for them to make sacrifices for the climate they see themselves as elites who need not make sacrifices because that is for the little people to do.

0
Reply
Joe Wagner
August 25, 2022 6:35 am

We can just all go back to steam cars powered by wood burners. Closed CO2 cycle FTW! </s>

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Joe Wagner
August 25, 2022 7:21 am

That would create pushback by Drax supporters and lobbyists.

0
Reply
Barnes Moore
August 25, 2022 6:40 am

I predict the EV market will implode within 10 years for a variety of reasons – this article points out one of many problems. It’s not just lithium mining, but the mining for all the other elements that are needed as well – the overall material supply chain issue as Mr. Stein documented here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/15/weakest-link-to-ev-growth-is-the-material-supply-chain/

Plus, the electric grid infrastructure that will be required to support them will not likely be built out anytime soon. Unless there are sufficient Super Chargers available, the charging time required will be a significant detractor – even with Super Chargers, the time required to recharge is much longer than simply filling a tank, plus the range for ICE vehicles is much better than EVs, so EVs will need to recharge more frequently. Then there is the issue of what happens in areas that get snow storms – imagine a highway with even just 10% of the cars being EVs with dead batteries, or evacuations from hurricanes or other severe weather events that may create power outages so EV’s can’t be recharged. It’s not like you can carry or deliver a 5 gallon can of electricity. Then there is the resale value. My 2009 Lexus with over 100,000 miles had a market value of over $10,000 when we traded it 2 years ago when it was 11 years old. I seriously doubt a Tesla will have much residual value after 11 years and 100,000 miles even if the battery is supposed to last another 100K miles.

Only time will tell about any of this, but the last thing I plan on doing is investing in car manufacturers who are going all in for EVs.

There is a lot of talk about other battery technologies, but to my knowledge (limited as it is), there is no commercially viable alternative at this point.

2
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Barnes Moore
August 25, 2022 7:26 am

There is a lot of talk about other battery technologies, but to my knowledge (limited as it is), there is no commercially viable alternative at this point.

The Search for the Magic Battery will continue until the green cash dries up.

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 25, 2022 7:55 am

Most of the schemes for the green utopia revolve around development of the magic battery within the next few years. Without it they have nothing.

4
Reply
Dave Andrews
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 25, 2022 8:55 am

In their ‘Global EV Outlook 2022’ the IEA say

Lithium is the most critical metal for EVs as it has no commercially available substitute at scale”

0
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Barnes Moore
August 25, 2022 8:14 am

After all, where will you get the cobalt? There are only so many Congonese kids out there…

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 25, 2022 8:48 am

I guess the parents will have to forego their mint juleps and join the kids in the mines.

0
Reply
Bryan A
August 25, 2022 6:44 am

So…how many of those 28m autos produced in China are produced FOR existing auto companies (Ford, GM, Chevrolet, etc.) and how many are crappy knockoffs with jumbled names and mirrored logos?

1
Reply
Duane
August 25, 2022 7:20 am

A whopping 97 Tesla fires all time to date? And 38 fatalities! Wow!

Of course the USA alone experiences an average of 287 THOUSAND vehicle fires every freaking year, virtually ALL of which are ICVs, that account for 12% of all fire deaths per year.

So Tesla has one helluva lot of catching up to do.

By the way, gas or diesel fires in vehicles are vastly more lethal than lithium battery fires.

-9
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 7:27 am

The usual Duh-ane clown show, nothing to see here.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 7:57 am

“By the way, gas or diesel fires in vehicles are vastly more lethal than lithium battery fires.” Only in Hollywood films, not real life.

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 8:48 am

Are American cars ever tested?

0
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 8:50 am

Duane, not too good at arithmetic, are you? The number of deaths caused by vehicle fires in the USA is 345 per year. Tesla cars make up less than 1% of the number of vehicles on American roads. Do the math.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Bill Toland
0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 8:53 am

Those numbers mean nothing unless they are put into the context of the total number of EVs and ICVs. It is possible to extinguish a gasoline fire if caught early. The same cannot be said for Li-ion battery fires.

0
Reply
Dave Andrews
Reply to  Duane
August 25, 2022 8:57 am

Gas or diesel fires don’t reignite hours, days or even weeks after being put out. EV fires do.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 25, 2022 7:23 am

Let’s see the before and after numbers for the UK and Australia.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
August 25, 2022 7:25 am

Inflation Reduction Act will hinder EV growth

This is great news!

0
Reply
Terry
August 25, 2022 7:32 am

I’d be curious to know what this mitigation is, as it’s contrary to everything I’ve read.

Smoke and fire incidents involving lithium batteries can be mitigated by the cabin crew and passengers inside the aircraft cabin.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Terry
August 25, 2022 7:58 am

Very easy – you open a door or window and throw it out. sarc

2
Reply
dmacleo
Reply to  Terry
August 25, 2022 8:13 am

those items can easily be seen and hit with the handheld extinguishers. they are small enough to be handled like that.

in cargo bays fire bottles may not be able to directly access the item and continue burning with no recourse to access and extinguish.

0
Reply
Climate believer
August 25, 2022 7:50 am

Inflation Reduction Act will hinder EV growth.

1
Reply
Rich Lambert
August 25, 2022 7:53 am

The article doesn’t support the title.

-2
Reply
Sam Capricci
August 25, 2022 7:57 am

I’m not sure the government is actually that interested in the production of EVs. I saw an excerpt of an interview with Pete Buttigieg where the interviewer asked him about how the electric infrastructure would be able to handle hundreds of millions of vehicles trying to recharge at various times.

Paraphrasing he said something along the lines of they do not want people to buy EVs to replace their ICE autos, they want people to be living in (or forced to move to) cities and use public transportation, personal transportation was what they want to do away with. This of course will not be good news for the auto industry nor of course for the hundreds of millions of ICE (and some EVs) vehicles owned now. But I’m sure our betters have this all worked out. They have a better world in mind for us, or at least themselves.

Watching and listening to these people, I’ve come to the conclusion that they are just Malthusians who believe they are the smart people and we are just detritus. Only some of us should be kept around to do their menial tasks and serve them while the rest of us should just die off to leave the world a better place for them.

3
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Sam Capricci
August 25, 2022 8:17 am

Moving people into cities will go much smoother just as soon as there’s 90% less of us. Then, you’d have to move to the cities to get the government supplied food, health care, and housing.

0
Reply
Jeffrey C. Briggs
Reply to  Sam Capricci
August 25, 2022 8:58 am

Sam, you are spot on! There are many well-meaning useful idiots within the environmental activists, but those at the top actually have an entirely different agenda, and you have nailed it. Simply put, they don’t want the hoi poloi driving at all, and not because of environmental concerns but because driving supports individual freedom and gives the non-elites too much power to make choices on their own. It is the same with homelessness—after 12 years of trying to deal with that scourge in one city, I can attest that while the social workers on the street mean well enough, even when wrongheaded, the electeds and bureaucrats they work for don’t really care, they see lots of people on the street as a means to achieve other goals, namely density “equity,” as in the case of forcing hotels to take in homeless every night in their empty rooms (so far in New York and Los Angeles, but coming soon to your city). They want it to be so bad on the streets that people will accept almost anything to deal with it, including quartering the homeless in all our empty rooms. (Cue the Dr Zhivago scene when he comes home from the war and people are sleeping on his stairway.). We all have to stop thinking that the environmental and similar movements are actually about the environment. These movements are just means to other ends.

0
Reply
2hotel9
August 25, 2022 8:09 am

Quinn’s 1st Law once again rears its ugly head. As soon as Faux Joe Xiden crowed about this all the EV makers raised their prices on EVs by $6500-8500 per. And today all colleges in US are hiking tuitions by $10,000 per semester. Exactly what the leftards wanted all along, price people out of EVs and education.

0
Reply
2hotel9
August 25, 2022 8:10 am

Oh, and everyone enrolling in the student loan “forgiveness” program are going to see their credit scores ruined. It’s a twofer!

0
Reply
Antigriff
August 25, 2022 8:30 am

A DEMRAT RESTRICTION ACT TO PREVENT JOEY BIDEN AND HIS FELLOW CRIMINALS FROM DESTROYING AMERICA IS NEEDED.

0
Reply
John Bell
August 25, 2022 8:33 am

Seems like all my lib friends take anti depressants, lithium carbonate is one, Lithium (Eskalith, Lithobid) is one of the most widely used and studied medications for treating bipolar disorder. Lithium helps reduce the severity and frequency of mania. It may also help relieve or prevent bipolar depression. Studies show that lithium can significantly reduce suicide risk.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
August 25, 2022 8:44 am

Smoke and fire incidents involving lithium batteries can be mitigated by the cabin crew and passengers inside the aircraft cabin.

How does one mitigate a lithium-ion battery fire in an aircraft cabin made of aluminum and flammable plastics, with a re-circulating air supply?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Change Debate Climate Politics

‘There is No Climate Emergency’ (1,107 Signatories and Counting)

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

Ampol CEO: EV Prices Need to Halve to Interest Consumers

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate Politics Energy

The New World Energy Order: A Battle Of Attrition

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Ridiculae solar power

Aussie Triumph? Solar Briefly Overtook Coal, then Failed at Sunset

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: