Live Now, Roundtable : Media Wrongly Blames Climate Change for Yosemite Park Fire

Climate Change Roundtable Ep21
The corporate media is predictably latching onto the wildfire at Yosemite Park as another example of climate change in action. You’d think the fact that a person started this fire would be deterrence enough, but no. The media will take any opportunity they can to push the climate alarmism narrative.
Join Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, H. Sterling Burnett, and Anthony Watts at 12pm CT every Friday for a live discussion of the week’s most prevalent climate change stories.
Show notes: YOSEMITE PARK FIRE
Thanks, Fox News, For Telling the Truth About Forest (Mis)Management
The Columbia Missourian Makes a Major Blunder on Climate Change and Yosemite Fire
Yosemite blaze was a ‘human-start fire,’ park superintendent says
OTHER STORIES
Four companies are top sources of US greenhouse gas, methane emissions: report
World Economic Forum: Gas Prices Must Go Even Higher — to Save Democracy
Dutch farmers protest against green reforms
Eating human corpses ‘could solve global warming crisis’, mad scientist claims
