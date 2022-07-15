Wildfires

Live Now, Roundtable : Media Wrongly Blames Climate Change for Yosemite Park Fire

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Climate Change Roundtable Ep21

The Heartland Institute

The corporate media is predictably latching onto the wildfire at Yosemite Park as another example of climate change in action. You’d think the fact that a person started this fire would be deterrence enough, but no. The media will take any opportunity they can to push the climate alarmism narrative.

Join Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, H. Sterling Burnett, and Anthony Watts at 12pm CT every Friday for a live discussion of the week’s most prevalent climate change stories.

Learn more at www.ClimateRealism.com

Show notes: YOSEMITE PARK FIRE

Thanks, Fox News, For Telling the Truth About Forest (Mis)Management
https://climaterealism.com/2022/07/th…

The Columbia Missourian Makes a Major Blunder on Climate Change and Yosemite Fire
https://climaterealism.com/2022/07/th…

Yosemite blaze was a ‘human-start fire,’ park superintendent says
https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/07/1…

OTHER STORIES
Four companies are top sources of US greenhouse gas, methane emissions: report
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-env…

World Economic Forum: Gas Prices Must Go Even Higher — to Save Democracy
https://www.breitbart.com/environment…

Dutch farmers protest against green reforms
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate…

Eating human corpses ‘could solve global warming crisis’, mad scientist claims
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/9899031…

5 Comments
Randle Dewees
July 15, 2022 10:49 am

Just checked. The Washburn Fire (Yosemite Fire) is 4,800 acres and 31% contained. 4,800 acres will likely grow a bit but this is peanuts compared to recent mega fires. 31% (or anything over 25%) is code for “we got this”, but still covering their butts.

Reply
Randle Dewees
Reply to  Randle Dewees
July 15, 2022 10:53 am

BTW, I can recommend Zoom Earth for near real time satellite imagery, good for seeing the smoke plume. It has a heat source layer that also includes named fire info.

Zoom Earth | LIVE weather map, storm tracker, rain radar

Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Randle Dewees
July 15, 2022 11:15 am

Like it, just bookmarked it

Reply
Bryan A
July 15, 2022 11:13 am

Climate Change = NO
ECOZealots starting fires so Media can blame Climate Change and spur public fear = Yepperoni

Reply
jeff corbin
July 15, 2022 11:13 am

The cause Australian fires of 2019 reverberated through the global English speaking media and science journals for more than two years in order to protect the climate change narrative. Never mind droughts and fires are common in Australia. Never mind the culture of fire stick farming practices. Never mind 75% of the fires in Australia caused by arson. The narrative that 2019 was the “hottest year old record” is to blame. The global political fire storm the Australian fires created was all about protecting the climate change narrative and taking down anyone of prominence who wasn’t lock step.

Fires are common in Yosemite but the narrative is that the frequency and intensity of the fires has increased in the last 30 years. Even if this is true, the record only goes back to 1930. California’s population in 1930 population around 5 million in the 2022 population was around 40 million. With the incursion of suburbia and exurbia into the historic fire district of California comes increased risk.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by jeff corbin
Reply
