Claim: Discovery Reveals Large, Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

“New” ozone hole much larger than Antarctic ozone hole

Peer-Reviewed Publication

Time-series decadal mean annual ozone changes
IMAGE: TIME-SERIES DECADAL MEAN ANNUAL OZONE CHANGES, DIFFERENCES IN ANNUAL OZONE CLIMATOLOGY, AND DECADAL MEAN ZONAL MEAN LATITUDE-ALTITUDE DISTRIBUTIONS OF THE TEMPERATURE REVEAL SCOPE OF “NEW” OZONE HOLE. view more 
CREDIT: QING-BIN LU

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF PHYSICS

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2022 – An ozone hole, seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, is currently sitting over tropical regions and has been since the 1980s, according to a Canadian researcher.

In AIP Advances, by AIP Publishing, Qing-Bin Lu, a scientist from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, reveals a large, all-season ozone hole – defined as an area of ozone loss larger than 25% compared with the undisturbed atmosphere – in the lower stratosphere over the tropics comparable in depth to that of the well-known springtime Antarctic hole, but its area is roughly seven times greater.

“The tropics constitute half the planet’s surface area and are home to about half the world’s population,” said Lu. “The existence of the tropical ozone hole may cause a great global concern.

“The depletion of the ozone layer can lead to increased ground-level UV radiation, which can increase risk of skin cancer and cataracts in humans, as well as weaken human immune systems, decrease agricultural productivity, and negatively affect sensitive aquatic organisms and ecosystems.”

Lu’s observation of the ozone hole comes as a surprise to his peers in the scientific community, since it was not predicted by conventional photochemical models. His observed data agree well with the cosmic-ray-driven electron reaction (CRE) model and strongly indicate the identical physical mechanism working for both Antarctic and tropical ozone holes.

As with the polar ozone hole, approximately 80% of the normal ozone value is found to be depleted at the center of the tropical ozone hole. Preliminary reports show ozone depletion levels over equatorial regions are already endangering large populations and the associated UV radiation reaching these regions is far greater than expected.

In the mid-1970s, atmospheric research suggested the ozone layer, which absorbs most of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation, might be depleted because of industrial chemicals, primarily chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The 1985 discovery of the Antarctic ozone hole confirmed CFC-caused ozone depletion. Although bans on such chemicals have helped slow ozone depletion, evidence suggests ozone depletion persisted.

Lu said the tropical and polar ozone holes play a major role in cooling and regulating stratospheric temperatures, mirroring the formation of three “temperature holes” in the global stratosphere. He said this finding may prove crucial to better understanding global climate change.

Lu’s discovery builds on previous studies of the CRE-initiated ozone-depleting mechanism that he and his colleagues originally proposed about two decades ago.

“The present discovery calls for further careful studies of ozone depletion, UV radiation change, increased cancer risks, and other negative effects on health and ecosystems in the tropical regions,” said Lu.

The article “Observation of large and all-season ozone losses over the tropics” is authored by Qing-Bin Lu. The article will appear in AIP Advances (DOI: 10.1063/5.0094629) on July 5, 2022. After that date, it can be accessed at http://aip.scitation.org/doi/full/10.1063/5.0094629.

Observation of large and all-season ozone losses over the tropics

5-Jul-2022

4E Douglas.
July 5, 2022 6:06 pm

I smell Grant money 💰

Ron Long
July 5, 2022 6:13 pm

How do we know this ozone depletion issue isn’t natural? How do they track CFC’s from Canada to Antarctica? I for one am not going to panic, and will go ahead with my Florida vacation.

Clyde Spencer
July 5, 2022 6:14 pm

So, the Total Ozone Mapping Spectrometer, and subsequent observing satellites all missed this, and none of the speculated consequences of low stratospheric-ozone have been reported over the last 40 years. This certainly seems like something that is in need of verification. It almost makes the case that the speculated consequences are a non-problem because TOA solar UV is much stronger than at the poles because the sun is directly overhead.

Larry
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
July 5, 2022 7:20 pm

The paper explicitly said that they included data from the TOMS satellites. A quick skim found the authors’ explanation of why this hole was not noticed by the 4 TOMS satellites launched since 1978 or by the countless other observing platforms. It doesn’t make much sense to me, but I know little about this.

See the paragraph beginning with “Despite the rationales given above, the search for the tropical O3 hole is challenging. This is due to some intrinsic challenges.”

https://aip.scitation.org/doi/full/10.1063/5.0094629

T Gasloli
July 5, 2022 6:23 pm

If it is there “all season” wouldn’t that mean it is a permanent natural feature instead of a “hole”?

william Johnston
Reply to  T Gasloli
July 5, 2022 7:03 pm

And only now coming to light. I am sore afraid!

Kevin McNeill
July 5, 2022 7:27 pm

Since it’s been there since the 1980’s, apparently, then any ill effects should have been noticeable before now. BS meter pegged.

MarkW
Reply to  Kevin McNeill
July 5, 2022 7:35 pm

Despite CFCs having been banned for 30 years, the hole hasn’t decreased in size or intensity.
Yet more proof that CFCs were not the demon the media made them out to be.

RoHa
July 5, 2022 7:29 pm

We’re all gonna fry!

paul
July 5, 2022 7:30 pm

a new boogie man ??

Peta of Newark
July 5, 2022 7:33 pm

Is this a surprise….

This ‘new hole’, judging from the crappy low resolution image we see, is a column all around the globe and hanging over the Equator.

Being where there is a constant upwelling of the Tropical Convergence Zone – maybe it moves North/South a bit according to the time of year.
(The upwelling portion of a humongous circum-global Hadley Cell)

And that rising air, having been sucked into the rising column from land/sea off both sides of the equatot, will be loaded with all sorts of organic matter coming off plants and soils from either and both sides of the equator.
Classically Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs = scents and smells from plants) but also tiny fragments of solid stuff = the origin of a lot of the one billion fragments of viral & bacterial DNA that rain down on every square metre of earth every 24 hours.

And even though the sun is very strong as it shines on the equator and thus produces a lot lot of Ozone from the diatomic oxygen in the atmosphere, that organic matter (esp the VOCs) will be doing exactly what the plants that created them wanted them to do = destroy Ozone.
Before the Ozone destroys them

The Ozone will also attack the tiny fragments of more solid stuff and in its attempts to oxidise them, will destroy itself.

It’s perfect. So simple.
The upwelling of the ITCZ over the equator is pulling in and lifting large amounts of organic matter over the equator where this hole is – like a huge vacuum cleaner.
And as that stuff rises it meets Ozone and the two things cancel each other out – as intended by the plants that launched and created the VOCs ##

Isn’t Gaia a thing of beauty and truly wonderful.

PS It is the exact same principle as used inside Ultra Violet air fresheners, more oft than not found in public rest & powder rooms. Places where unpleasant odours of organic origin sometimes arise – more oft than not from the constant presence of water (damp) in such places.

The smelly air is constantly circulated through a filter and then a chamber where bright UV light is shone through it, smashing up the odiferous molecules.

If UV on its own isn’t strong enough, actual little Ozone generating machines can be brought in to get rid of really pungent things esp if there are a lot of them.

## We understand now why there gets to be a lot of Ozone (creating photochemical smog) in and around large cities
UV is constantly shining down and creating Ozone but in the large cities there are, by definition, very few plants to create any much VOC to consume the Ozone.

There did in fact used to be Ozone Removal Devices in all large cities, again by definition, and they came in the shape of cars and trucks.
In Ye Goode Olde Days, cars and truck were ‘leaky’ things and quite a lot of unburnt fuel was emitted from them.

And that escaped petrol/gasoline worked as a VOC, reacting with any Ozone there was around and wiping each other out in the process.

But Modern Cars are now mandated to be Ultra Clean and non-leaky, in order to prevent pollution.
And when they are Ultra Clean and non-polluting, the Ozone in large cities centres has nothing to work on and oxidise so its levels skyrocket.

Isn’t that just typical of Modern Government – go in to solve a problem and actually make it worse.
Yet the cars and their drivers **still** get the blame. sigh.

OK, breathing in petrol and oil fumes is not very nice but I’d rather that than breathe in air containing **any** amount of Ozone.

Funnily enough, all the plants of this world agree with me.
High Five Gaia

Forrest M. Mims III
July 5, 2022 7:37 pm

I’ve been comparing my total ozone measurements over my Texas site since 5 Feb 1990 with all the TOMS and the following ozone instruments. I have found various errors in their measurements, including the first TOMS aboard the Nimbus 7 satellite (which became my first publication in Nature). While there was a sharp ozone decline after the Pinatubo eruption, ozone is gradually approaching its pre-Pinatubo status. The “ozone hole” described in this new paper is beyond my understanding of ozone measurement science. If significant, it should have become apparent long ago in satellite imagery. A plot of the first 30 years of my ozone measurements by TOPS and Microtops II is in my recent paper in Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society entitled: “A 30-Year Climatology (1990-2020) of Aerosol Optical Depth and Total Column Water Vapor and Ozone over Texas.” (Easy to find by searching on: BAMS Mims 30-Year). My ozone measurements are within 2% of those by the world standard ozone instrument (Dobson 83), which I calibrated for NOAA at the Mauna Loa Observatory in 2016 (a 64-day project). It was first calibrated against Dobson 83 in 1997 and the algorithm has never been revised.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Forrest M. Mims III
July 5, 2022 8:00 pm

Anything from Du Pont,

Michael VK5ELL

Mike Jonas
Editor
July 5, 2022 8:25 pm

This ozone hole, according to the article, has been there “since the 1980s”, “may cause a great global concern”, “was not predicted by conventional photochemical models”, and “observed data agree well with the cosmic-ray-driven electron reaction (CRE) model and strongly indicate the identical physical mechanism working for both Antarctic and tropical ozone holes.”. Naturally, because we had no means of measuring ozone before 1980, we have no way of knowing whether the ozone holes were there earlier.

And why the “great global concern”? We have an admission that the photochemical models as used to impose the Montreal Protocol are useless, that the Tropical and Antarctic ozone holes are likely to be cosmic-ray-driven not CFC-driven, and we have absolutely no idea what happens next. The paper says “it can lead to increases in ground-level ultraviolet radiation”, but whatever it does has already been done and we have been living with it for decades because it has been there since at least 1980. In addition, we have absolutely no idea whether the Montreal Protocol can ever make a difference, or indeed whether anything we do can make a difference.

It seems that the role of “science” nowadays is to create panic not knowledge.

