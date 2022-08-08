Agriculture Emissions

Net Zero Is Not Just For Carbon Emissions — Now It’s Nitrogen

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

In recent months the insane world-wide campaign against the emission of carbon into the atmosphere has not been going all that well for the zealots. Among other things, the Ukraine war has highlighted the fact that wind and solar electricity generators can’t really work on their own to power a modern economy. That has left places like Germany and the UK that built the most of them facing soaring energy prices and dependence on natural gas from Russia for backup. Those countries and others are in the process of being forced by reality to at least slow down on their march toward Net Zero as to carbon emissions.

But meanwhile, there’s another campaign for Net Zero that until recently has been flying mostly under the radar. That is the campaign against nitrogen. Nitrogen is the stuff that makes up about 80% of the atmosphere and you never even notice it’s there. It’s also essential for plant growth, but for that purpose needs to be combined with hydrogen. Farmers can give crops the nitrogen they need through animal manure, which is an excellent source, or through commercial fertilizer, which is made by taking nitrogen from the air and combining it with hydrogen from natural gas. Really, who could be against this?

The answer is that the usual environmental zealots, in coordination of course with the UN, have embarked on a war against nitrogen. Or maybe it’s a war on all agriculture, with nitrogen just being the excuse. You be the judge.

The war on nitrogen suddenly leapt into international public consciousness back about last December, when the country of Sri Lanka suddenly found itself facing an unanticipated famine. How did that happen? Here is a New York Times report from December 7, 2021, headline “Sri Lanka’s Plunge Into Organic Farming Brings Disaster.” It turns out that by “organic farming,” they mean, no use of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer allowed. Sri Lanka had banned importation of the stuff in April 2021. The ban was part of a pledge to the UN to adopt (or maybe revert to) “sustainable” agricultural practices:

“Sustainable food systems are part of Sri Lanka’s rich sociocultural and economic heritage,” [President Gotabaya Rajapaksa] told a United Nations summit in September. “Our more recent past, however, saw increasing use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and weedicides that led to adverse health and environmental impacts.”

It took only about seven months for disastrous food shortages to hit:

[F]armers and agriculture experts blame the [ban on fertilizers] policy for a sharp drop in crop yields and spiraling prices that are worsening the country’s growing economic woes and leading to fears of food shortages.

By last month there were massive protests, and on July 12 President Rajapaksa fled the country.

And it’s not just Sri Lanka. The Dutch farmer protests are also about the issue of nitrogen, rather than carbon. But in the Netherlands the issue does not appear to be use of chemical fertilizers. Rather, the Netherlands seems to be a center of raising animals for meat, and the nitrogen of concern is being emitted into the atmosphere from the animals’ manure. The proposed solution by the government is to force farmers to reduce their herds. From the Financial Times, August 3:

Millions of cows, pigs and chickens help to make the Netherlands an agricultural powerhouse. But the animals that contribute to €105bn in annual farm exports also generate something less desirable: alarming levels of nitrogen emissions from their waste. As emissions hit legal limits, the Dutch government has a drastic solution to its growing pollution problem. It wants to cut livestock numbers by a third, buying out farmers to close down production as part of its plan to halve emissions by 2030.

Is it even possible for nitrogen emissions (in the form of NO2) from animal waste to reach a sufficient atmospheric concentration, even at a local level, to endanger human health? People have been raising these animals for millennia.

And it appears that other countries are not far behind the Netherlands. For example, there’s Canada. From the Financial Post, July 27:

The government [of Canada] is proposing to cut emissions from fertilizer 30 per cent by 2030 as part of a plan to get to net zero in the next three decades. But growers are saying that to achieve that, they may have to shrink grain output significantly at a time when the world is scrambling for more supplies.

And from Hot Air, August 1:

There are already protests by farmers taking place in a number of countries besides the Netherlands, though the farmers there are currently drawing the most headlines. Similar uprisings are happening in Spain, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Is any of this really driven by bona fide concern about health effects of NO2 in the atmosphere, or is something else going on? You might be interested in an interview of British environmental zealot George Monbiot conducted August 2 on Irish state-run TV. A few excerpts:

“It’s by far and away the greatest cause of habitat destruction, the greatest cause of wildlife loss, the greatest cause of extinction, greatest cause of soil loss, greatest source of fresh water use. It’s one of the greatest causes of climate breakdown, bigger than transport. . . . We need to act as drastically within that sector as any other sector to prevent the collapse of our life support systems and what that means, above all else, is getting out of livestock farming is really shutting down animal farming altogether, because that has massively disproportionate impacts on the living planet, and we need to switch towards other sources of food plant-based diets which are far more efficient, far lower environmental impacts.”

Notice that he’s not talking at all about NO2 emissions there. He just doesn’t think you should be able to eat meat.

Also in case you’re wondering, here is the U.S. EPA’s chart of NO2 concentrations in the atmosphere over the past 42 years since 1980:

Notice that that chart does not show annual emissions, but rather concentration in the atmosphere. The current concentration of NO2 is under 50 parts per billion, representing a 64% drop from over 100 ppb back in 1980. We’re way under the national standard of 100 ppb.

Read the full article here.

_Jim
August 8, 2022 6:07 am

What’s to be banned next – any takers?

Spetzer86
Reply to  _Jim
August 8, 2022 6:10 am

I’m guessing oxygen. Neither N2 now C are an issue without some combination with O2, those there’s your target…

Bryan A
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 8, 2022 6:40 am

Dihidrogen Monoxide

Beagle
Reply to  _Jim
August 8, 2022 6:13 am

Oxygen? Without oxygen there would be no CO2 or NOx, (and everything else)

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Beagle
August 8, 2022 6:29 am

Oxygen obviously. We’d then have none of those annoying forest fires. Just think how many homes have been destroyed by oxygen this year alone! It really is the evil partner of that despicable CO2.

Bryan A
Reply to  Alastair Brickell
August 8, 2022 6:41 am

It certainly oxidizes everything

Richard Greene
Reply to  _Jim
August 8, 2022 6:34 am

The color white?

_Jim
Reply to  Richard Greene
August 8, 2022 6:37 am

re: “white”
.
Literally, THE (pronounced thusly: ‘thee’) *most* inclusive (‘all the colors of the rainbow’) color ‘group’ there is!! LOL

Spetzer86
August 8, 2022 6:10 am

This has been on-going and almost ignored by the MSM. Eliminate fertilizers, jack up fuel costs, decrease the availability of parts and before you know it, farmers aren’t planting or harvesting and eating gets to be one of those privilege things. What does it take to eliminate several billion people on the quick? Nuclear war and famine would probably make a good start.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Spetzer86
August 8, 2022 6:19 am

Scum floats on top.

B25316D1-DAF1-4C12-9BB3-021D5A874148.png
Scott Hopman
August 8, 2022 6:11 am

Secretary of Agriculture encouraged to reduce cattle farts and burbs.
Part of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and original Build Back Better bill:

SEC. 15002. ADDITIONAL AGRICULTURAL CONSERVATION INVESTMENTS.
(a) APPROPRIATIONS.—In addition to amounts otherwise available (and subject to subsection (b)), there are appropriated to the Secretary of Agriculture (referred to in this section as the ‘‘Secretary’’), out of any money in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, to remain available until September 30, 2031 (subject to the condition that no such funds may be disbursed after September 30, 2031)—
(1) to carry out, using the facilities and authorities of the Commodity Credit Corporation, the environmental quality incentives program under subchapter A of chapter 4 of subtitle D of title XII of the Food Security Act of 1985 (16 U.S.C. 3839aa through 3839aa–8)—
(A)(i) $300,000,000 for fiscal year 2022;
(ii) $500,000,000 for fiscal year 2023;
(iii) $1,750,000,000 for fiscal year 2024;
(iv) $3,000,000,000 for fiscal year 2025; and
(v) $3,450,000,000 for fiscal year 2026; and
(B) subject to the conditions on the use of the funds that—
(i) section 1240B(f)(1) of the Food Security Act of 1985 (16 U.S.C. 3839aa–2(f)(1)) shall not apply;
(ii) section 1240H(c)(2) of the Food Security Act of 1985 (16 U.S.C. 3839aa–8(c)(2)) shall be applied—
(I) by substituting ‘‘$50,000,000’’ for ‘‘$25,000,000’’; and
(II) with the Secretary prioritizing proposals that utilize diet and feed management to reduce enteric methane emissions from ruminants;
(iii) the funds shall be available for 1 or more agricultural conservation practices or enhancements that the Secretary determines directly improve soil carbon or reduce nitrogen losses or greenhouse gas emissions, or capture or sequester greenhouse gas emissions, associated with agricultural production; and
(iv) the Secretary shall prioritize projects and activities that mitigate or address climate change through the management of agricultural production, including by reducing or voiding greenhouse gas emissions;

Chaswarnertoo
August 8, 2022 6:17 am

Net zero is a very stupid idea and anyone who believes in it should stop exhaling CO2 AND N2 right now!

Brian R Catt
August 8, 2022 6:30 am

I am ahead of you on this, I have a green blob that predicted such a future, simply bulletise Agenda 21. ©Brian RL Catt 2022
comment image?dl=0

William Wilson
August 8, 2022 6:31 am

Those without a good grasp of chemistry must be thoroughly confused. Referring to carbon dioxide and methane as carbon was bad enough and makes the sums trickier. Nitrogen is trickier again. Means the ecotards can tell the politicians anything. NO2 is not a ghg but it is a pollutant and ,strangely, useful for plant growth, formed by lightning. It dissolves in the first shower of rain. Its lifetime is effectively zero. NO is unstable in air and turns immediately into NO2. N2O is a minor ghg. Air has 0.4 ppm.

Richard Greene
August 8, 2022 6:33 am

Leftists have so many wars ongoing it’s hard for me to keep track of them.
The wars never seem to end, even when there appears to be success, such as lower SO2 emissions and lower NO2 emissions.

I guess they follow my Iron Law of Leftism:
– Everything is wrong / broken and must be fixed
— With leftists in charge
— Who will make everything worse.

The current leftist wars that I can think of
(I could use help with more):

The chemical wars (CO2, CH4, SO2 and NO2)
Donald Trump and all conservatives
The Supreme Court
Burning oil, gas and coal
Pipelines
Not in love with nuclear power
Religion (except Muslims)
The two-parent family
Free speech
Gun rights
Due process (January 6 political prisoners)
Russia
Crimes committed by conservatives
Disinformation (censorship)
Racism
Homophobia

Wars that leftists are NOT interested in:

Inflation
Crime (except when committed by conservatives)
Violent Muslims
China (communism, Uyghurs, intellectual information theft, etc.)
Marxist indoctrination in schools / alternative false US history
Critical Racist Theory (to create interracial hatred)
Grooming children to become homosexual or trans
Illegal immigration
Illegal drugs
Poverty
Affordable medical care
Affordable college education
Excessive government spending and power
Leftist bias in college education
Abortions
Unprecedented Covid vaccine adverse side effects
Threats made to conservative Supreme Court Justices

When you add up wars that leftists appear to be fighting
and wars they do not appear to be fighting,
the conclusion is obvious:
Leftists are horrible people
who ruin everything they touch

Ken Irwin
August 8, 2022 6:38 am

The Zealots will never be happy – stop pandering to them – they won’t be happy until they have exterminated the scourge of humans in order to save Gaia.

Don’t even engage with them – just tell them as bluntly and impolitely as possible to pander their nonsense elsewhere.

Right-Handed Shark
August 8, 2022 6:46 am

NO2, like methane, is a non-problem as their IR spectra are entirely covered by that of water vapour.

Shoki Kaneda
August 8, 2022 6:52 am

Well, let’s review. Carbon bad — check. Nitrogen bad — check. Oxygen, Hydrogen and Phosphorus bad?
Might as well get them all.

