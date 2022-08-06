Climate Economics

The Conversation: Fossil Fuel Companies Collect Lots of Renewable Energy Subsidies

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Fund a green project, prop up an oil company – two University of Texas academics have figured out that in Texas at least, oil companies frequently collect the cash at the end of the green rainbow.

Who benefits from renewable energy subsidies? In Texas, it’s often fossil fuel companies that are fighting clean energy elsewhere

Published: August 4, 2022 10.20pm AEST

Nathan Jensen Professor of Government, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts

Isabella Steinhauer Master of Public Affairs Candidate and Graduate Research Assistant, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts

Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas.

By reviewing the applications and ownership documents, we were able to track who actually builds and owns a large portion of the nation’s renewable energy, when and how those assets change hands, and who ultimately benefits from the tax incentives.

The results might surprise you. The majority of utility-scale solar and wind energy projects in Texas aren’t owned by companies focused on renewable energy – they’re owned by energy companies or utilities that are better known for fossil fuels, including some that have aggressively opposed renewable energy and climate policies in other states and nationally.

To our surprise, almost half of the projects built in 2020 or 2021 had changed hands by 2022. Some were due to company acquisitions. Many other projects were sold.

This changed the composition of owners. While renewable energy companies owned roughly half the projects at the application stage, by 2022, two-thirds of the projects were owned by utilities and energy companies with fossil fuel assets.

The original developers may have benefited from the first year or so of the tax break, but the new owners are poised to reap the majority of the remaining years of the 10-year property tax incentive.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/who-benefits-from-renewable-energy-subsidies-in-texas-its-often-fossil-fuel-companies-that-are-fighting-clean-energy-elsewhere-187832

Personally I find this hilarious – big oil is collecting the lions share of the subsidies which are meant to be helping green energy businesses compete with big oil.

I have no doubt oil companies are at the end of a lot of other green rainbows, not just Texas. Oil companies are experts at positioning themselves to make money, and have vast experience with milking dictatorships, rigged markets and command economies.

Keep up the funding for big oil, greens.

Tom Halla
August 6, 2022 10:06 am

The problem in Texas is that the subsidy mining wind investors do not pay for backup. Wind recently went to 3% of rated in a heat wave.

BobM
August 6, 2022 10:08 am

“For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.” –Warren Buffet cited by U.S. News/Nancy Pfotenhauer

Curious George
August 6, 2022 10:38 am

“Fossil Fuel Companies Collect Lots of Renewable Energy Subsidies.” Isn’t it what the subsidies have ben designed for?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Curious George
George Daddis
Reply to  Curious George
August 6, 2022 10:59 am

And the “subsidy” industry also includes government funded university studies on who gets subsidies!
Isn’t that the job of the agencies handing out subsidies?

Old Man Winter
August 6, 2022 10:40 am

Libs love a lot of gubmint spending never realizing most of the $$$ spent
goes to the much hated large corporations who have at least one
department set up for gubmint contracting. GE, maker of aircraft engines, got tons of $$$ for their EV chargers & customer incentives to buy them, to boot!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Old Man Winter
n.n
August 6, 2022 10:50 am

Fungible financing carbon for a green and viable world.

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
Mr.
August 6, 2022 10:58 am

So doesn’t the fact that many wind & solar farms developers flip these projects just 2 years after getting them established tell us that they’re just in it to harvest the subsidies & tax breaks?

Wasn’t it anti-Semitic Rep Ilhan Omar who said –
“it’s all about the benjamins baby”?

(which is about the only accurate statement she’s ever made)

cilo
August 6, 2022 11:07 am

ALL subsidies have the opposite effect to that advertised, ALL of them. Subsidies are the basis of just about every financial scam involving the state. It was probably the very first form of corporate government; “hand us tax money to fix stuff we broke”.
Next to a read-only public server that tracks every government transaction (and politician) the eradication of ALL subsidies is of greatest importance if we want to rescue mankind from the banksters.

Doonman
August 6, 2022 11:11 am

Oil companies are energy companies. The color assigned to the energy is just advertising. Why this is surprising to anyone is what is important. It just shows how stupid and easily led consumers are.

Rud Istvan
August 6, 2022 11:32 am

Amazing that it took super Lib super green UT Austin until now to figure this out.

