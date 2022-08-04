Hurricanes

NOAA Still Expects Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
26 Comments

HT/Mumbles M

From NOAA

August 4, 2022

Collage depicts hurricane storm surge, Acting NOAA National Hurricane Center Director Jamie Rhome presenting a forecast, evacuation route sign and Hurricane Hunter pilot flying into a storm. (NOAA)Download Image

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued today by the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA will continue to provide the science, data and services needed to help communities become hurricane resilient and climate-ready for the remainder of hurricane season and beyond.”

NOAA forecasters have slightly decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60% (lowered from the outlook issued in May, which predicted a 65% chance). The likelihood of near-normal activity has risen to 30% and the chances remain at 10% for a below-normal season. 

“We’re just getting into the peak months of August through October for hurricane development, and we anticipate that more storms are on the way,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA stands ready to deliver timely and accurate forecasts and warnings to help communities prepare in advance of approaching storms.”

The updated 2022 Atlantic hurricane season probability and number of named storms. (NOAA)Download Image

NOAA’s update to the 2022 outlook — which covers the entire six-month hurricane season that ends on Nov. 30 — calls for 14-20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 3-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. 

So far, the season has seen three named storms and no hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

This outlook is for overall seasonal activity, and is not a landfall forecast. Landfalls are largely governed by short-term weather patterns that are currently only predictable within about one week of a storm potentially reaching a coastline.

There are several atmospheric and oceanic conditions that still favor an active hurricane season. This includes La Niña conditions, which are favored to remain in place for the rest of 2022 and could allow the ongoing high-activity era conditions to dominate, or slightly enhance hurricane activity. In addition to a continued La Niña, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, an active west African Monsoon and likely above-normal Atlantic sea-surface temperatures set the stage for an active hurricane season and are reflective of the ongoing high-activity era for Atlantic hurricanes.

The 2022 Atlantic tropical cyclone names selected by the World Meteorological Organization. (NOAA)Download Image

“Communities and families should prepare now for the remainder of what is still expected to be an active hurricane season,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service. “Ensure that you are ready to take action if a hurricane threatens your area by developing an evacuation plan and gathering hurricane supplies now, before a storm is bearing down on your community.”

Learn about NOAA’s hurricane science and forecasting expertise by viewing our Hurricane Season Media Resource Guide and stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center for the latest about tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

“Although it has been a relatively slow start to hurricane season, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not unusual  and we therefore cannot afford to let our guard down,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season—the next Ida or Sandy could still be lying in wait. That’s why everyone should take proactive steps to get ready by downloading the FEMA app and visiting Ready.gov or Listo.gov for preparedness tips. And most importantly, make sure you understand your local risk and follow directions from your state and local officials.”

3 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
26 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
davidmhoffer
August 4, 2022 6:06 pm

So obvious question is what has been their batting average over the years?

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  davidmhoffer
August 4, 2022 7:49 pm

That’s easy
They bat 1000
Because they assign weighting to above, below and average, no matter what the prediction they are always right.

That’s how Scientology works, a beautiful thing.
Same way AWG co2 theory states any area can be hotter or cooler, wetter or dryer due to co2, no matter the result it was predicted.

Vegas casinos have nothing on these creatures.

0
Reply
RayB
August 4, 2022 6:06 pm

Why no Q U X Y Z names?

1
Reply
DonM
August 4, 2022 6:11 pm

I can guarantee you that there will not be a storm or hurricane named Brandon within the next 2-1/2 years.

7
Reply
rah
August 4, 2022 6:12 pm

Joe Bastardi and the Weatherbell team are still projecting an above average Atlantic hurricane season. In his last Saturday Summary Joe said the switch should be turned on about the middle of this month, which is when the MJO is forecast by some to enter phase 2.

But as far as global ACE goes, and climate change is supposed to be global you know, the gorilla in the room is the Western Pacific and it is still projected to have activity far below normal.

Last I looked every basin except the East Pacific was showing below normal activity.

4
Reply
AWG
August 4, 2022 6:20 pm

“Although it has been a relatively slow start to hurricane season, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not unusual and we therefore cannot afford to let our guard down,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season—the next Ida or Sandy could still be lying in wait. 

Oh My! Weather has become sentient!

4
Reply
rah
Reply to  AWG
August 4, 2022 6:23 pm

Never mind that Sandy was not a Hurricane or even a Tropical storm when it hit NJ.

8
Reply
roaddog
Reply to  AWG
August 4, 2022 7:11 pm

Atlantic Intelligence.

1
Reply
rah
August 4, 2022 6:21 pm

Tony points out that by this date in 1886 the US had been hit by 4 Hurricanes and before the season was done took a total of 7 hits with the first hitting June 13th and the last October 8th.

Last edited 1 hour ago by rah
2
Reply
Doonman
August 4, 2022 6:27 pm

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Yes Ma’am , thank you for the advice. However, I live on the West Coast and in my entire lifetime, which is longer than yours, I have never needed to remain vigilant about hurricanes one time.

3
Reply
rhs
Reply to  Doonman
August 4, 2022 6:45 pm

What? You weren’t around in the 1930’s when the 1 hurricane hit Los Angeles?

0
Reply
czechlist
August 4, 2022 6:43 pm

Baseball hitting and Meteorology – the only professions where being succesful 30% of the time will result in a new contract. And 4-6 months year weather forecasting is a lot easier than hitting professional pitching.

1
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  czechlist
August 4, 2022 7:51 pm

You left out Global Doom forecasting.

In that field, you can be accurate 0% of the time and still get your contract grant renewed!

0
Reply
Antigriff
August 4, 2022 6:47 pm

….”we anticipate that more storms are on the way” That is not correct English…there are zero storms on the way at this time…..a person can anticipate almost anything….can hope for it even…..but that does not mean anything is on the way.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Antigriff
August 4, 2022 7:38 pm

“We anticipate that the oceans will become more acidic.”

They need to update their script.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Antigriff
August 4, 2022 7:44 pm

We anticipate that the sun will come up, but we’re unsure it will set.
We anticipate Griff/Loydo will get it all wrong, again
Special skills indeed

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 4, 2022 6:47 pm

“The experts apparatchiks at NOAA will continue to provide the science superstition, falsified data, and services self-serving…”

There, fixed it.

0
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
August 4, 2022 7:01 pm

Mmm, and that conspiratorial coven over at WeatherBell – who happen to drink from the same false data chalice and model spigot? Joe the superstitious, self-serving appartchik?

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Loydo
August 4, 2022 7:21 pm

I’ve seen Bastardi contradict NOAA many times and be vindicated by events. You seem like a government employee.

0
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
August 4, 2022 7:29 pm

He must be using one of those “good” models.

0
Reply
rah
Reply to  Loydo
August 4, 2022 7:53 pm

Anyone paying attention knows Joe Bastardi is a hurricane forecaster extraordinaire. And that Joe has been at odds with NOAA forecasts many times in the past.

Further, Weatherbell makes its money in the commercial market where performance determines if the company survives and prospers and not in government where toting the party line is rewarded. If NOAA was as good at their jobs as they should be, then companies like Weatherbell would not exist!

That is not to say there aren’t many dedicated and very competent people at NOAA. It’s their political bosses that drive that train though.

0
Reply
Larry Hamlin
August 4, 2022 7:09 pm

NOAA hurricane data shows that by this point in August an average season would have about 10 days of tropical storm activity duration versus only about 3.5 days of tropical storm duration actual activity to date. Additionally accumulated tropical storm energy to date is only about 30 percent of an average season. This clearly a very slow start for tropical storms in the 2022 season.

1
Reply
roaddog
August 4, 2022 7:16 pm

What passes for science at NOAA is criminal.

I just read a NOAA article on Colorado precipitation which stated that the Cameron Peak Fire, the East Troublesome Fire, and the Pine Gulch Fire in 2020 verified that the climate is warming.Cameron Peak and East Troublesome we’re human-caused (lit) fires.

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  roaddog
August 4, 2022 7:42 pm

Well, they are 50% right, human caused.
That’s pretty good for the Scientologists.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
August 4, 2022 7:22 pm

As per my question to Cliff Mass on the other string, La Niña suggests strong hurricane season but also drought in USA west.
This will be 3rd year of La Niña and so far it’s a weak hurricane season and as I noted it seems to be raining continuous all across the west lately.
Something else going on?

0
Reply
Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
August 4, 2022 7:55 pm

It has been an excellent monsoon season into Arizona and New Mexico this year.

I thought that was NOT supposed to be the case in La Nina conditions, but there is clearly lots of variability in the seasonal weather even if our “rules of thumb” level of predictions are generally statistically accurate.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Hurricanes Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo Midsummer Hasn’t Warmed in Decades. And: The Missing Hurricanes”

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Hurricanes

Climate Change Weekly #439: Hurricanes Not Increasing, Despite Warming

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Hurricanes NASA

Update on NASA’s TROPICS-1 Mission

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Hurricanes NASA

NASA to Launch 6 Small Satellites to Monitor, Study Tropical Cyclones

2 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Hurricanes

NOAA Still Expects Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Shipping’s New ESG Rules Could Starve Millions

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution Weather Attribution

Heatwaves in the Northwest: Are Extreme Heat Events Increasing Rapidly?

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Hurricanes Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo Midsummer Hasn’t Warmed in Decades. And: The Missing Hurricanes”

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: