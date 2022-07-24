Claim: Offering a Premium for Reliable Energy Would Hinder the Green Transition

Essay by Eric Worrall

Greens have claimed Aussie entrepreneurs are reluctant to invest in battery storage, because they are not sure of the timeline for shutting down coal.

Green energy backers attack capacity market proposal, saying we ‘shouldn’t be paying to keep coal and gas’

By energy reporter Daniel Mercer

Posted Thu 21 Jul 2022 at 4:05pm

Key points:

Greens leader Adam Bandt says a proposed capacity market risks pushing out investment in wind and solar power

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen wants the scheme to pay energy providers to be available when the system needs them

Renewable energy advocates say a fix must not subsidise coal and are instead backing an electricity storage target

Renewable energy advocates are urging state and federal governments to avoid extra payments to coal- and gas-fired power plants to ease Australia’s energy woes, warning they could derail the move away from fossil fuels.

Storage target a ‘better fix’

Instead, the centre called for the federal government to channel its efforts into the need for storage capacity that could help to deal with the fluctuations in output from renewable energy sources.

It cited the renewable energy target as a template for the scheme, which has driven much of the investment in wind and solar over the past 20 years.

Coal exit plan ‘essential’

Tristan Edis, who runs the research and advisory firm Green Energy Markets, agrees a capacity market will be more likely to hinder than help the transition to renewable energy.

Mr Edis said one of the most important things governments at a state and federal level could do was provide a clear timeline and plan to manage the departure of coal from the system.

“The capacity market as has been outlined so far by ESB may help delay exit but doesn’t do anything to coordinate the timing of exit with entry or facilitate entry of capacity before the exit of capacity,” Mr Edis said.

“That’s the crux of the potential problem we have at present.”

